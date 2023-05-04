Cillian Murphy is an Irish actor known for his captivating and brilliant performance in various film and television projects. Starring in several critically acclaimed films such as Inception (2010), 28 Days Later (2002), and A Quiet Place II (2021). Furthermore, his role as the London-based gang leader Thomas Shelby in the British TV series Peaky Blinders has helped him reach a new theater of fame due to his phenomenal performance.

Even though Cillian Murphy has been relatively under the radar in mainstream projects, his ability to manifest his characters with perfection earns him a special place in everyone's favorite actor list. This article will provide a peek into some of his best movies.

10 Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 73%

The film revolves around the story of a young woman, Griet (Scarlett Johansson), who becomes a muse to the famed Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer (Colin Firth). In the movie, Murphy plays the role of Pieter, a butcher's son who is highly in love with Griet and jealous of her relationship with Vermeer.

The film highlights Murphy's ability as a talented and versatile actor as he portrays his underlying love for Griet and his jealousy of her love with Vermeer. It is a must-watch for those who enjoy breathtaking cinematography and insightful portrayal of human complexities. 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' is based on a novel of the same name by Tracy Chevalier.

9 Intermission (2003)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 74%

'Intermission' is a crime-comedy film directed by John Crowley. The film features Cillian Murphy as John, a young man who undergoes a drastic change after being dumped by his girlfriend. As a result, he goes down a dark path and tries to win back the love of his girlfriend while also being caught up in an investigation into a series of crimes by the police.

'Intermission' delves into the complexities of relationships, the struggles of coping with loss, and the repercussions of our choices, leading to an unforeseen and gripping conclusion. The film received acclaim for its usage of dark and witty humor, sharp writing, and Murphy's portrayal of John.

8 Sunshine (2007)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 76%

This science-fiction thriller by Danny Boyle is known for its stunning visual effects, strong performances, and strong story plot. In the film, a group of astronauts embarks on a mission to reignite the dying sun and save humanity from extinction. Murphy plays the role of Robert Capa, a physicist responsible for launching a nuclear payload that will reignite the sun.

Murphy's role expertly employs the complexity of a person battling inner turmoil and carrying a huge responsibility on their shoulders. His performance as Capa adds a layer of depth and humanity to the already gripping storyline, making it a must-watch for science-fiction and thriller fans alike.

7 Red Eye (2005)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 79%

The 2005 thriller movie, 'Red Eye', directed by Wes Craven, tells the story of Lisa Reisbert (Rachel McAdams), who finds herself trapped on a red-eye flight with an assassin named Jackson Rippner (Cillian Murphy). Jackson threatens to harm Lisa's father if she doesn't help him in carrying out the assassination plot.

Follow Lisa as she tries to thwart Jackson's plan and save her father. Cillian delivers an exemplary performance in the film by portraying the inner turmoil hidden beneath the layers of complexity in his character. A must-watch if someone is a Cillian Murphy Fan.

6 The Party (2017)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 82%

The film follows the story of a politician, Janet (Kristen Scott Thomas), who is hosting a party on her appointment as a minister. Tom (Cillian Murphy), Janet's husband, houses a secret that could potentially derail her big party and expose the nature of their relationship altogether. As the party progresses, Tom's secrets come to light one by one, Which adds to the already snarky-humor tone of the movie.

Directed by Sally Potter, critics praise 'The Party' for its witty writing and the ability of Cillian Murphy to instill varying emotions with practical ease within his role as Tom. It shows off his innate ability to dominate any role he takes.

5 Batman Begins (2005)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 84%

Yet another film by Christopher Nolan,Batman Begins, sees Murphy playing Batman's notorious enemy Scarecrow. Although the movie centers around Batman (Christian Bale) and Ra's Al Ghul (Liam Neeson) facing off against each other, Murphy's role as the secondary villain was significant enough to cement him as a prominent figure in the movie.

He truly made an excellent scarecrow, trying to fake stoicism and feeding on other people's fears until he's given a taste of his own medicine. His performance as Scarecrow was noteworthy and speaks volumes of his talent as an actor.

4 28 Days Later (2002)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 87%

In this film, Cillian Murphy plays the role of a bicycle courier named Jim, who wakes up from a coma to find that a virus has turned the majority of humans into rage-filled zombies. While trying to navigate this harsher world, he stumbles upon a group of survivors. The group then watches the complete breakdown of human society and confronts the horrors of the virus firsthand.

'28 Days Later' is directed by Danny Boyle, it is praised for its innovative approach to the zombie genre, atmospheric cinematography, and the performances of the actors. A worthwhile watch!

3 Inception (2010)

RottenTomatoes Rating:87%

'Inception' is a 2010 science-fiction thriller directed by Christopher Nolan. It follows the story of Dom Cobb (Leonardo Di Caprio) and his group, infiltrating and planting an idea into the mind of Robert Fischer through a process called 'inception.' Seen as an overwhelmed heir to a business empire at first glance, Fischer proves to be quite an adversary for them as the process progresses throughout the film.

'Inception' takes a different approach toward lucid dreaming, which makes for quite a spectacle on the big screen. Murphy's performance in the film as the abysmal and complex adversary made many viewers hail him as one of the best actors of his generation.

2 The Wind That Shakes The Barley (2006)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 90%

The Wind That Shakes The Barley is a historical war/drama film directed by Ken Loach. The film shows Ireland during the early 1920s and the relationship between two brothers, Damien O'Donovan (Cillian Murphy) and Teddy O'Donovan (Padraic Delaney), who find themselves on opposing sides during the Irish War of Independence.

Cillian does a phenomenal job of portraying Damien's turmoil as he struggles to reconcile his political convictions and personal sacrifices, leading him to become highly radicalized and eventually make a tragic decision. 'The Wind That Shakes The Barley' also won a Palme d'Or at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival for its incredible storytelling and powerful message.

1 A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

RottenTomatoes Rating: 91%

Directed by John Krasinski, 'A Quiet Place Part II' is the second edition of a sci-fi series about barbaric and sound-sensitive creatures that have taken over the world. Murphy plays the role of Emmett, a survivor who is on his own since these creatures took over. He meets the Abbott family, whom he has a past connection with. He agrees to help find them a place to settle in.

Follow Murphy as he employs his brilliant performing skills on the big screen and does justice to his name as a versatile actor. His illustrious emotional output as a character who is nuanced with the world brings more depth to his character.

