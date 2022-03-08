Cinema has evolved exponentially across the decades, with technological advancements ensuring the movies viewers watch today are vastly different to what audiences were exposed to throughout the first half of the 20th century. It is the ultimate testament to the films and filmmakers of yesteryear that, in a modern age where advancements in cinema have come such a long way, so many of these old pictures remain quintessential classics that, in the eyes of many, far surpass many movies released today.

Ranging from iconic musicals that revolutionized cinema with their use of color to spectacular silent features still worthy of celebration almost 100 years later, these imperative classic films are must-see flicks for all self-proclaimed movie lovers. In addition to their lasting cultural impact and widespread acclaim, they have also amassed impressive Rotten Tomatoes scores which take into account the views of critics from all eras.

15 'Psycho' (1960)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Image via Paramount Pictures

With his legacy as the "Master of Suspense" continuing to endure decades after his work was released, Alfred Hitchcock can only be viewed as the unequaled master of psychological thrillers. One of the many films that solidified that indelible reputation for him was 1960's Psycho which follows Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) as she steals money from her employer and goes on the run, staying at the Bates Motel where her disappearance prompts her loved ones to investigate.

A pioneering horror movie still able to warrant scares today, Psycho displays so much of Hitchcock at his best, utilizing the tempo of the edit and the screeching score to make the famous shower scene one of the most iconic sequences in cinematic history. A brilliant horror movie which, more than 60 years on, remains at the pinnacle of the genre, Psycho is rightfully one of the most celebrated and revered movies of all time.

Psycho Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date June 22, 1960 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Anthony Perkins , Vera Miles , John Gavin , Martin Balsam , John McIntire , Simon Oakland Runtime 109 minutes

14 'Metropolis' (1927)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Looked back on as being a work of pioneering genius, Metropolis remains one of the most influential and awe-inspiring films ever made almost 100 years after its initial release. Set in a distant future, it focuses on a stark class divide between wealthy industrialists and mistreated laborers, a divide which becomes volatile when a privileged young man falls in love with a teacher and aspires to help the impoverished against his father's wishes.

A dazzling display of early cinema's practical effects achievements, its visual display beautifully compliments its thematically-weighted narrative which remains relevant to this day. Interestingly, the film wasn't celebrated as being a hit upon release, but instead became a true classic many years later. Today it is regarded as being one of the finest and most important silent films ever made.

Metropolis Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date February 6, 1927 Director Fritz Lang Cast Alfred Abel , Gustav Fröhlich , Rudolf Klein-Rogge , Fritz Rasp , Theodor Loos , Erwin Biswanger Runtime 114 minutes

13 'It Happened One Night' (1934)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

A work of true movie magic that saw director Frank Capra at his absolute best, the brilliance of It Happened One Night cannot be overstated. It follows a spoiled socialite who, having married to get out from under the thumb of her father, falls in with a scoundrel reporter who agrees to help her reunite with her husband in exchange for an exclusive story.

As the unlikely duo's romance begins to blossom, It Happened One Night starts to escape its screwball comedy premise and flourishes as the basis of romantic comedy cinema as it is known today. Capra's movie was the first of only three films thus far to win the five major categories at the Academy Awards, cementing its legacy as one of the greatest films ever made, rom-com or otherwise.

It Happened One Night Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date February 22, 1934 Director Frank Capra Cast Clark Gable , Claudette Colbert , Walter Connolly , Roscoe Karns Runtime 105 minutes

12 'Modern Times' (1936)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

By the mid-30s, film had progressed beyond silent cinema as the increased popularity of the "talkies" took the world by storm, but Charlie Chaplin, in his final performance as his beloved Tramp, offered ample proof that interest in silent films hadn't dissipated entirely. Viewed by many to be his greatest picture, Modern Times follows a fired factory worker and a homeless girl as they struggle to find their place in a rapidly changing industrial world.

While it was imbued with Chaplin's trademark slapstick antics, Modern Times has found an even greater appeal with its thematic focus on the mechanical nature of society's evolution at the time, something he would target again with his famous speech in 1940's The Great Dictator. A powerful masterpiece from one of cinema's greatest ever craftsmen, Modern Times has arguably grown more special in the decades since its release.

Modern Times Release Date February 25, 1936 Director Charles Chaplin Cast Charles Chaplin , Paulette Goddard , Henry Bergman , Tiny Sandford , Chester Conklin Runtime 87 Minutes

Watch on Max

11 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Image via Loew's, Inc.

While color had been dabbled with before in cinema, it wasn't until the release of The Wizard of Oz that it was first used in a feature-length film. As modern audiences, it is difficult to appreciate how impactful the advancement would have been, especially as it went with such a magical adventure, with the film following Dorothy (Judy Garland) as she is whisked away to the magical land of Oz where she befriends three fantastical beings while hoping to find a way to get back home.

In addition to its industry-changing use of Technicolor, The Wizard of Oz also received high praise for its fantasy storytelling, endearing characters, and its memorable musical numbers. Now remembered as one of the best fantasy movies ever made, the classic won two Academy Awards from five nominations and, to this day, remains a quintessential classic enjoyed by millions of people all over the world.

The Wizard of Oz Release Date August 15, 1939 Director Victor Fleming , Mervyn LeRoy , Richard Thorpe , King Vidor Cast Judy Garland , Frank Morgan , Ray Bolger , Bert Lahr , Jack Haley , Billie Burke Runtime 101

Watch on Max

10 'The Third Man' (1949)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

With elements of film noir and conspiracy narratives, in conjunction with some of the innovative film techniques associated with Orson Welles' early work, The Third Man is considered by many to be the best British film ever made. The story follows a penniless writer (Joseph Cotten) who journeys to post-war Vienna to spend time with childhood friend Harry Lime (Welles), only to find him dead.

While the film certainly takes influences from the American noir and German expressionism of the time, The Third Man remains a high watermark of the noir genre for its innovation. Utilizing techniques like lenses that distort figures and space and cinematography that emphasizes shadows and darker tones in a stylized manner, The Third Man is not only a great film, but an important one.

The Third Man Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date February 1, 1950 Director Carol Reed Cast Orson Welles , Joseph Cotten , Alida Valli , Trevor Howard , Paul Hörbiger Runtime 93 Minutes

9 'All About Eve' (1950)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

While perhaps not the most well-known or influential film on this list, there's a strong case for All About Eve being the funniest. It deals with themes of insecurity around aging and the ruthless ambition of people in the entertainment industry and those who want to break into it. A quintessential movie about actors, it also explores the rivalry between Hollywood and Broadway at the time.

All About Eve tells the story of aging actress Margo Channing (Bette Davis), who meets fan Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter) and initially embraces her — until she is ultimately exposed as a threat, maneuvering herself into Margo's life and threatening her career and relationships. All About Eve satirizes the obsessed superfan before the word "stalker" even existed and was ahead of its time in many other ways.

All About Eve Release Date October 6, 1950 Director Joseph L. Mankiewicz Cast Bette Davis , Anne Baxter , George Sanders , Celeste Holm , Gary Merrill , Hugh Marlowe Runtime 138 Main Genre Drama

Rent on Apple TV

8 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

Giving an upstart radio presenter whose biggest claim to fame at that point was a (very effective) prank where he had convinced his listeners of an alien invasion was a gamble for RKO Pictures. But it certainly paid off as Welles went on to film Citizen Kane — a movie that is instrumental to the cinematic language we take for granted.

This movie has been picked apart and studied by film students for decades and is usually covered within six weeks of any higher education on the art form. There's a reason for this, though, as everything from the camera work, the staging, the mise-en-scene, all combine to create what is still seen as the definitive example of how to tell a story with film. Citizen Kane isn't just influential – it is necessary to understand what cinema is.

7 'Casablanca' (1942)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

Image via Warner Bros.

Hollywood has always been a business, and the tug-of-war between art and commerce has been perhaps more pronounced in this industry than in many others. While it is difficult to make a film that has both artistic merit and big box-office appeal, now and then, a film comes along that seemingly, without effort, walks that line to perfection. Casablanca is one of those films.

Set against the backdrop of WWII, it follows Rick (Humphrey Bogart), a world-weary nightclub owner who finds himself in a difficult position when his former lover Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) begs him to help her husband, a renowned resistance leader being pursued by the Nazis. Perhaps Hollywood's quintessential film about love and loss, Casablanca is beautiful, heartbreaking, and a true classic.

Casablanca Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date January 23, 1942 Director Michael Curtiz Cast Humphrey Bogart , Ingrid Bergman , Paul Henreid , Claude Rains , Conrad Veidt , Sydney Greenstreet Runtime 102 minutes

6 'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 100%

Image via Loew's, Inc.

Best known for his comedies and musicals, George Cukor was one of the best filmmakers of Hollywood's Golden Age. He made in The Philadelphia Story one of the best screwball comedies of the era, about a rich woman forced to begin learning the truth about herself when her ex-husband and a tabloid reporter unadvertently turn up just before her remarriage.

As funny as it is full of meaning, The Philadelphia Story is a touching and amusing examination of the star system of the time, with a magnificent Katherine Hepburn taking center stage beside a stellar Cary Grant and an Oscar-winning James Stewart. One of the top 10 classic movies, this is about as delightful as rom-coms get, even over eighty years after its release. — Diego Pineda Pacheco