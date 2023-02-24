When most viewers think of classic black-and-white horror films, the first that come to mind are Universal's monster movies of the 1930s or Hitchcock's Psycho. Horror was not a genre that a lot of big studios at the time took seriously, categorizing scarier films as B-movie pictures made for kids and teens. With low budgets and even lower expectations, few horror films overcame their meager limitations and have aged like a fine wine.

RELATED: 10 Classic Horror Movies And Their Secret Meanings, According to the Creators

Some horror films like Carnival of Souls took decades to find their audiences, while others like The Thing From Another World were overshadowed by flashier (albeit excellent) remakes. Despite the decades that have passed, vintage horror can still dish out thrills from undead to giant insects all in the name of a good scare.

10 'Carnival of Souls' (1962)

Image via RKO

Carnival of Souls follows a woman named Mary (Candace Hilligoss), a church organist, who is the sole survivor of a car accident. Still reeling from the trauma, she moves to a new town where she is drawn to a pavilion where ghoulish figures dance eerily inside. Her curiosity gets the better of her and she discovers the pavilion holds secrets beyond her comprehension.

A low-budget masterpiece, this film went largely unnoticed for two decades. Praised for its cinematography, lighting and sound design, Carnival of Souls has been the inspiration for filmmakers like George A. Romero, David Lynch and James Wan. Though the film was slow to find its following, it remains a cult classic and has landed itself on many lists of the greatest horror films of all time.

9 'Night of The Living Dead' (1968)

Image via Continental Distributing

George A. Romero's directorial debut would be one that would revolutionize horror. Night of the Living Dead follows a group of people surviving a zombie apocalypse in a rural farmhouse. The film is notable for introducing the concept of flesh-eating undead and though the film never explicitly calls them "zombies" it has served as the basis for almost every zombie movie since.

When Night of the Living Dead was released in 1968, it was controversial and labeled a "junk movie," but the film quickly caught on as a cult favorite. The film was not only gruesome but had underlying themes of racism and Cold War politics. It was one of the rare films to cast a black actor as the lead and the shocking twist ending is one that is still talked about to this day.

8 'The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari' (1920)

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is a German Expressionist film about a hypnotist that uses a sleepwalker to commit a string of murders in the fictional town of Holstenwall. The silent film is known for its twisted, angular sets and distorted perspective. It uses light and shadow not only to set a disorienting tone but convey the inner state of the eponymous doctor. Its story, bookended by a narrator, provides one of film history's finest twist endings.

RELATED: Frankenstein's Monster and 9 Other Characters That Launched The Horror Genre

Known as the first true horror film, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is a visual masterpiece. The film brought German Expressionism to the international stage, influenced the arthouse film movement and is considered a precursor to the film noir visuals of the 1940s. The film remains a cult classic and despite many remakes the original reigns supreme.

7 'The Blob' (1958)

Image via Paramount

The Blob stars Steve McQueen in his first leading role as a teen who discovers a gelatinous alien form that grows with each human it consumes. The film starts off rural with a few victims and moves to a city as the blob grows to a mass larger than a building.

The film was not well received and written off as a cheesy teen drive-in flick, however, its legacy has endured. Time has been kind to the campy B-film genre and watching it now, it reads more like a horror/comedy. The film has earned itself cult status and has influenced films like The Thing and Hotel Transylvania.

6 'Invasion of The Body Snatchers' (1956)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers takes place in the fictional town of Santa Mira. A local doctor discovers that his neighbors are being replaced by identical alien lifeforms grown from large seed pods. As he tries to stop the invasion and save the woman he loves, he realizes the plot may be more widespread than he thought.

The film is one of the most notable political allegories of the 50s. Post-war communist paranoia and anti-McCarthyism sentiment drive the underlying fear of an invisible enemy. Despite its age, the film holds up and is equally terrifying now as it was over sixty years ago.

5 'The House on Haunted Hill' (1959)

Image via Allied Artists

The House on Haunted Hill is a schlocky B-movie thrill ride. The film stars Vincent Price as an eccentric millionaire who invites five people to a haunted house for his wife's birthday. Whoever can stay all night will earn $10,000, though all decide to stay not all make it until morning.

RELATED: Classic Black And White Horror Films That Aren't Universal Monsters

The film was an immediate hit. Paired with a marketing gimmick in which a skeleton was rigged to fly at the audience, The House on Haunted Hill has remained one of the most beloved horror films of the genre. The film's camp and laughable effects are juxtaposed with legitimate jump scares and foreboding ambiance, making for a fun movie night.

4 'Them!' (1954)

Image via Warner Bros.

In Them, local law enforcement in New Mexico discovers a nest of gigantic irradiated ants. An FBI agent and a pair of scientists join a government task force to investigate the origins of the nest and stop two queens from establishing a new colony before it's too late.

Them is one of the first atomic monster films of the 50s and the first to star a giant insect. It has been praised for its suspenseful pacing and life-like effects (it even earned an Oscar nom). It holds a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has amassed a cult following.

3 'Cat People' (1942)

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

Cat People centers on a Serbian fashion illustrator who believes she is descended from an ancient tribe that can transform into black panthers when aroused. This causes a strain between her and her new husband who is growing tired of waiting for her to consummate their marriage. When her husband sets his sights on his new secretary, her primal urges become dangerous.

The film remains controversial, at the time it was a provocative commentary on sexuality but by today's standards it's much more subdued. Though the film received backlash for its popularity, Cat People remains a beautiful film, with a masterful play of light and shadow and an atmospheric sense of foreboding.

2 'Freaks' (1932)

Image via Loew's Inc.

"One of us, one of us." Todd Browning's Freaks follows a gold-digging trapeze artist who marries a sideshow performer with plans to murder him for his large inheritance. However, as she is accepted by his fellow performers and his community, her bigotry gets the better of her as they soon discover her dastardly plot.

Over the years, Freaks has been the source of much study and research. Though the marketing at the time would suggest the performers with disabilities were the ones to fear, Browning took care to humanize his cast and question the way the viewer defines beauty. In the near century, since it premiered, it has garnered a cult following.

1 'The Thing from Another World' (1951)

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

A team of scientists returns to their Antarctic outpost with an alien frozen in a block of ice. After the alien is accidentally defrosted, the crew must defend themselves against the malevolent humanoid and find a way to survive in the remote location.

The film was remade in 1982 as The Thing, the iconic John Carpenter film starring Kurt Russell and Keith David. However, the original held mystery and thrills that genuinely scared audiences. Though most viewers are more familiar with its remake, the original is worth the watch for its well-written characters and tight pacing.

NEXT: From 'Frankenstein' to 'Rosemary's Baby': 10 Classic And Through Provoking Horror Movies