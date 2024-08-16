The term classical cinema can sometimes feel disingenuous for younger viewers, as a film does not have value simply because it has aged. In general, the films that are now perceived to be all-time“classics” are those that have had a significant influence on the development of the industry over the course of the past several decades. Viewers who have yet to experience the wonders of the “Golden Age of Hollywood” may be surprised to find that older films have a deep resonance within many of the modern projects that they enjoy watching today.

One of the most defining aspects of Old Hollywood was the creation of great movie stars, many of whom were able to sell audiences on seeing a new film based solely on their involvement. Here are the ten best classic Hollywood movies with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘The Treasure of the Sierra Madre’ (1948)

Directed by John Huston

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre was proof that an exciting adventure movie could contain dramatic stakes and compelling performances, as the 1948 neo-western delved deeper into the psychology of the human spirit than many of the older entries in the genre. Director John Huston had already developed a strong working relationship with Humphrey Bogart following their collaboration on the classic noir thriller The Maltese Falcon, but The Treasure of the Sierra Madre allowed him to play a dark, conflicted anti-hero who became corrupted by his desire for capitalistic greed.

Strong performances by Tim Holt and Walter Huston round out an ensemble that feels like a genuine group of friends caught in a dangerous situation, which only makes the harrowing conflict that arises between them in the third act of The Treasure of the Sierra Madre more emotionally upsetting to watch.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

9 ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ (1964)

Directed by Richard Lester

A Hard Day’s Night was a totally unique comedy that may have served as the loose inspiration for the “mockumentary” genre that arose with films like This Is Spinal Tap and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Released when the hype over “Beatlemania” had finally crossed over to the United States, A Hard Day’s Night allowed John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr to play fictionalized versions of themselves that go on a series of wacky misadventures as they attempt to prepare for an upcoming show.

A Hard Day’s Night allowed The Beatles to make fun of themselves, and featured the sheer joy of getting to see them perform their music live. Anyone wondering why the band had such an instant impact on popular culture needs to look no further than A Hard Day’s Night to see why their music became the defining work of an entire generation.

8 ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (1962)

Directed by David Lean

Lawrence of Arabia is an all-time great masterpiece, and not just for its incredible scope and scale. While certainly the amazing action sequences that David Lean pulls off rank among the most iconic moments in the history of the epic genre, Lawrence of Arabia would not be remembered nearly as fondly if it wasn’t for the incredible lead performance by Peter O’Toole as T.E. Lawrence, the controversial World War I hero who united the Turkish tribes in opposition to the Germans.

O’Toole captures the essence of a complex leader whose ambition and ego often get the better of him, making for a captivating character study on a historical figure whose work continues to provoke controversy to this day. He’s not the only great actor involved in the epic production, as the film also features stellar supporting performances from Alec Guinness and Omar Sharif.

7 ‘Mr. Smith Goes To Washington’ (1939)

Directed by Frank Capra

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington captures the cruelty of American politics better than many of the modern day conspiracy thrillers, as it deals with how easy it can be for a good person’s noble actions to be misinterpreted when they dare to challenge the systems of corruption. James Stewart became one of the greatest movie stars of his generation because he could capture the essence of “goodness” in a way that no one else could; in Mr. Smith Goes To Washington, he’s cast as a noble community leader who is thrust into the world of politics, only to find himself falsely accused of peddling a corruption scandal.

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington remains an engaging thriller about the way that Washington works because of the sincere empathy that Stewart commands in one of his most endearing and heartfelt performances ever.

6 ‘The Searchers’ (1956)

Directed by John Ford

The Searchers is responsible for creating the modern cinematic anti-hero with John Wayne’s performance as Major Ethan Edwards, a violent former Confederate soldier who uses a mission to save his niece (Natalie Wood) as an excuse to violently attack groups of Native American tribes. While early roles in films like Stagecoach and Red River had proven that Wayne could be a compelling hero, The Searchers complicated his relationship with the audience because of the dark places that he went to.

The Searchers is a much less straightforward film than it is perceived to be, as Ford includes latent details about Edwards’ relationships that still inspire fan theories to this day. Edwards remains an iconic character, as it is unlikely that anti-heroes like Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) in American Psycho, Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) in Fight Club, or Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) in Taxi Driver could have existed without him.

5 ‘The Graduate’ (1967)

Directed by Mike Nichols

The Graduate is one of the rare “classic comedies” that is just as funny today as when it first came out, and that’s because it's so well cast. Mike Nichols’ masterpiece tackled the generational divide in a way that was groundbreaking, and Dustin Hoffman was perfectly cast as an unassuming young man who is trying to figure out his place in a complex world. Simultaneously, Anne Bancroft perfectly embodies the spirit of a generation of older people who felt that they had not lived up to their potential, and became desperate to recapture the magic of youth that has slipped past them in age.

The Graduate continues to be debated to this day, as its shocking ending can be determined to either be an optimistic or pessimistic one depending on which set of performances the viewers find themselves drawn to the most.

4 ‘The Best Years Of Our Lives’ (1946)

Directed by William Wyler

The Best Years Of Our Lives is not a traditional war movie by any stretch of the imagination, as it examined the crisis of confidence that occurred for three soldiers from World War II that were forced to adjust to their normal lives after returning from fighting on the frontlines. Fredric March and Harold Russell may have walked away winning Academy Awards for their performances, but the ensemble is fleshed out by a robust supporting cast that included Myrna Loy, Dana Andrews, Tersa Wright, and Virginia Mayo.

The Best Years Of Our Lives was brave in that it tackled the ramifications of World War II only shortly after the actual war had concluded with the surrender of Japan at the end of 1945. As a result, the performances feel entirely naturalistic, as the stars were reacting to real world events as they occurred.

3 ‘12 Angry Men’ (1957)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

12 Angry Men set the standard for what a great courtroom drama should look like, as no other film had exclusively looked at the process of debating a case among jurors. While the minimalist approach could have rubbed some viewers the wrong way if they were expecting something a little bit more exciting, 12 Angry Men succeeds as an insightful examination of the legal process thanks to the incredible performances.

Henry Fonda stars as one of the all-time greatest film heroes, as his unnamed juror leads his fellow debaters in a discussion about holding themselves accountable for determining a man’s innocence based on the evidence that is presented to them. Fonda’s work wasn’t the first time he played an iconic film protagonist, but 12 Angry Men includes a compelling supporting cast that includes John Fielder, Martin Balsam, Jack Klugman, Lee J. Cobb, and E.G. Marshall among other great actors.

2 ‘Rear Window’ (1954)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Rear Window is often cited as one of the best Alfred Hitchcock thrillers because it captures the essence of human emotion without ever sacrificing the nuances of the plot. Stewart had already been an established star at this point in his career, but Rear Window cast him perfectly as a skeptical voyeur who finds himself drawn to the lives of his next door neighbors. Anyone who has ever been curious on “what goes on behind closed doors” may be able to see themselves in Stewart’s utterly charismatic performance.

Stewart needed to play a character that the audiences could bear to spend a lot of time with, as the film only rarely leaves the confines of his apartment. Nonetheless, a strong supporting performance from Grace Kelly adds a ton of needed charisma to the film when it really needs an extra character.

1 ‘Citizen Kane’ (1941)

Directed by Orson Welles

Citizen Kane is one of the most impressive achievements in all of film history because Orson Welles wrote, directed, and starred in a film deemed to be an instant classic before he was in his mid-20s. Welles’ direction and brilliant screenplay are given so much attention that it is easy to overlook how compelling his acting is; Charles Foster Kane is a great tragic character because he is someone that initially the audience has sympathy for.

Citizen Kane is an impressive feat of acting because Welles was able to play Kane over the course of many years, and it never feels like the makeup is unconvincing. Those expecting Citizen Kane to be “homework” as a required viewing may be surprised to find how charismatic, vulnerable, emotional, and ultimately heartbreaking Welles is with the single most iconic character of his entire career.

