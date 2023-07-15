It's one of the most famous fairytales that is centuries old and has received adaptations all around the world. The one and only Cinderella. The first known version appeared in Italy in 1634 by author Giambattista Basile, but the more popular story that most have come to know and love comes from French writer Charles Perrault in 1697.

Audiences can never seem to get enough of the story, whether it be in musical form or just a regular retelling. Cinderella is a pop culture icon, a tale that most people are familiar with, and yet the adaptations never stop coming in, including the upcoming horror version of Cinderella's Curse. Some have been more successful than others, and these are the ones that became the most popular.

10 Cinderella (2021)

Image via Amazon Studios

IMDb Score: 4.4/10

From Amazon Studios comes a modern and different take on the old classic tale. This version stars Camilla Cabello as Cinderella and Billy Porter as the "Fabulous Godmother," with modern songs used to tell the famous story.

Related: The 10 Highest-Rated Movies Since 2020 (So Far), Ranked According to IMDB

In this version, Cinderella is bold and ambitious, with big dreams beyond finding a man, and the prince is not looking to be pigeonholed into the role he was born into, challenging some of the social norms of past Cinderellas. While some called the movie cheesy, the fun music and the fact that the movie is intended to be fun without taking itself too seriously are part of its charm.

9 Sneakerella (2022)

Image via Disney+

IMDb Score: 4.9/10

From Disney+ comes Sneakerella, a modern Cinderella adaptation that flips the script. This time around, the gender roles have been flipped as the story follows a young man trying to pursue his dreams of becoming a sneaker designer, despite obstacles from his stepfather, with the help of his best friend and Fairy Godfather.

Of course, there is also a love story as the protagonist falls for the daughter of a basketball star and shoe tycoon. There's something endearing and fresh about this particular adaptation that draws the younger audiences in and gives them something new to see from an old story. And it's just one of the many great romances available on Disney+.

8 Cinderella II: Dreams Come True

Image via Disney

IMDb Score: 5/10

Everyone knows the ending to Cinderella...they live happily ever after. But this Disney sequel asks the question, what happens after that? In Cinderella II: Dreams Come True, audiences take in the difficulties of Cinderella adjusting to court life, an additional love story, and more.

Related: 10 Most Surprisingly Good Disney Sequels, Ranked

Disney's sequels have taken heavy criticism over the years for never being able to live up to their originals, but the Cinderella sequels nevertheless hold a special place in the hearts of fans. They love the redemption of Cinderella's stepsister, Anastasia, and getting to a little bit of a different side to the story as something that's cute and fun.

7 Another Cinderella Story (2008)

Image via Warner Bros.

IMDb Score: 5.7/10

Starring Selena Gomez, Another Cinderella Story is exactly what its title promises. It is yet another modern twist on the well-known tale, in which a young man and woman meet at a costumed ball, but she has to run away before the dance comes to an end, leaving him with a quest to find her.

Instead of just being a typical live-action adaptation, or even a typical musical adaptation, Another Cinderella Story instead leans into the dancing being the real star of the show. The plot itself might be predictable, but for fans of the dance movie genre, this movie is a must-watch with great choreography and a lot of high energy to bring entertainment value.

6 A Cinderella Story (2004)

Image via Warner Bros.

IMDb Score: 5.9/10

The movie that birthed numerous spin-offs and retellings, A Cinderella Story is a quintessential early 2000s teen movie. Starring Hillary Duff and Jennifer Coolidge, the movie introduces Samantha, a teenage girl who is constantly exploited by her stepmother and stepsisters.

A Cinderella Story brought the tale into the new millennium, with the protagonists meeting as online pen pals, and instead of a glass slipper being left behind, it's a flip phone. Fans love the heartwarming and sweet vibes the movie exudes and could not get enough of its memorable tagline, "Never let fear of striking out keep you from playing the game."

5 Ella Enchanted (2004)

Image via Miramax Films

IMDb Score: 6.3/10

Based on the book by Gail Carson Levine, Ella Enchanted is a magical and fun retelling of Cinderella. The film stars Anne Hathaway as Ella, a young woman who was cursed by a fairy always to be obedient, but after reaching her limits with her difficult family, she sets out to try and find a way to break the curse.

Ella is a strong-willed and independent character who does not need a prince to rescue her. Instead, she is perfectly capable of leading her own rescue missions. The film is pure enjoyment, with silly jokes and puns, fun mythical creatures, musical numbers, and a strong heroine who steps up to overcome obstacles and challenges, all with a happily ever after included.

4 Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (1997)

Image via ABC

IMDb Score: 6.7/10

When Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella premiered on The Wonderful World of Disney in 1997, it was not the first time this musical version of Cinderella was on screen, but this adaptation went on to be one of the most iconic, becoming a cult hit. And some of the cast is being reunited for another project.

The movie starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as the fairy godmother, and the singing talent in the movie alone seemed to put the film on a whole different level than those that came before. It was also seen as a revolutionary moment for fairy tale films, with its color-blind casting allowing for actors and actresses of color to take on these famous roles in a way that had previously not been done before.

3 Cinderella (2015)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

IMDb Score: 6.9/10

In 2015 Disney released their live adaption of Cinderella. Starring Lily James and Kate Blanchet, the film largely sticks to the script with the story of a young woman whose life is being kept down by her stepmother and stepsisters until she meets a charming Prince at a ball.

Related: 10 Best Changes in Disney Live-Action Remakes

Despite it being a story audiences had heard before, it was still a beautiful and successful portrayal. Part of a growing list of Disney live-action remakes, this film didn't need music like its animated version to maintain the fairytale quality and emphasized love and kindness as its central message to impart to audiences.

2 Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Image via 20th Century Fox

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

Ever After: A Cinderella Story is an endearing film starring Drew Barrymore and Anjelica Huston. It follows the classic story of Danielle, a witty and beautiful young woman treated as a servant by her stepmother until she comes across Prince Henry, who finds himself falling in love with her.

The adaptation of Ever After helps the Cinderella aspect feel grounded in reality, almost as if it's more of a historical romance. Leonardo DeVinci stands in the place of a fairy godmother, there's no magic and no musical numbers, and yet the whole film shines and feels magical nonetheless. Some have even called it the best live-action retelling of a fairy tale to date.

1 Cinderella (1950)

Image via Disney

IMDb Score: 7.3/10

Walt Disney'sCinderella is the timeless movie that has inspired countless young girls and became a pop culture icon. With its memorable music, the beloved little mice helping Cinderella, the wicked stepmother, and the one and only glass slipper, it has delighted several generations.

Disney's adaptation of Cinderella is credited with saving the studio from bankruptcy and has since become a cornerstone of the company, including Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida choosing to model its castle off of it. It will soon be getting its own 4K restoration to help further the magic and continue to worm its way into the hearts of fans around the globe.

Next: 14 Best Fairy Godparents Ranked From Cursed to a Dream Come True