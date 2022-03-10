Cillian Murphy has amassed fans from all around the world for his versatile acting style. Whether it's as the powerful Thomas Shelby in the Netflix series Peaky Blinders or the historical figure J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the actor has enjoyed a steady rise in his popularity over the years.

While he has proven his acting chops on the silver screen, the Irish actor also has an impressive film repertoire. From small supporting roles to lead roles, Cillian Murphy knows how to enter a scene. His best movies have gained significant acclaim, with his recent win at the 96th Academy Awards serving as well-deserved recognition of his talents. It's the perfect time to revisit Murphy's filmography.

10 Robert Michael Fischer – 'Inception' (2010)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

As a frequent Nolan collaborator, Cillian Murphy has often played small roles here and there in Christopher Nolan's works. One character he plays is in the mind-bending film Inception, a sci-fi masterpiece centered around thieves who can infiltrate people's dreams to steal their secrets. With a great cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio as the talented but tortured Dom Cobb, audiences can be forgiven for forgetting that Murphy played the role of Robert Michael Fischer, the team's target.

Since much of the action happens in Robert's mind, Murphy doesn't get many opportunities to show off his acting prowess. Plus, his role as a petulant heir to a business empire mostly calls for a stoic, somewhat arrogant personality that fades to the background when compared to more intense performances by other actors in the film.

9 Shivering Soldier – 'Dunkirk' (2017)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Murphy plays a small but memorable role as a traumatized World War II soldier in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. His character is picked up by one of the civilian boats during the titular evacuation, and he is horrified to learn that they are going back to Dunkirk, the source of his trauma, to save more men. Murphy’s character is unnamed and labeled “Shivering Soldier” in the credits. Being unnamed adds to the power of his performance. He represents all the psychologically wounded during the war and their helplessness because so little was known about trauma at the time.

Murphy excels in these types of roles as he communicates the inner turmoil of the character so well. He emits quiet darkness with such a commanding presence that the audience cannot look away from him. Even with a large ensemble cast, he holds his own by exploring the intimate and heartbreaking nature of the war on young men.

8 Tom – 'The Party' (2017)

Directed by Sally Potter

Written and directed by Sally Potter, The Party is a small-scale black comedy film that revolves around a party hosted by a politician Janet (Kristen Scott Thomas), who is celebrating her appointment as shadow minister for health. Her husband Tom (Murphy), struggles with a secret that could ruin her position – but it can wait.

Alongside a strong cast of colorful characters in the gorgeous black-and-white movie, Murphy stands out for his performance as the enigmatic and darkly comedic Tom, whose pep talks in the bathroom mirror are only outdone by his dramatic indecision about his secret gun. Murphy's role here proves his versatility as an actor and shows a more animated and somewhat humorous side.

7 Damien O'Donovan – 'The Wind That Shakes the Barley' (2006)

Directed by Ken Loach

Director Ken Loach's The Wind That Shakes the Barley is an underrated historical war movie that depicts an important period during the Irish War of Independence. It's centered on two fictional brothers – Damien O'Donovan (Murphy) and Teddy O'Donovan (Pádraic Delaney) – who end up on different sides of the war.

A Palme d'Or winner at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival, the film is known for its authentic portrayal of that often neglected historical period. Murphy's fine performance as the conflicted Damien is noteworthy, as his sacrifices for his political beliefs drive his character to make some questionable and horrifying choices.

The Wind That Shakes the Barley Release Date March 23, 2006 Director Ken Loach Cast Cillian Murphy , Padraic Delaney , Liam Cunningham , Orla Fitzgerald , Mary O'Riordan , Mary Murphy Runtime 124 Main Genre Drama

6 The Scarecrow – The 'Dark Knight' Trilogy (2006 - 2012)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Murphy plays Scarecrow, the iconic comic book villain, in all three installments of Christopher Nolan’s iconic The Dark Knight Trilogy. Switching between his alter ego Dr. Jonathan Crane and Scarecrow, Murphy masters the idea of the mask. As soon as the unassuming Dr. Crane takes his glasses off, he becomes as unhinged as his own patients. As the masked Scarecrow, he is menacing and maniacal. Murphy’s eyes have an unnerving glint as Scarecrow antagonizes his victims.

Even though he plays a small role in the overall plot, Murphy steals every scene he enters. His energy is captivating as he gives a fresh take on an old villain. He interprets Scarecrow as someone who is dark, taunting, and down to have a little fun. Interestingly, being in all three films, Murphy’s Scarecrow is one of the few villains to survive Batman’s grasp. Overall, Cillian Murphy's villain role in the trilogy sets a powerful example of what a comic book villain should be on the big screen.

5 Jackson Rippner – 'Red Eye' (2005)

Directed by Wes Craven

Red Eye is a rom-com turned thriller about a hotel manager Lisa (Rachel McAdams) who meets a terrorist named Jack (Murphy) on a red-eye flight from Dallas to Miami. Intent on killing the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Jack threatens to kill Lisa’s father if she does not aid him in his plot.

Directed by Wes Craven, the film is only an hour and a half but is packed with tension from start to finish. Murphy oozes charm as his character initially manipulates Lisa. He flows between being seductive and dangerous with ease. As the villain, the audience is not rooting for him, but his relentless energy makes him a powerful force against McAdams’ sharp wit. As one of Murphy’s first big blockbuster hits, he shows that he is true leading man material.

4 Robert Capa – 'Sunshine' (2007)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Oppenheimer isn't the first movie where Murphy plays a physicist involved in a project centered on a massive bomb, as that honor goes to the often-overlooked sci-fi film, Sunshine. Directed by Danny Boyle, the sci-fi psychological thriller boasts an impressive cast that includes Murphy, Chris Evans, Michelle Yeoh, and Benedict Wong among others. It's set in the year 2057 and tells the story of a group of astronauts who are sent out on a potentially deadly quest to restart the dying Sun.

Murphy plays the role of physicist Robert Capa, who is the only one in the crew who truly understands the power of the bomb (and thus, the consequences of mishandling it). The actor shows the gravity of this knowledge well, as Murphy's performance is tinged with desperation, fear, and determination, with his character serving as someone to root for especially as the film takes its wild (and divisive) turn in its second half.

3 Emmett – 'A Quiet Place Part II' (2020)

Directed by John Krasinski

A worthy sequel to John Krasinski’s hit horror-thriller, A Quiet Place Part II continues the story of the Abbott family as they seek refuge from the sound-seeking deadly creatures that have ravaged the world. Murphy plays Emmett, a friend of the Abbotts, who is introduced via flashbacks of the creatures’ initial attack. When the Abbotts reunite with him later on, he is a hardened and calculating man intent on mere survival.

The audience sees the complexity of Murphy’s acting as his character develops throughout the film. He transforms from a bitter and broken man to a healing and hopeful friend. He communicates so much via his eyes and posture alone, and he is an absolute delight to watch. He elicits sympathy from the audience as he finally opens up to the Abbotts, especially Regan (Millicent Simmonds). His redemption creates an emotional catharsis that provides light for the whole film.

2 Jim – '28 Days Later' (2002)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Directed by Danny Boyle, 28 Days Later is a genre-defining apocalyptic film that focuses on an average man Jim (Murphy) who wakes up 28 days after a rapid chimpanzee attack that infects all of Britain. Jim must use his wits to survive as he tries to find safety in a desolate society.

The setting is simple, and Murphy shines as a loner character who must quickly come to terms with humanity’s depravity. Each action he takes brings an unstated resilience that only natural talent can provide. Even with the distraction of 28 Days' influential running zombies and gunfights, Murphy always brings the audience back to consider the existential state of humanity with his piercing eyes and determined manner. He garners sympathy for the humans left alive and the sacrifices they must make to survive. The audience sees a normal bloke like Jim become a different person due to his harsh circumstances.

28 Days Later Release Date October 31, 2002 Director Danny Boyle Cast Alex Palmer , Bindu De Stoppani , Jukka Hiltunen , David Schneider , Cillian Murphy , Toby Sedgwick Runtime 113

1 J. Robert Oppenheimer – 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Cillian Murphy delivers the best performance of his career yet in Nolan's latest masterpiece, Oppenheimer, one that won him the Oscar for Best Actor. Playing the lead role as the title character, Murphy stands out among a cast full of talented actors, including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and more. Murphy's tour-de-force performance as Oppenheimer captures the tormented, complex, and divisive historical figure, bringing the Manhattan Project's story to a wider audience in an epic way.

While there are numerous things to be said about Nolan's visually stunning, ambitious, and creatively written film, there's no doubt that it would not be the same without Cillian Murphy. A career-defining role, Murphy's performance elevates the 2023 hit and solidifies his previously underrated ability to be a versatile leading man.

