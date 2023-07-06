The thriller genre has been around for a while now — dating at least as far back as the iconic 1923 Fred C. Newmeyer and Sam Taylor genre-blending film Safety Last!, the treasured category has become one of the most globally appreciated. Psychological thrillers, for one, combine the elements of the thriller and psychological fiction genres to incredibly compelling results. Often through an exploration of the psychology of a film's characters, who are, most often than not, mentally and emotionally unstable, the intriguing genre tackles the disturbing aspects of human nature.

Many great films from the Golden Age of Hollywood stand the test of time as the most memorable in the genre, stimulating viewers' minds and getting their adrenaline flowing with their atmospheric settings and twisting thought-provoking premises. From Shadow of a Doubt to Vertigo, these are some of the best psychological thriller classics.

10 'Shadow of a Doubt' (1943)

In Alfred Hitchcock's brooding Shadow of a Doubt, a teenage girl (Teresa Wright) who is thrilled when her favorite uncle (Joseph Cotten) arrives to visit the family in their little town in California progressively comes to believe that he might be the "Merry Widow" murderer that the police are looking for.

Hitchcock's melodrama is everything it promises to be, proving the filmmaker to be, without a shadow of a doubt (no pun intended), a master in his field. Featuring believable characters and a twisted narrative, this compelling melodrama manages to be both intimate and heartbreaking while also providing audiences with a thrilling storyline.

9 'Rebecca' (1940)

An utterly engaging film-noir based on the iconic novel written by English author Daphne du Maurier, the timeless Rebecca follows a self-conscious young woman, played by Joan Fontaine, as she struggles to balance settling into her new life as an aristocrat's wife and avoiding feeling threatened by the ghost of his first partner.

It is hardly any news that Hitchcock's Oscar-winning Gothic thriller is a classic. Rebecca was the director's first American film and is understandbly regarded as an atmospheric masterpiece with edge-of-your-seat suspense. Dark, mysterious, and incredibly captivating are some words to properly describe this absorbing movie.

8 'Strangers on a Train' (1951)

Also directed by the great auteur, Hitchcock's 1951 provocative crime drama Strangers on a Train centers on a psychopath, Bruno Antony (Robert Walker), who makes a tennis pro (Farley Granger) follow his belief that two strangers can commit murder without being caught.

Those who are familiar with the works of the filmmaker can expect nothing less than an outstanding showcase of his usual talents in the 1951 film. Tackling expressionist themes, Strangers on a Train is suspenseful, intense, and undoubtedly an effective thriller. On top of this, it also graces audiences' screens with top-notch acting performances.

7 'Gaslight' (1944)

The first non-Hitchcock film on this list is the ever-poignant Gaslight by George Cukor. A remake of the 1940 British film of the same name directed by Thorold Dickinson, this 1944 feature illustrates the relationship between Ingrid Bergman's Paula and Charles Boyer's Gregory. Ten years after her aunt was murdered in their London home, Paula returns to begin living there with her new husband, but his obsession with the house reveals to be a bit concerning.

Tackling universal themes of emotional control and manipulation, especially men's domination over women, this creepy thriller makes for quite the claustrophobic watch and is possibly one of the most frightening films given how real the subjects it explores are. When it comes to psychological old Hollywood films, Gaslight is surely an essential.

6 'Cape Fear' (1962)

Masterfully directed by J. Lee Thompson, this enthralling (and quite scary) thriller follows a criminal (Robert Mitchum) that a successful lawyer (Gregory Peck) once helped lock up. After serving a life-altering amount of eight-year stint in jail for assault, he is set free and starts stalking the lawyer's family.

Cape Fear, just like the previously mentioned films, remains a relevant and influential piece today, even inspiring a 1991 MartinScorsese remake of the same name starring Robert De Niro. With a sinister and gripping score, this suspenseful flick is filled with tension and will a hundred percent have viewers hooked.

5 'Rear Window' (1954)

At this point, everyone has likely heard of Rear Window, an engrossing mystery thriller about a wheelchair-bound photographer (James Stewart) who watches his neighbors from the window of his courtyard apartment in Greenwich Village and suspects one of them of murder.

Featuring a flawless storyline and dialogue on top of superb performances, this incredible murder mystery, which is one of Hitchcock's most popular flicks, is an entertaining watch through and through. Blending a captivating slow-burn narrative with romance and dry humor, Rear Window is a timeless film that also serves as a social commentary on the immorality of voyeurism.

4 'Notorious' (1946)

Alicia Huberman, the daughter (Ingrid Bergman) of a convicted Nazi is asked to gather information on a ring of Nazi scientists in South America but ends up falling for the government agent (T. R. Devlin) who asks her to spy on the group that is operating out of Rio de Janeiro.

Featuring an on-screen pairing that will sweep you off your feet, this subtle yet nail-biting romantic espionage thriller by Alfred Hitchcock features excellent writing as many other of the filmmaker's other works. While slow at times, Notoriousis completely bewitching and sensual, making for a good pick for hopeless romantics and thriller enthusiasts the same.

3 'Rope' (1948)

Perhaps one of the filmmaker's most underrated, the intellectually stimulating Rope depicts two men's attempt to demonstrate that they committed the ideal crime by throwing a dinner party after killing their old classmate by strangulation.

A philosophical and very intense watch, Rope, which is based on a real murder case, features clever camerawork and unique editing. According to Hitchcock, it is an experiment that didn't work. No doubt, the 1948 film is assuredly essential viewing for fans of the genre, providing audiences with a well-spent time in front of the screen.

2 'Psycho' (1960)

It's not for no reason that this 1960 horror thriller remains one of the best and most influential. Starring the talented Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh in the lead roles, Psycho follows a secretary who flees from her employer's client after stealing four thousand dollars and settles in a rural hotel run by a young man who is under his mother's control.

Standing the test of time as one of the most memorable films of its genre, Hitchcock's exhilarating masterpiece is assuredly ahead of its time. Featuring superb acting by those involved and impeccable filmmaking (like anyone would expect), this groundbreaking feature depicts the feeling of losing touch with reality.

1 'Vertigo' (1958)

An ex-SFPD detective (played by James Stewart) struggles with his personal troubles while also becoming fixated on the mesmerizingly attractive woman (Kim Novak) he has been recruited to track down — a captivating being who may be equal parts disturbed.

As the title suggests, Vertigo makes for a dizzying viewing experience; like other films from the filmmaker, this quintessential Hitchcock is a visually alluring and stylish thriller that tackles themes of obsession and manipulation, including the objectification of women. It is arguably the filmmaker's finest work and his most memorable; a masterwork unlike any other.

