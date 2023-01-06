A particularly good time period for moviemaking, the golden age of Hollywood is undoubtedly one of the most popular eras in the film industry. From the mid-1920s to the early 1960s, filmmaking was thriving. Hollywood stars oozed charm, glamour and unmatched talent. And although it's been a while since all the classic films we now love finished production, most of them have carved a legacy so strong that it stands the test of time today.

RELATED: Best Free Movies You Can Watch on YouTube Right Now

There are a lot of essential, timeless classic Hollywood films that everyone should see at least once in their lifetime. Unfortunately, finding a streaming service that provides audiences with these gems can be difficult. Not to worry, though — luckily, thanks to a few YouTube channels like Retrospective and Feature Film, these favorite oldies are out in the open for anyone to see. From thrillers like Rebecca to Westerns like The Magnificient Seven, there are some great Hollywood classics worth checking out on the platform.

'Rebecca' (1940)

First up is 1940's thrilling Rebecca, a movie based on the 1938 novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier, directed by the remarkable Alfred Hitchcock. The film follows a shy, awkward and self-conscious woman (Joan Fontaine) who marries a charming, wealthy recently-widowed man, Maxim de Winter (Sir Laurence Olivier), only to realize that Maxim's deceased first-wife, Rebecca, still has a gripping, powerful hold in everyone in the house.

This romantic thriller is quite popular today, and for good reason. Although a new film with the same name based on the same novel premiered on Netflix in 2020, it barely lived up to expectations — unlike Hitchcock's first American project, which blew many minds away. An engaging atmospheric gothic horror with a nameless protagonist who, intimidated by her husband's first wife's spectral presence, finds it extremely hard to fit in, Rebecca is haunting all around.

'Sabrina' (1954)

The awkward daughter (played by the iconic Audrey Hepburn) of a household chauffeur has been infatuated with playboy David (William Holden) all her life. Her fondness, however, is hardly reciprocated — that is, until she returns an elegant and sophisticated woman from a Paris adventure that took place over the period of two years. While Sabrina successfully captures David's attention, she finds herself slowly falling for the serious and more mature brother, Linus (Humphrey Bogart).

Billy Wilder's Sabrina is assuredly a charming watch featuring a talented cast that handles their roles flawlessly, and it is guaranteed to have viewers' eyes glued to the screen. Filled with both comical moments and thoughtful ones, this delicious mix of romance and comedy is essential viewing for those who are getting into classic films, remaining a highly referenced piece of cinema in today's pop culture.

'To Kill a Mockingbird' (1962)

Based on a novel of the same name by Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird is a raw, at times extremely painful humane experience that should be carefully watched by everyone at least once. Set in Depression-era Alabama, this 1962 movie follows Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck), an attorney who is defending a wrongly accused Black man (Brock Peters) against an undeserved sexual assault charge.

Carefully dealing with sensitive themes like racism and prejudice, the Oscar-winning 1962 film by Robert Mulligan echoes issues that are, unfortunately, still very much around today. A relevant film that deserves all your attention, To Kill a Mockingbird's plot is utterly important — to make things more intriguing, it is seen through the eyes of Finch's children, whose upbringing is deeply impacted by their father's experience.

'People Will Talk' (1951)

When Dr. Noah Praetorius (Cary Grant), an extremely talented and thus successful gynecologist treats, at his private clinic, Deborah Higgins (Jeanne Crain), a student nurse who feels sick, both learn that she's pregnant by her ex-boyfriend and she tries to die by suicide. Before the two come to realize it, they fall in love with each other.

People Will Talk is a wonderfully directed 1951 unconventional comedy-drama that gets better with time. Although oftentimes it doesn't get the recognition it deserves, the Joseph L. Mankiewicz movie is not a mainstream one — instead, it is an underrated piece of cinema about the enforcement of unnecessary rules and jealousy and a fully entertaining watch throughout.

'Charade' (1963)

Combining two previously mentioned actors, Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn, this 1963 romantic-comedy mystery film by Stanley Donen follows Regina, a woman who is pursued by four men who insist that she is in the possession of a huge amount of money, which was supposedly stolen by her murdered husband, that they claim to be theirs. But can she really trust anyone?

Considered "the best Alfred Hitchcock film which he didn't direct," Charade still holds up today as an extremely entertaining piece of classic entertainment that deserves more praise. Starring two extremely classy and charming actors and featuring a deeply enthralling storyline, this 1963 movie is a delight that should be cherished by worldwide audiences.

'The Magnificent Seven' (1960)

The Magnificent Seven is a very good American remake of the highly Japanese epic samurai drama Seven Samurai, and it centers around seven gunfighters from the United States who are hired by Mexican peasants to capture a bandit who terrorizes their small farming village each year.

The highly-rated John Sturges film is the perfect pick for those looking to immerse themselves in a 1960s action-packed Western world with loads of adventure. Featuring an incredible score (which earned an Oscar nomination at the time), The Magnificient Seven relies on an engaging storyline with some interesting differences from the original remarkable Japanese piece.

'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' (1953)

Starring the talented Jane Russell and Marilyn Monroe in two of their most memorable roles, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is a classic musical comedy film based on the 1949 stage musical of the same name. Directed by Howard Hawks, the movie follows Lorelei Lee and Dorothy Shaw, two polar-opposite American showgirls and great friends, as they embark on a trip to Paris, pursued by a private detective hired by Lorelei's fiancé's suspicious father.

Without a doubt, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes reigns as one of the most well-known musicals to date. Packed with comical moments that'll likely give the audience the giggles while simultaneously reflecting on women's objectification, this cheeky social satire about gender and class is a fun essential viewing to anyone who appreciates classic films.

'Man with a Million' (1954)

Originally titled The Million Pound Note, Ronald Neame's comedy depicts the story of an American sailor (Gregory Peck) who, out of pure luck, is fortunate enough to be passing of two rich gentlemen who have the idea of distributing a £1,000,000 in the form of a single banknote to a random stranger.

Man with a Million is essentially a highly entertaining film that shows the audience how an extremely wealthy person doesn't have to work and can live off just by showing off the good fortune in his possession. A hilarious watch through and through, Neame's 1954 movie is a nice social commentary that provides viewers with a good time.

'The Suspect' (1944)

Directed by Robert Siodmak, this 1944 classic American film noir follows an unhappily married man (Charles Laughton) who engages in a flirtation with a much younger woman (Ella Raines) in 1902 London. When their relationship is discovered by his wife (Rosalind Ivan), she threatens to expose the two. Fearing that the word spreads and a scandal arises, Philip knows exactly what he is going to do.

If there is anything The Suspect does perfectly, it is delivering fantastic performances from everyone involved (including, of course, Laughton's impeccable talent). Apart from that, this top-notch, captivating domestic drama also relies on a very well-written plot that will likely surprise and exceed many viewers' initial expectations.

'And Then There Were None' (1945)

Based on the novel of the same name by the exceptionally talented Agatha Christie, a real master of her field and surely the best mystery genre novel writer to date, And Then There Were None is a crime drama mystery directed by René Clair. The movie focuses on the gathering of a newly hired personal secretary, two staff and seven guests on an isolated island. After a record is played and a message from the delayed hosts reveals that all the people present are guilty of murder, the killing spree begins and the group is mysteriously murdered off one-by-one. ​​​​​​

Even almost 78 years later, this appealing murder mystery will have you at the edge of your seat — without any doubt, the 1945 classic is the best adaptation of the Christie novel to date, offering audiences a nearly perfect and extremely memorable plot that gets better with each viewing.

NEXT: Classic Hollywood Movies That Haven't Aged Well