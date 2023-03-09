Two-time Academy Award-winning Austrian-German actor Christoph Waltz has been in the business since the late '70s, with over 100 titles to his name, but he really caught the attention of American audiences with his work with director Quentin Tarantino in Inglourious Basterds in 2009 and Django Unchained. Since then, Waltz has worked with other notable directors like Tim Burton and Roman Polanski, and he's become known for playing villainous roles, including as James Bond nemesis Blofeld in Spectre and No Time to Die.

Waltz brings his menacing bad-guy performance to the workplace in part thriller, part dark humor The Consultant on Prime Video, based on the best-selling 2015 novel of the same name by horror writer Bentley Little. Waltz plays Regus Patoff, the perhaps literal "boss from hell," who is brought on as a consultant for a game-development company after the sudden, violent murder of its CEO.

10 'Georgetown' (2019) - 63%

Based on The New York Times Magazine article "The Worst Marriage in Georgetown,” Georgetown is a fictionalized version of the murder of a 91-year-old socialite, played by Vanessa Redgrave, at the hands of her significantly younger husband in Washington D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood.

Waltz plays the suspicious husband in equal parts charming and charismatic yet cruel and menacing, spinning numerous lies almost no one can—or should—believe and donning an eyepatch he may or may not need. Georgetown also marks Waltz’ feature directorial debut.

9 'Carnage' (2011) - 70%

When two boys’ typical playing turns violent, their parents meet to talk things out, but things quickly devolve and the adults’ behavior becomes more immature, childish, and even cruel—with some help from alcohol. The film was directed by Roman Polanski and based on the Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza.

Waltz shows his skill at comedic timing as Alan, the father of one of the boys and a distracted lawyer who’s often ducking out to take phone calls and is attached to his Blackberry. It’s one of Waltz’ more subdued performances, yet he still makes Alan obnoxious and unlikable.

8 'Big Eyes' (2014) - 72%

Directed by Tim Burton, Big Eyes is based on the true story of painter Margaret Keane, played by Amy Adams, whose husband, Walter, passed off her distinctive paintings featuring wide-eyed girls as his own. Walter became one of the most successful artists of the ‘50s and ‘60s, but when Margaret got tired of not getting the recognition she deserved, the couple divorced and entered into a tumultuous dispute in court.

Waltz plays the manipulative Walter, encompassing a range of emotions throughout the film—he wins over Margaret with his charm, builds a lucrative art career with his charisma, and explodes with rage as the two battle it out in court.

7 'The French Dispatch' (2021) - 75%

Described as “a love letter to journalists,” Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch is an anthology film told through a collection of stories published by the American outpost of a New Yorker-esque newspaper in a fictional French city as its staff gathers to write the obituary for their editor.

Like all of Anderson’s films, The French Dispatch features a large ensemble cast full of recognizable names, some of which appear frequently in his work. Waltz appears only briefly in one scene with just a few lines, but that’s part of the fun of such a jam-packed cast.

6 'Muppets Most Wanted' (2014) - 80%

Following the events of 2011’s The Muppets, in Muppets Most Wanted, the group decides to embark on a European tour, but chaos ensues when Kermit the Frog doppelganger Constantine escapes from a Siberian gulag and takes Kermit’s place.

Initially, Waltz was slated to star as the Interpol inspector but had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts. Instead, he appears in a cameo as himself, guest-starring in an episode of The Muppet Showwhich opens with him dancing, appropriately, a waltz, as things go awry thanks to Constantine.

5 'No Time to Die' (2021) - 83%

Waltz returned as iconic Bond villain Blofeld for Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film—and the 25th in the franchise—No Time to Die. The follow-up to Spectre, No Time to Die has a complex plot that sees James Bond called out of a relaxing retirement in Jamaica to help remove MI6 scientist Obruchev from Spectre, who is also in possession of a dangerous bioweapon.

While Blofeld isn’t the main villain in the film, No Time to Die finds the cunning mastermind running SPECTRE from a prison cell thanks to an advanced bionic eye, and he and Bond ultimately reunite. Audiences get to see everything they loved about Blofeld from his first appearance.

4 'Django Unchained' (2012) - 87%

In revisionist Spaghetti Western Django Unchained, German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz promises to free slave Django, played by Jamie Foxx, if he succeeds in helping him track down the homicidal Brittle brothers. The two then set out to find Django’s long-lost wife.

Waltz plays the bounty hunter Schultz, a hero in the midst of Waltz’ frequent bad-guy roles—one that sees Waltz channeling some of the qualities of those villains for an entirely different purpose here. Tarantino wrote the role specifically for Waltz, and it earned Waltz his second Oscar win.

3 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009) - 89%

Set during World War II, Inglourious Basterds follows a group of American soldiers—the titular “Basterds”—whose goal is to take out Hitler’s Third Reich. In his breakout role and first film with Tarantino, Waltz plays psychopath SS colonel Hands Landa, whose nickname, "The Jew Hunter," says just about all there is to know about the character.

Tarantino was afraid Landa was "unplayable" until he discovered Waltz, and indeed, Waltz commands the audience’s attention from the movie’s very first scene, proving his brilliance as an actor. Landa is charismatic at first—his demeanor paired with some of the horrible things he says is unsettling—then shows the depths of his cruelty, setting the stage for the rest of the film. The performance earned Waltz his first Oscar, and he was also the first actor to win an award for his work in a Tarantino film.

2 'QT8: The First Eight' (2020) - 98%

QT8: The First Eight is a documentary following Tarantino’s career, focusing specifically, as the title suggests, on his first eight films released over 21 years, starting with 1992 debut Reservoir Dogs and ending with The Hateful Eight. The film features interviews with some of Tarantino’s most frequent collaborators, as well as film clips and animated reenactments.

Although Waltz has really only worked with Tarantino twice (so far), both were scene-stealing, award-winning roles, as well as some of Tarantino’s most memorable characters. Waltz offers up insight into what makes Tarantino such a talented filmmaker.

1 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' (2022) - 97%

In Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro uses stop-motion animation and original songs to put his dark, more adult spin on the classic story of a wooden toy brought to life by his maker, who is grieving the death of his son. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Carlo Collodi.

Waltz voices ringmaster Count Volpe, a greedy combination of villains from the novel who manipulates and exploits Pinocchio in order to draw audiences to his traveling circus. Where Watlz’ villains are often sinister, his voice work makes Volpe delightfully over-the-top and even a little playful.

