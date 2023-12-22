Quick Links
From the days of prime-time television, waiting for the upcoming Christmas special of your favorite show was the most exciting part of the week. Nowadays, these episodes are right at your fingertips. Wherever the show is streaming, there’s probably a holiday version available. From adult comedies to childhood classics, the special warmth that comes packaged with your favorite characters each year can tug at your heartstrings with nostalgia.
Fortunately, Paramount+ has the rights to some of the best stations, like CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and the ever-popular MTV. But if you’re racking your brain to remember which shows were on what channels and which season had the greatest holiday special, we’ve dug up some of the best. Here are the best Christmas specials that are available on Paramount+.
Patchy the Pirate Presents the SpongeBob SquarePants Christmas Special
Directors: Walt Dohrn, Paul Tibbitt
Cast: Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Dee Bradley Baker
After Season 1 of SpongeBob SquarePants aired, it was an international hit. By Season 2, we all wanted to know if the Bikini Bottom creatures knew about Christmas. Thankfully, Sandy Cheeks (Carolyn Lawrence) is there to educate Spongebob and his friends about the holiday. The episode features a new character, Patchy the Pirate, the actual actor who voices Spongebob (Tom Kenny). He does an intro with his parrot Potty, voiced by the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants, Stephen Hillenburg. As all the characters learn about Christmas and Santa Claus, they begin to understand the true meaning of it, even Squidward (Rodger Bumpass).
CBS: Frosty Returns
Directors: Evert Brown, Bill Melendez
Cast: Jonathan Winters, John Goodman, Elisabeth Moss, Michael Patrick Carter, Brian Doyle-Murray
Frosty The Snowman was originally a song written in 1950 by Walter 'Jack' Rollins and Steve Nelson and sung by Gene Autry. It wasn’t until 1969 that CBS released the first TV special rendition of the same title. But in 1993, Frosty Returns was released on CBS, and although the title rings similar, it is an unofficial sequel to the original. The special was produced by Lorne Michaels, who coincidentally created Saturday Night Live and used his pull to enlist some fantastic comedians to voice Frosty Returns. John Goodman (The Big Lebowski) voices Frosty, and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) is the child who brings him to life and protects him. It’s a surprisingly star-studded cast for the 30-minute special on CBS and one to add to the annual tradition if it hasn’t been already.
RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular
Director: Nick Murray
Cast: RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, Todrick Hall
The competition to become RuPaul’s Drag Race Christmas Queen kicked off in 2018 and featured previous contestants who dressed, danced, and lip-synced to some of RuPaul’s latest Christmas music. The theme of the night? 'Non-denominational Christmas Eleganza Extravaganza.' The eight contestants battled head to head to see who performed best, and a special presentation from RuPaul and Michelle Visage hit the stage to perform Christmas Party. It’s a fun and expressive holiday special, unlike any other show on TV.
Reno 911! It's A Wonderful Heist
Director: Christian Hoffman
Cast: Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney, Joe Lo Truglio, Ian Roberts, Cedric Yarbrough
Fan’s of Reno911! will be jubilant to see that Reno 911! It's A Wonderful Heist, which is available on Paramount+. Newcomers, be warned; this show is an acquired taste, and once you understand it, you’re hooked. Lieutenant Jim Dangle is back in his uniform with exceptionally short shorts, wishing he had never been born in sort of an homage to It's a Wonderful Life. Nick Swardson (That's My Boy) appears as Terry, the rollerblading angel, showing Dangle how much better off Reno would be without him. It’s a hilarious tongue-in-cheek rendition of the classic that can’t be missed.
Frasier: Miracle On Third Or Fourth Street
Director: James Burrows
Cast: Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin, John Mahoney
Frasier Crane shares the record for the longest-running live-action TV character with Marshall Matt Dillon's (James Arness) Gunsmoke. Crane appeared in Cheers, Wings, and Frasier, all performed by Kelsey Grammer. It’s safe to say that he’s remained a staple in households for a long time, and in Frasier: Miracle On Third Or Fourth Street, the character finally invites you into his. However, when it seems his plans are canceled, he retreats to giving a sad Christmas day broadcast from the radio station, that is, until something happens to lift his spirits. This is not the only Christmas special for Frasier Crane, as Paramount+ has an entire section dedicated to Christmas With The Cranes so that you can binge to your heart's content.
Drunk History: Christmas
Director: Derek Waters, Jeremy Konner
Cast: Allan McLeod, Ellie Culp, A.J. Culp, Jim Carrey, Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes
If you don’t know about Drunk History already, or even if you do, break out the eggnog because this holiday slosh-tacular is about to get tipsy. Allan Mcleod drinks half a bottle of whiskey, and he recites 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, while Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Jim Carrey (The Truman Show), and Eva Mendes (Training Day) reenact his reciting, lipsynching Mcleod word for inebriated word.
Huh-Huh-Humbug/ It's a Miserable Life
Directors: Mike Judge, Mike de Seve
Cast: Mike Judge, Tracy Grandstaff, Adam Welsh, Kristofor Brown, Jennifer Jane Emerson
In what some call Beavis and Butt-Head Do Christmas, the teenage delinquents watch and roast music videos on MTV and do a couple of classic Christmas stories with their own twist. In Huh-Huh-Humbug, Beavis (Mike Judge) imagines himself as a loose version of Ebenezer Scrooge based on the Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol. Multiple ghosts visit Beavis, but who knows if they’ll get through to him. The second part, called It's a Miserable Life, starts with everyone in the neighborhood wishing Beavis and Butt-Head didn’t exist, but we’ll see if the two even care when an angel comes to show them what it would be like.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Deck The Halls
Director: Jeff Melman
Cast: Will Smith, James Avery, Janet Hubert, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali
It’s Christmas time in 1990, and Geoffrey Butler (Joseph Marcell) is performing puppetry for an excited Will Smith with an indifferent Ashley Banks (Tatyana Ali). As you recite the intro song word for word, you know this is the holiday special you’ve been waiting all year for. When Ashley isn’t filled with Christmas cheer, who better than Will to bring that little sparkle back into her eyes? He goes over-the-top decorating to make this the most festive year yet. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is a hilarious and nostalgic show for the 90s, but it’s so good sometimes it can bring you to tears, so loosen up the Grinch in you and watch the Deck The Halls episode.
Daria: Depth Takes a Holiday
Directors: Tony Kluck, Karen Disher.
Cast: Tracy Grandstaff, Wendy Hoopes, Julian Rebolledo, John Lynn, Danielle Carin
When Daria (Tracy Grandstaff) is visited by the St Patrick's Day Leprechaun and Cupid, she’s warned that Christmas, Halloween, and Guy Fawkes Day have all left Holiday Island to start a band together. It takes some time to convince Daria that any of this is real, and meanwhile, the band forms and plays an awesome set. The plot sort of gets lost, but it really is one of the best holiday extravaganazas to watch.
Sabrina The Teenage Witch: Sabrina Claus
Director: Kenneth R. Koch
Cast: Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Nate Richert, Jenna Leigh Green, John Ratzenberger
Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart) shouldn't have that many wishes for Christmas, especially since she knows magic herself, but apparently, she does. However, the tables turn when she meets the real Santa Claus (John Ratzenberger), and he asks her to fill in for him while he’s injured, as Sabrina Claus.
Nathan For You: Santa/Petting Zoo
Director: Nathan Fielder
Cast: Nathan Fielder, James Bailey, Sweeney Montinola, Tanner Gill, Kris A. Jeffrey
Nathan For You is a show where Nathan Fielder gives questionable advice, but honestly, sometimes it works. When Nathan asks a Santa Claus impersonator to take holiday pictures at the mall during the summer, he finds out more than he wanted to know about the sketchy Santa (James Bailey), and their plans go sideways. However, when Nathan helps out a petting zoo, a miracle happens (or maybe a hoax). It may not be the Christmas special you asked for, but it’s certainly the one you need.
Everybody Loves Raymond: All I Want For Christmas
Director: Jeff Meyer.
Cast: Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Madylin Sweeten, Doris Roberts
In Everybody Loves Raymond: All I Want For Christmas, Ray’s (Ray Romano) only wish is to have some private time with his wife Debra (Patricia Heaton). Delayed by mood swings and family during the holidays, Ray seeks the advice of his friends to figure out how to make it happen. Everybody should have a Christmas wish list. Is Ray’s too much to ask for?