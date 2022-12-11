Who says only Western filmmakers know how to make a good Christmas movie? While they truly range from terrible to legendary, most holiday movies come between these two extremes. While audiences in the West watched Home Alone and Bad Santa, some Asian filmmakers decided to make their version of a Christmas adventure.

Aside from the quintessential family movie The Joy Luck Clubfrom 1993, there are numerous other Christmas classics from Asian cinema that deserve a spot in viewers' annual traditions. These range from heartbreaking dramas to feel-good romantic flicks set during the holidays or are, at least, perfect to watch around Christmastime.

'Christmas in August' (1998), South Korea

Christmas in August is about Jung-won, a photographer from a small South Korean town who learns he has a terminal illness but decides to keep its severity a secret from his loved ones. Instead, he decides to accept it and live life to the fullest in any way he can. One day, a girl named Da-rim walks into his shop and their relationship starts.

Christmas in August is more or less the quintessential South Korean experience. Firstly, there's the great Han Suk-kyu as the lead. Then, the romance between Jung-won and Da-rim develops slowly but with a lot of intimacy and warmth, a trademark of numerous South Korean rom-coms. Finally, it's about family, appreciating life as it comes, and full of wonderful landscapes and portraits of South Korea.

'Christmas on July 24th Avenue' (2006), Japan

The Japanese film Christmas on July 24th Avenue has the holiday in the title and happens during Christmastime, but Japan doesn't actually celebrate it. Nevertheless, their filmmakers manage to make the Christmas atmosphere come to life with heartwarming movies like this one. In this feature, Sayuri (Miki Nakatani) fantasizes about the man of her dreams coming to sweep her off her feet. She imagines romantic moments on July 24th Avenue, a street in Lisbon, Portugal.

While being hopelessly romantic, she runs into her high school crush, Satoshi (Takao Osawa) and decides to change her appearance to impress him. The plot very much resembles American rom-coms from the 2000s, so whoever loves them will likely enjoy Christmas on July 24th Avenue.

'Tokyo Godfathers' (2003), Japan

One of the most beloved Satoshi Kon features, Tokyo Godfathers, had to find its way to this list. In it, three homeless people find a baby in the trash on Christmas Eve and resolve to find its parents. The plot feels pretty sad from the get-go (which was Kon's superpower, at this point) but the feature is heartwarming and can bring viewers to tears.

The three protagonists depict various people occupying society, and the story very much revolves around learning how and why they ended up homeless. Kon left some of his trademarks by leaving clues that this entire event is a Christmas miracle; the numbers 12 and 25 appear throughout the movie, symbolizing December 25th.

'It All Began When I Met You' (2013), Japan

For fans that watch Love Actually every Christmas, It All Began When I Met You is the perfect counterpart. The film was inspired by the British classic movie about different characters and their holiday experience. Similarly, this Japanese feature follows ten different people and their Christmastime told through six stories.

Tokyo Station is the focal point of the film, and it's where all the characters meet at some point. That's where audiences are introduced to love stories, family drama, heartbreaks and hopes. It All Began When I Met You consists of a stellar cast, as all the actors are pretty famous in Japan.

'Merry Christmas' (1984), Hong Kong

The Hong Kong romantic comedy Merry Christmas is one of the classics of cinema. It stars the legendary actor Karl Maka as Baldy, a single father of three. His oldest son and daughter try to set him up with his next-door neighbor, Paula (Paula Tsui) while also trying to have a romantic life of their own.

This slapstick comedy about romance during Christmastime relies on making the audience laugh, but it can also be warm and relatable at several points. The star of the show is very often the two-year-old boy, Junior; he steals the limelight in every scene.

'The Tower' (2012), South Korea

Fans who claim Die Hard is a Christmas movie can rejoice in learning that the South Korean action thriller The Tower is their idea of one, too. It's really not that much about the giving and connecting spirit of the holiday, but it does revolve around a fire breaking out during a corporate Christmas party in a 108-story high-rise in Seoul.

While many claim this to be a remake of the classic story The Towering Inferno, it's still a pretty great action movie with some melodrama (as South Korean cinema often has) and a lot of excitement. The audiences might enjoy pairing this with some other unconventional Christmas movies. Fans of K-Dramas will also love seeing Crash Landing on You's Son Ye-jin in this feature.

'Sophie's Revenge' (2009), Chinese-Korean

Despite not being tied with the idea of Christmas, Sophie's Revenge is often on the lists of movies to watch around the holidays. It's easy to see why, as it's silly, romantic, and stars some of the most legendary Asian actors of today – Zhang Ziyi, So Ji-sub and Fan Bingbing.

Zhang Ziyi plays Sophie, who wants her former boyfriend Jeff (So Ji-sub) back. But Jeff is seeing Joanna (Fan Bingbing) and doesn't really think of Sophie anymore. To "fix" that, Sophie enacts a mischievous plan to win him back. It's the opposite of How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days, but a similar kind of carefree fun. Sophie's Revenge was made in 2009, written and directed by a prominent female director Eva Jin.

'Starry Starry Night' (2011), Taiwan

Starry Starry Night is one of the most highly-rated features to come out of Southeast Asia - specifically, Taiwan. This feature is a magical ride into the inner world of Mei, a girl who feels ignored and neglected by her parents after they move from the country to the city.

Mei meets a boy in school, Jay, with whom she develops a strong friendship that shows her she can be as imaginative and herself as she wants. Be warned, though; Starry Starry Night isn't the happiest of stories, but it has magical storytelling and is visually enchanting. The movie has won numerous awards in American and Asian movie festivals.

'Happy Ero Christmas' (2003), South Korea

If anyone tries to reimagine American Pie as a Christmas movie, Happy Ero Christmas is the closest they'll get. This South Korean rom-com is tied to Christmas, and it shows three single people getting into a love triangle during the holidays. Two guys – a cop and a gangster – swoon over the same girl from their hometown, trying to win her over.

The comparison of Happy Ero Christmas to American Pie primarily comes from the movie's ridiculous gags. It has some physical comedy that doesn't always garner much laughter, but it still ends up being entertaining. It stars some of the most famous South Korean actors Cha Tae-hyun, Kim Seon-a and Park Yeong-gyu.

'Miracle in Cell No. 7' (2013), South Korea

Miracle in Cell No. 7 isn't a Christmas story, but it is one of South Korea's highest-grossing features of all time. This family drama revolves around Yong-goo, a troubled man who gets wrongfully convicted, and soon has to deal with his relationship with his only daughter Ye-seung.

Cell no. 7 is where the most hardened criminals get locked up. In many ways (and unknowingly), Yong-goo wins over the inmates, convincing them that he's an innocent man missing his daughter. Because of that, the inmates team up in their best effort to reunite him with his daughter. Miracle in Cell No. 7 is on every list that mentions popular South Korean movies. For people that like heartwarming family drama, this is the ideal viewing material.

