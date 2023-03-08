Movie buff characters provide a relatable factor to cinephiles who live and breathe pop culture. These enjoyable characters from film and television tiptoe near the fourth wall bringing up countless references from beloved films.

In addition to their limitless knowledge of cinema, on-screen film buffs’ passionate interest in cinema remind viewers about what makes filmmaking so special. A ringing endorsement from enthusiastic cinephiles like Community’s Abed Nadir or The Goldbergs’ Adam Goldberg, arguably holds the same weight as four raised thumbs from Siskel & Ebert.

10 Peter Parker

The youngest Avenger needs an edge to survive on battlefields filled with older opponents. Spider-Man’s traditional love for photography is swapped out for a love for film in the MCU films.

The wall crawler constantly cites movie reference for inspiration. In Captain America: Civil War, Spidey takes down a giant sized Ant-Man by mimicking a maneuver he saw on Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. When the Avenger copies Aliens to take down Ebony Maw in Avengers: Infinity War, even Tony Stark understands “the kid’s seen more movies.” Parker’s passion can best be summed up during the short film he created that was displayed at the beginning of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

9 Katie Mitchell

In The Mitchells vs. The Machines, cinema snob Katie Mitchell gets accepted to film school. Before a robot apocalypse, the audience witnesses Katie’s love for movies via her short films and the film references she blurts out.

The aspiring filmmaker indexes classic titles that span over six decades. Katie makes references to classic 70s pictures like Dawn of the Dead and Mad Max. In addition, her short films are clearly inspired by vintage films like 1966’s Au Hasard Balthazar and 1979’s Being There.

8 Robin Buckley

Stranger Things’ building blocks are made up of mostly 80s pop culture, so most of the characters exhibit some fondness of motion pictures. Maya Hawke’s character Robin Buckley has a love for movies that outpaces her counterparts by a full head-and-shoulder-length.

The movie enthusiast has a film nerd’s dream job in the fourth season of the series. Buckley works at the Family Video rental store and is surrounded by hours of runtime from popular 80s movies. Her movie knowledge is displayed during her interview process where she has enough popular culture awareness to get herself the gig alongside her partner in crime, Steve Harrington. Also, while searching for Reefer Rick’s address in the Family Video database, Robin’s mystery skills along with her diverse understanding of movie genres lead the group to Eddie Munson’s hideout.

7 Danny Butterman

Police Constable Danny Butterman is a screw-up in Hot Fuzz, and barely knows anything. However, one thing Nick Frost’s character is an expert at, is breaking down cop films.

A huge portion of Butterman’s salary is spent on his massive DVD collection. When Simon Pegg’s character is in need of a buddy cop tutorial, Butterman picks Bad Boys II and Point Break out of his video collection to train his partner on what it truly means to be a cop. The results of the lesson plan are displayed in the last action scene where Danny reenacts scenes from Point Break.

6 Adam Goldberg

Adam Goldberg from the period sitcom The Goldbergs is inspired by real-life cinephile Adam F. Goldberg, the showrunner of the series. The origin story follows Goldberg who is heavily inspired by his favorite films to make his own short movies.

Taking place in the 80s, Goldberg consumes every nostalgic blockbuster from the time period. The nerdy kid is a frequent viewer of Ghostbusters, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Star Wars and lots of other smash hits from the time. The showrunner’s childhood enthusiasm for films is captured in the main character of the show.

5 Jerry McClean and Mike Coolwell

Image Via New Line Cinema

Jack Black and Mos Def star as Jerry McClean and Mike Coolwell in Be Kind Rewind. The two cinephiles work in a video store that’s on the verge of collapse.

Jerry and Mike remake megahit movies in a parody format for their video store patrons. The low budget films are comical and a hit with audiences that are under the influence, but there’s still a great deal of dedication to their projects. The fandom of the two characters single-handedly keeps the lights on for their dying business and their familiarity with iconic films allow them to create remakes from memory.

4 Danny Madigan

The Last Action Hero’s Danny Madigan uses the movie theater as his ticket for feelgood escapism from his mundane life. The little boy is transported into the silver screen to join his favorite action hero in a picture where his movie knowledge is their best weapon for survival.

Danny is able to predict the meta film’s plot points because of his familiarity with action movies. The kid has watched all the Arnold Schwarzenegger action movies countless times and knows the moves of Arnold’s enemy before they’re attempted. Fear would be a normal impulse for normal people, but when Danny’s trapped in the film, the young boy is delighted to be surrounded by his favorite characters.

3 Wade Watts

In 2045, a majority of the world’s population holds cinema in high regards as everyone takes part in a scavenger hunt that’s rooted in movie trivia. Wade Watts’ love for film ranks the highest on the totem pole and he eventually finds all the clues hidden in the scavenger hunt.

Watts visits a library on a daily basis to study fun facts about every film every made. His enormous memory of random movie trivia allows zero surprises during his pop culture filled scavenger hunt. In his cinematic universe, the only person more who loves film more than him has passed away and is the subject of the movie-themed race that the characters partake in. Watts' fandom is miles ahead of the remaining living characters in Ready Player One.

2 Randy Meeks

The Scream franchise’s Randy Meeks is close friends to the victims and killers of the 1996 Woodsboro murders. Meeks has a huge crush on the series’ main character, Sidney Prescott and his love for Neve Campbell’s character comes in second to his love for movies.

When Meeks isn’t watching movies, he spends his free time at work. The horror flick fanatic works at the local video rental store and knows everything about any VHS in his workplace. Randy knows how to break down classic slasher films and his horror rules educate the audience and his peers on popular tropes to avoid to survive horror movies. It's definitely worth mentioning the characters from Clerks as influential cinephiles of the '90s era, but Randy Meeks' stamp on pop culture is remarkable.

1 Abed Nadir

Image via NBC

Abed Nadir is one of the seven members of Community’s Greendale study group. The cinephile is well-versed in all aspects related to TV and film, and Danny Pudi’s character is the show's main source for laughs because of his pop culture references.

Abed’s obsession with movies is fully displayed in each episode of the sitcom. The Colorado college student often relates the study groups’ dilemmas to overused film tropes and finds solutions to their issues by enlisting movie clichés he’s memorized from the thousands of films he rewatched. Abed’s stop-motion Christmas episode gives the audience a peek into the character’s brain. The episode reveals that the film buff literally sees the world in a three-act structured format.

