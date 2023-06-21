Even though humor has taken many different shapes in recent times, there is still something wondrous about classic Hollywood comedies that can make anyone burst out into laughter. These movies don’t usually work on offensive premises or anything that can upset people. They have pure, simple stories with jokes and gags that work even on modern teenagers.

A thread on Reddit explores and compiles a list of comedy movies that can work years after their release. And out of those suggestions, here are the 10 best ones you can watch on your next movie night!

10 Modern Times (1936)

Starring and directed by the vivacious Charlie Chaplin, Modern Times features a fired worker who is left on the streets because of his erratic behavior. It is on the streets that he meets a beautiful woman and hopes to make a future with her. The movie is filled with comic elements that will tickle viewers’ funny bones.

Many users have suggested and agreed with this opinion including stoffercb and CoolBev. EdenH333 says, “I maintain that Chaplin and Keaton will always be funny. Especially gems like Modern Times and One Week.”

9 Duck Soup (1933)

This seems to be another very popular mention on the thread. Various redditors unanimously agree that Duck Soup starring the hilarious Marx Brothers is a timeless classic. Set in the fictional countries of Freedonia and Sylvania, the story follows the former country’s insolvency which is seen as a chance to wreak havoc by the latter country.

User OldManNewHammock says, “Came here to say Duck Soup. Marx Brothers are hilarious to this day.” EverDecreasingCircle agrees, “Duck Soup is what I said too. I was in shock when I first saw it and was crying and laughing the entire time. I had entirely written that era off previously."

8 Arsenic and Old Lace (1944)

Another gem of that era is Cary Grant. Many users have chimed in with their favorite Cary Grant movie that had them laughing too hard. Arsenic and Old Lace is a dark comedy interspersed with elements of crime, mental illness, and murder. In this movie, a nephew figures out how his aunts keep killing their partners and the subsequent turn of events that follow.

User mgraunk agrees to the initial suggestion and says, “Can confirm, I loved this watching it with my mom as a teen. She was always trying to get me to watch old films, and this was one of the few I truly enjoyed and found funny at that age.”

7 The Jerk (1979)

An identity crisis and a series of misadventures make this movie a comedic masterpiece. Steve Martin plays a simpleminded boy who goes on to believe that he is a poor black child. When he stumbles upon the fact that he is actually white and sees his name in a phonebook, he embarks on a journey to find his true self and make a future for himself.

“I’ve always loved The Jerk with Steve Martin,” says cf_pt. Moreover, user PlantationCane agrees, “This movie seems to have dropped in popularity recently for no good reason. Funny movie.”

6 It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

When a car crash victim hints at a hidden treasure, a strange group of people goes on a wild search to unlock their luck and get rich. With themes of greed, impatience, and plain stupidity, director Stanley Kramer has made a great movie that has a message to share as well.

Redditor Yeeaaaarrrgh shares, “I watched this just then other night and was laughing hysterically at some parts. It is timelessly funny!” Although some people suggest others to watch other old movies and comedians to fully appreciate the beauty of this flick. Darthxletra says, “Mad, Mad struggles a bit if you didn't raise your child on films from all decades due to sheer number of great cameos from famous stars of the era. I think it still works without this, but it definitely takes a piece out of it.”

5 Naked Gun: From The Files Of Police Squad (1988)

As the villain of the movie plans to spread an evil agenda to convince people to kill the Queen of England, an unfit cop and a woman named Jane embark on an adventure to thwart his plans. Directed by David Zucker, the movie is followed by a sequel that is believed to be equally funny.

Reddit user Objective-Pea3894 claims, “Might not be as old as what you’d like but you can’t go wrong with the Naked Gun franchise. Leslie Nielsen is timeless.” Another user botjstn agrees, “naked gun will never not be hysterical. watched it with my dad when i was younger & i still use more than half of those jokes today.”

4 The Great Dictator (1940)

A great war comedy movie by comic legend Charlie Chaplin, this movie never fails to satisfy comedy lovers. The titular dictator Adenoid Hynkel works toward expanding his rule and his control over his subjects while a local barber finds himself trapped after losing his memory.

Zoltanu says, “Love it! My wife also thinks my old movies are lame but she really enjoyed this one. She loved the Fuhrer's speech in "german". The speech at the end is one of my all time favorites”

3 Some Like It Hot (1959)

Billy Wilder bends comic rules in this legendary movie. Some Like It Hot features the story of two musicians who witness a murder and realize a mafia unit is on their tails. The fugitives think it best to change their appearance entirely and stay on the run. They do a makeover and pretend to be girls in an all-female band.

While VideoGuy1X initially recommends it, user AustinRiversDaGod adds his opinion, “I came here to say this. I caught it on TCM during the lockdown, and I thought I was gonna find something to get high to and laugh at how out of date it was. I found myself genuinely laughing my ass off”

2 A Night At The Opera (1935)

It is fascinating to see how movies made decades ago can retain their humor and charm for younger audiences even today. Marx Brothers star in yet another most-loved comedy movie on this thread. Directed by Sam Wood, the film follows a business manager and two sly friends who wish to boost the careers of their opera singer friends by bringing their enemies down. An underlying love story between two singers also drives the plot.

Ubersquid97 puts forth their views, “My sister and I still quote things from A Night at the Opera, and we haven't seen that movie in like 30 years. I feel like it's timeless humor.”

1 'The Awful Truth' (1937)

Leo McCarey’s directorial explores a married couple’s story as they divorce each other after suspecting an affair on the other’s part. As the proceedings begin, Jerry and Lucy go to the ends of the Earth to get their way and undermine their once-loving spouse. The ensuing madness is extremely hilarious to watch for people of any age.

It’s fun to know how user Zampaneau watched the movie with their wife, “Recently, my wife and I watched The Awful Truth (1937) for the first time, and we not only found it hilarious, we were struck by how surprisingly contemporary some of the humor felt.”

