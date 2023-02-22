The film noir genre emerged from the Great Depression and rose to popularity during the 1940s producing classics like The Maltese Falcon, Double Indemnity and Kiss Me Deadly. Through the years, the genre has evolved and with the success of neo-noirs during the 1970s, has grown into one of the most appreciated film genres among cinephiles.

While neo-noirs have unique qualities, classics like Out of the Past and the Bogie and Bacall classic, The Big Sleep are still popular among many movie fans. Out of the dozens of film noir titles, these are 10 of the greatest classic film noirs, according to Reddit.

1 'The Night of the Hunter' (1955)

While behind bars, reverend and murderer, Harry Powell (Robert Mitchum) bunks with a convicted bank robber and murderer who confesses that he's hidden a stolen fortune in a location that only his children know about. Powell becomes determined to find the money and locates his cellmate's widow (Shelley Winters) who he charms into marrying him.

The Night of the Hunter is directed by Charles Laughton and also stars silent-film pioneer and the First Lady of American Cinema, Lillian Gish. The movie is a frightful Mother Goose-type story based on the novel by Davis Grubb and according to user Best_Duck9118, it gave their mother nightmares when she first saw it.

2 'Shadow of a Doubt' (1943)

Charlotte (Teresa Wright) is thrilled when her uncle, Charlie (Joseph Cotten) pays her and her family an unexpected visit in Santa Rosa. As Charlotte tries to reconnect with Charlie, she starts to suspect that her favorite uncle's a wanted man and could be the rampant murderer known as the Merry Widow Killer.

Shadow of a Doubt is a film noir directed by the Master of Suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, and was also the director's favorite film. Reddit user, nkleszcz, noted the film as one of their top noirs and favorite Hitchcock film. Originally, Hitchcock wanted William Powell for the role of Charlie, but MGM Studios refused to loan the actor out to Universal. Cotten who had initial success on Broadway gives a charming but subtly sinister performance that not even a talent like Powell could ever achieve.

3 'Laura' (1944)

Detective Mark McPherson (Dana Andrews) is investigating the murder of a beautiful executive, Laura Hunt (Gene Tierney) who had been shot in her apartment one night. As McPhreson gets to know Laura from her friends including her friend, Waldo (Clifton Webb) and her fiance (Vincent Price), he finds himself falling in love with her.

Directed by Otto Preminger, Laura is an essential film noir noted for its twist of events and memorable performances. Preminger and Tierney went on to work together on other film noirs including Whirpool and Where the Sidewalk Ends which also stars Andrews. Several users including ClankSinatra and Typical_Humanoid all listed Laura at the top of their recommendations.

4 'Kiss Me Deadly' (1955)

Private investigator, Mike Hammer (Ralph Meeker) discovers a woman (Cloris Leechman) hitchhiking and offers her a ride. Shortly after picking her up, Hammer's stopped by two men who knock him out and murder the woman. Despite warnings from the police to drop the case, Hammer and his assistant (Maxine Cooper) dig deeper into the brutal murder.

Redditor, haphazardsteps describes Kiss Me Deadly as a weird but wonderful film noir that is not always on fans' lists. This underrated 1950s noir is based on the novel by Mickey Spillane featuring his reoccurring detective, Mike Hammer. Unlike other hardboiled gumshoes, Hammer is genuinely enraged by senseless and violent crimes that wouldn't phase others like Sam Spade and Philip Marlowe.

5 'The Big Sleep' (1946)

Philip Marlowe (Humphrey Bogart) is a private eye hired by General Sternwood (Charles Waldron) to help his daughter who is being blackmailed. Marlowe's assisted by Sternwood's older daughter, Vivian (Lauren Bacall) who points the investigator in the direction of a local casino owner as well as her husband who has gone missing.

The Big Sleepis one of Redditor, LifeGivesMeMelons, dark pleasures and noted forthe film's complex storyline. Director, Howard Hawks and three writers worked on the script but between production changes and abiding by the Hays Code, constant edits were being made. Mid-way through filming, Hawks and the cast realized that none of them were sure if a character had either killed himself or been murdered.

6 'Out of the Past' (1947)

Jeff (Robert Mitchum) is a former private investigator who owns a small gas station in a rural town, but his newfound life is interrupted by Whit (Kirk Douglas), a shady character from his past. Whit wants Jeff to track down his girlfriend, Kathie (Jane Greer) who stole thousands of dollars from him and took off but when Jeff finds her, the situation is complicated after they fall in love.

Out of the Past is a must-see film noir that stands out from the rest by going against the genre's traditional tropes. Reddit user, caivsivlis, names Out of the Past as a key classic noir as well as encouraging users to watch Mitchum's other noirs noting how entertaining the actor is to watch and his epic one-liners.

7 'Murder, My Sweet' (1944)

Philip Marlowe (Dick Powell) is hired by an ex-con (Mike Mazurki) to find his girlfriend as well as accompany a wealthy man to deliver a ransom in exchange for stolen jewels. When the man ends up dead, Marlowe refuses to let the case go and is lured further into a deadly scandal by a mysterious woman (Claire Trevor).

Murder, My Sweet is an early classic film noir and all-time favorite of Reddit user, President_porpoise 77. According to Turner Classic Movies host, Eddie Muller, RKO Radio Pictures purchased the rights to Chandler's novel, Farewell, My Lovely, to use for The Falcon Takes Over starring George Sanders. After the success of the film, studio executives recognized the potential in Chandler's character and used the rights to produce a true adaption of the book.

8 'The Set-Up' (1949)

Aging boxer, Bill Thompson (Robert Ryan) is determined to stay in the ring but unbeknownst to him, his manager, Tiny (George Tobias) has agreed to set him up to lose in his next match on behalf of a local wiseguy. Tiny thinks Thompson's doomed for defeat and doesn't tell him about the arrangement, resulting in an intense conflict in and outside the boxing ring.

The Set-Up is a lesser-known film noir directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker, Robert Wise and was at the top of Redditor ClankSinatra's list of classic noirs. The movie's a riveting underdog story and according to the film's commentary, directly inspired Martin Scorsese's black-and-white boxing drama, Raging Bull.

9 'The Maltese Falcon' (1941)

San Francisco gumshoe, Sam Spade (Bogart) and partner meet with Ruth Wonderly (Mary Astor) who wants to acquire their services to find her sister who she believes has run off to the city. As soon as Spade takes the job, he finds himself entangled in a web of crime with three shady characters whom he discovers are all in search of a legendary statue known as The Maltese Falcon.

The Maltese Falcon is the ideal classic film noir directed by John Huston in his directoral debut. The movie also stars Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet in his first silver screen appearance as Kasper Gutman. Redditor, satean12 considered this to be a top favorite of noir fans and noted its dark atmosphere and strong cinematography.

10 'Double Indemnity' (1944)

Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck) has been plotting to murder her husband for a while but when she meets Walter (Fred MacMurray), an insurance salesman, the two execute the plan to collect the life insurance policy. As soon as they think they've gotten away with it, an insurance adjuster (Edward G. Robinson) decides to take a closer look at the claim.

Double Indemnity is a staple film noir that several Redditors such as oa9585 and VRGator listed as one of the greatest classic noirs. Robinson established himself in the gangster genre by playing tough guys in classics like Little Caesar and Key Largo but in Double Indemnity, he plays a righteous character delivering a show-stopping performance.

