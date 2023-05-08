The Sopranos, starring James Gandolfini, is credited as one of the greatest television shows of all time that essentially laid the foundation for future primetime dramas, including Mad Men and Breaking Bad. Created by David Chase, the series earned recognition for its impeccable writing and riveting performances, but The Sopranos is also known for its subtle symbolism through references to pop culture, music, and of course, movies.

Whether it's Christopher's pursuing a career as a screenwriter or Tony watching the iconic Western Rio Bravo, movies are a constant theme and topic throughout the show. While some are simply honorable mentions, most of the movie references in The Sopranos including ChinatownandFrom Here to Eternity, are significant to the show in one way or another. From Key Largo to The Godfather, these are 10 of the best classic movie references from The Sopranos.

9 'Key Largo' (1948)

The second season's first episode, "A Guy Walks into a Psychiatrist's Office...," opens with a poetic montage of the show's main characters going about their business to Frank Sinatra's classic song, "It Was a Very Good Year." While the camera pans back and forth between Tony and the rest of the cast, Christopher (Michael Imperioli) is seen alone in his apartment watching a black-and-white movie.

Christopher's on the couch doing drugs while watching the end of the classic movie Key Largo, starring Humphrey Bogart and Edward G. Robinson. In the scene, Robinson attempts to negotiate with Bogart for his life, but in the end, his desperation and empty words are proven useless. The minor moment also foreshadows Christopher's fate of substance abuse and his anguish to survive like Robinson.

8 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

In Season 3, Episode 3, "Fortunate Son," Tony takes Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco) down memory lane with another charming childhood story about when he witnessed his father, Johnny, cut off Mr. Satriale's pinky. Unlike most kids, Tony wasn't phased by the horrific scene, but when Johnny caught him watching, he became terrified of his punishment for disobeying his father.

That night, Tony's hesitant to go to his father in the living room, and as he makes his way to him, the theme from the classic Western, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, can be heard playing from the television. The iconic song dramatically heightens the scenario and adds an embellished sense of suspense that most children feel when they think they're in trouble.

7 'Chinatown' (1974)

In the Season 4 finale,"'Whitecaps," Tony plans on buying a house at the Jersey Shore, but Carmela (Edie Falco) is pushed to her breaking point after his ex-girlfriend calls the house to tell her about Tony's other extramarital affairs. As Carmela tries to finally kick him out of the house, Tony pretends like nothing ever happened and moves into the theater room only to add more fuel to the fire.

While Tony's relaxing in the pool, Carmela comes outside to ask about the theater chairs he put on the grass. Instead of giving her a mature response, Tony mocks her by repeatedly saying, "Bad for grass," which is a line from the neo-noir film Chinatown. Like the classic film "Whitecaps" starts with Tony buying a waterfront property and ends with uncovered dark secrets that leave a family in ruins.

6 'High Noon' (1952)

In "The Test Dream," Tony is overwhelmed by the issue between Tony's cousin, Tony B (Steve Buscemi), and Phil Leotardo (Frank Vincent), and he checks into a hotel to try and get some sleep. He dreams that night that he's at dinner with Carmela and Meadow, as well as Meadow's boyfriend, Finn, and his parents. At one point, Tony notices that the Western film, High Noon, starring Gary Cooper, is playing on the television at the bar.

Tony mentions Cooper several times throughout the show, famously referring to him as "the strong and silent type" and aspires to be a traditional man's man like the Hollywood star. Similar to Cooper's situation in High Noon, Tony alone is the only one who can provide a solution to the issue, but despite realizing the inevitable truth, he becomes vulnerable and struggles to make the obvious choice.

5 'From Here to Eternity' (1953)

In Season 2, Episode 9, "From Where to Eternity," Christopher's recovering in the hospital when his heart suddenly stops, but doctors are able to revive him and inform Tony that he was clinically dead for about a minute. When Christopher wakes up, he tells Tony and Paulie (Tony Sirico) that he believes he went to hell when he died.

The title of the episode is a reference to the 1953 war drama, From Here to Eternity, as well as Christopher's out-of-body experience. By swapping out "Here" for "Where" in the title, Chase addresses the episode's biggest question — where did Christopher exactly go? Or was it all just a bad dream? The episode also features a scene with Tony and Carmela kissing, and at one point, they are embracing each other similar to the film's famous beach scene with Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr.

4 'The Public Enemy' (1931)

In the Season 1 episode, "Boca," Uncle Junior goes on vacation with his longtime girlfriend, Bobbi (Robyn Peterson), to their usual spot in Boca Raton, Florida. Junior has since been made boss of the family, and considering his new role, he becomes concerned about his reputation. He asks Bobbi to keep their activities in the bedroom to herself. Despite his warning, word still gets out, and when Junior discovers Bobbi has been gossiping, he breaks up with her.

When Junior confronts Bobbi, he shoves a pie in her face as a direct reference to the famous grapefruit scene in the classic gangster film, The Public Enemy, starring James Cagney. In the classic film, Cagney's character, Tom Powers, thinks his girlfriend (Mae Clark) is giving him too much lip and smashes half of a grapefruit into the side of her face to shut her up. The Public Enemy is one film featured a few times in The Sopranos and essentially establishes the moral foundation that Chase plays off of throughout the show.

3 'The Shining' (1980)

In the episode "Where's Johnny?" in Season 5, Uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese) wanders away from his home in search of his brother, Johnny, who passed away before the series started. He's eventually found in his former neighborhood by police officers, but when they bring him back home, he's noticeably irritated by the entire situation and unable to recognize that his mental state has started deteriorating.

The episode's title is a nod to the famous line, "Here's Johnny!" from the 1980s cult-classic horror film, The Shining. Along with the episode's title, Uncle Junior's worsening mental health and becoming a major concern for his family also correlates with Jack Nicholson's character, Jack Torrence, who terrorizes his wife and son as he slowly descends into madness.

2 'Raging Bull' (1980)

In the episode "The Blue Comet," tensions between the Soprano crew and New York rise to the point of no return after Phil Leotardo decides how to handle Tony and the guys for their past issues. Tony sits down with Bobby (Steve Schirripa) and Silvio (Steven Van Zandt) at the restaurant Vesuvio to contemplate their next move and know that, whatever they choose to do, will inevitably result in a war between the families. When they all agree to the plan, Silvio draws their attention to the song starting to play.

The song featured in the episode, Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo by Mascagni, is used as the theme song in Martin Scorsese's boxing drama, Raging Bull. Tony and Silvio acknowledge the song's significance by pretending to throw punches in slow motion at each other. The moment is an obvious nod to the fight that awaits, but like Robert De Niro's character, Jake LaMotta, Tony faces a critical moment in his career that costs him family — and maybe even his life.

1 'The Godfather' (1972)

In Season 1's penultimate episode, "Isabella," Uncle Junior decides to take a hit out on Tony after discovering that he's secretly calling the crew's shots and seeing Dr. Melfi. While Tony is buying the newspaper and orange juice at his usual newsstand, he's ambushed by two gunmen, but miraculously, he makes it out alive.

The first hit on Tony is a nod to Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece, The Godfather, directly referring to the scene when Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) is gunned down while buying oranges. The Sopranos is full of references to The Godfather. While some are hard to miss, like Silvio's impression of Michael Corleone, there are several that require a double take, including Phil Leotardo dying similar to Sonny Corleone in "The Test Dream," episode and Mr. Cozzerelli directly quoting Brando in the episode, "Proshai, Livushka."

