The iconic Christopher Walken is one of the most immediately recognizable and impression-able entertainers alive. His remarkable career spans nearly seven decades, with a body of work ranging from intense and dramatic. From his Academy Award-winning role in The Deer Hunter, to scene-stealing comedic appearances in Wedding Crashers, and so on, Christopher Walken has given us so many great performances.

The Apple TV+ series Severance already had its own strange and compelling existential vibe before it introduced Walken's Burt, the head of Lumon's Optics and Design department. Walken's presence adds an unexpected but entirely welcome energy to Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson's increasingly disturbing dark comedy/psychological thriller series.

As we watch Burt's apparent budding romance with John Turturro's Irving, a true believer in the company and Macro Data Refinement's mission, let's take a look at eleven essential Christopher Walken performances, culled from throughout his amazing career.

Nick Chevotarevich in The Deer Hunter (1978)

Image via Universal Pictures

By the time Walken starred opposite Robert DeNiro and Meryl Streep in director Michael Cimino’s revered Vietnam drama The Deer Hunter, Walken had already been a working actor for more than 25 years. This searing performance put him on the map in a way few actors ever experience.

Walken won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance as the emotionally shattered Vietnam vet Nick Chevotarevich, who returns from Vietnam along with his slightly-better adjusted childhood friends to their tight-knit working class Slavic-American community in Pittsburg. His haunting performance is the movie’s beating heart, as his character’s trauma from the war affects everyone around him in ways both horrifying and heartbreaking.

Johnny Smith in The Dead Zone (1983)

Image via Paramount Pictures

School teacher Johnny Smith (Walken) survives a car accident and wakes up after five years in a coma. He quickly discovers that he brought telepathic abilities back from whatever dead zone swallowed him for half a decade. If he touches a person or an object, he can see portions of their future. When he shakes hands with United States Senate candidate Greg Stillson (Martin Sheen), he discovers that as President, Stillson will order a pre-emptive nuclear strike and likely ignite a nuclear holocaust. Johnny decides that the man must be stopped.

David Cronenberg’s version of Stephen King’s 1981 bestseller The Dead Zone (the first King novel to break into the top 10 bestselling books of the year) streamlines the novel’s plot, losing its nuance. Still, Walken’s earnest, soulful performance anchors the entire film. Johnny deteriorates more and more with each vision, and Walken’s face becomes a haggard map of psychic pain.

Brad Whitewood Sr. in At Close Range (1986)

Image via Orion Pictures

Based on a real-life rural Pennsylvania crime family, Glengarry Glen Ross director James Foley drew some electric performances from Sean Penn, as Brad Whitewood Jr. and Walken as his utterly amoral, sociopathic father, Brad Sr. Brad Jr. moves in with his father and ends up ensnared in a life of rural crime, until he and his brother Tommy Whitewood (Penn real-life brother, the late Chris Penn) realize that they might have to turn on their father to survive.

The Penn brothers are both excellent in these early roles, but Walken is a force of nature. He would go on to play some other iconic villains, but he finds a unique, terrifying groove as Brad Sr. Whether he’s manipulating his boys or cold-bloodedly raping his son’s girlfriend, Terry (Mary Stuart Masterson), Walken still finds the sick charm in this monster. He’s completely compelling in every scene he’s in.

Frank White in King of New York (1990)

The great Abel Ferrera may not be well known to younger generation of filmgoers, but his nasty ‘80s slasher flicks The Driller Killer and Ms. 45 remain classics of a particular strain of low-budget, DIY schlock. Ferrera would go on to direct the still-shocking Bad Lieutenant with Harvey Keitel, but first he would helm the strange, slick, and violent King of New York.

Walken owns the screen as Frank White, a drug kingpin who gets out of Sing Sing and immediately sets out to reclaim his city, even entertaining a run for mayor. The plot involves stolen cocaine, a trio of dogged detectives trying to put Frank back in the stir, and Frank’s refusal to accept anything less than everything he can take. Ferrera’s highly-stylized, Art Deco-infused direction elevates the somewhat standard drug lord plot. Walken’s amoral, vicious Frank White can never be redeemed or rehabilitated, making this antihero one of his most memorable performances.

Max Schrek in Batman Returns (1992)

Image via Warner Bros.

Tim Burton’s follow-up to the groundbreaking 1989 Batman is an acknowledged classic in its own right, but its glut of villains often crowds out the title character. No matter. With Danny DeVito and Michelle Pfeiffer chewing the scenery (and noses, and birds) as the Penguin and Catwoman, perhaps only someone like Walken could have stood out as a scene-stealer. As the ruthless businessman Max Schrek (a villain invented for the film, and good luck trying that these days), Walken and his crazy wig are often the most compelling part of Batman Returns. And this is a movie featuring missile-toting penguins.

Batman Returns represents the peak of the Burton-era, high Gothic approach to Batman. The garish, neon-infused Joel Schumacher approach was on the horizon, taking Burton’s larger-than-life philosophy to (in hindsight) predictably overblown levels. Walken’s killer charm is, unexpectedly (but perhaps unsurprisingly), completely at home in a comic book movie. Batman Returns is the Burton favorite of many Bat-fans (though I remain partial to the original), and the lack of Christopher Walken is unimaginable.

Vincenzo Coccotti in True Romance (1993)

Image via Warner Bros.

Lonely comic book store clerk Clarence (Christian Slater) has an apparent meet-cute with the beautiful Alabama (Patricia Arquette). After their one-night stand, she confesses that she’s a call-girl hired by his boss to cheer him up, but she’s fallen for him. They quickly marry, kill Alabama’s pimp Drexl (Gary Oldman in a truly insane role), and accidentally steal a suitcase full of cocaine that belongs to the Mob. Enter Walken, as Mob enforcer Vincenzo Coccotti. In a movie full of famous faces (Brad Pitt, James Gandolfini, Val Kilmer as Elvis, Clarence’s imaginary advisor), Walken once again stands out. As the slimy, vicious Vincenzo, Walken’s menacing charm gives the movie terrifying urgency.

Before writing and directing Reservoir Dogs, Quentin Tarantino’s scripts had been making the rounds in Hollywood for quite some time. Although remembered in some quarters as the greatest Tarantino flick that he didn’t direct, this take on True Romance does a disservice to the late, great Tony Scott. Some lurid, pulpy moments have not aged as well as you might think (Dennis Hopper’s monologue on the origin of Sicilians is painful to watch today), but Walken is as riveting as ever.

Captain Koons in Pulp Fiction (1994)

Image via Miramax Films

Walken appears in exactly one scene in Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, kicking off the storyline following fading boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis) as he fixes his own match, wins a small fortune, and then tries to skip town. Tarantino hands Walken a movie-stealing monologue, as he tells the story of the gold watch Butch’s father held in a very sensitive place on his person for years while a POW during the Vietnam War.

By now, Pulp Fiction has become a touchstone for a very ‘90s style of bravura filmmaking. The film spawned an entire short-lived sub-genre of imitators (Two Days in the Valley, Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead), but Tarantino has outlived them all, becoming his own self-contained genre of one. Casting Walken was a stroke of genius: who else has his kind of impact as soon as he appears on-screen? Walken’s singular charisma can be used for good or evil, and here he so earnestly tells the tale of Butch’s watch that it gives the Butch vs. Marcellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) storyline the emotional stakes missing in the rest of the movie.

Gabriel in The Prophecy (1995)

Image via Miramax Films

Walken has played so many villains over the years that in retrospect it’s a bit surprising that it took a pulp horror flick for him to get truly biblical. The Prophecy follows a faithless homicide detective (Elias Koteas) as he finds himself in the middle of a second war in Heaven. Archangel Gabriel (Walken) follows his minions to earth in his conflict with Simon (Eric Stoltz), the angel who opposes him.

Writer-director Gregory Widen (creator of the Highlander TV series and Backdraft screenwriter) crafts an effective horror film, with a committed cast that includes Virginia Madsen and Viggo Mortensen (as Lucifer). Walken, as usual, makes you forget about some of the movie’s shakier elements (like the dubious attempt at revisionist Catholic theology). Gabriel is a chilling creation, a fallen angel who crossed the line into pure evil and never looked back. Walken is electric, even when the movie is merely adequate.

Dancer in "Weapon of Choice" Music Video (2000)

Image via Astralwerks

What's that? You saw Walken dancing like a pro in a Fatboy Slim music video and didn't understand what was going on? Walken trained as a dancer in musical theater before becoming a professional actor in the 1950s, and approached Being John Malkovich director Spike Jonez about filming some of his dancing. Jonez suggested Walken participate in the video he was about to direct for English DJ Fatboy Slim, and the rest is history. Walken dances and floats around the lobby of what was the Marriott Hotel in downtown L.A. It's possible his most rewatchable performance, and that's saying something.

Frank Abagnale Sr. in Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Image via DreamWorks

As much as we love Steven Spielberg, we also have to face it: his comedies are not always his best films. His early Sugarland Express is a keeper, but few would place 1941 or The Terminal on their top 5 Spielberg list. That said, Catch Me If You Can remains a vibrant and charming caper-comedy-drama, and the film’s beating heart is Walken’s earnest and heartbreaking role as Frank Abagnale, Sr.

Frank Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio) grows up idealizing his father, but when Frank Sr. falls on hard times, his wife leaves him and Frank Jr. runs away, embarking on his first clumsy attempts at the con game he would go on to perfect. Walken shines in his performance, a proud man who unintentionally provides the charismatic template for his son's con artistry. Walken was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and while he did not win, he will always be the roguish center of what is arguably Spielberg's greatest comedy.

Hans in Seven Psychopaths (2012)

Marty (Colin Farrell) is a screenwriter struggling to complete his latest project, a script called Seven Psychopaths. (He's only got about four when the film opens.) His loose cannon buddy Billy (Sam Rockwell) tries to help him and recommends his include the "Jack of Diamonds Killer," a serial killer stalking the streets of L.A., as one of his psychopaths. Meanwhile, Billy and his friend Hans (Walken) earn a tidy criminal profit by taking dogs and claiming the reward money from their rich owners. After they accidentally steal the beloved dog of the nasty, unpredictable gangster Charlie Costello, Marty finds himself drawn into the conflict.

Twists and turns abound within In Bruges writer-director Martin McDonagh's underrated dark comedy/action flick/meta commentary about storytelling. Walken once again becomes the heart of the story as Hans, Billy's partner in the dog-napping scam. Marty lifts Hans' haunting, horrifying backstory for one of his psychopaths without knowing it, and the surprising depth of Hans' empathy leaves the film on a profound note. We believe Walken understands Hans' experience with loss and suffering, turning this smartass, whip-smart comedy into something genuinely moving.

