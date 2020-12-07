The only thing better than revisiting one of your favorite classic movies is watching one for the very first time. Thankfully, Hollywood has an endless supply of such films in their vaults that make for a perfect movie date.

How to Marry a Millionaire (1953)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Jean Negulesco directed this breezy 1953 romantic comedy that helped Marilyn Monroe continue on her path to Hollywood legend, sharing the screen alongside Hollywood royalty Betty Grable and Lauren Bacall. The three women star as clever gold diggers engaging in even cleverer banter as they target their next set of wealthy marks.

How to Marry a Millionaire is notable among cinephiles for being the first 20th Century Fox film to be shot in the then-new CinemaScope widescreen format, along with being an exceptional showcase of Monroe and Bacall’s comedic talents onscreen.

The Hustler (1961)

Image via 20th Century Fox

There is life before, and life after, watching this classic Paul Newman movie.

The gritty black-and-white cinematography in The Hustler adds to the smokey pool hall vibe director Robert Rossen was trying to convey in his slow-burn adaptation of Walter Tevis’ novel of the same name, which casts Newman as a pool shark hustling his way into the “major leagues” of billiards who gets in over his head in a high-stakes rivalry against the legendary “Minnesota Fats” (Jackie Gleason)

Newman’s charming but vulnerable performance is one of his best, as Eddie’s slick charm and considerable skills prove to be no match for the toll winning takes on the kind of person willing to lose everything to be a champ.

Fantastic Voyage (1966)

It’s not surprising why James Cameron and Guillermo del Toro have tried for years to remake this sci-fi classic, which centers on a team of specialists struggling to save a very important government scientist suffering from a brain injury. The catch? Our heroes have to shrink themselves — and their pod — down to microscopic size in order to enter the scientist’s body and repair the injury from within. More than five decades later, Fantastic Voyage’s impressive, Oscar-winning visual effects still hold up.

Planet of the Apes (1968)

20th Century Fox

Planet of the Apes is a must-see for all movie fans.

Rod Serling’s scary-good script follows astronaut Charlton Heston (in one of his most iconic roles) as he struggles to navigate life on a world ruled by sentient, talking apes. The twisty, Twilight Zone-style plot culminates in one of the greatest twist endings ever — one that all others are often measured against, 52 years later. As much as we love Matt Reeves’ Planet of the Apes rebootquels, we will always have carve out space for this sci-fi classic.

MASH (1970)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Director Robert Altman is responsible for several decades worth of classic movies, with MASH ranking very high on his list of achievements.

Altman’s 1970 black comedy, based on Richard Hooker’s 1968 novel MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors, chronicles the exploits of medics during the Korean War trying to make sense of the conflict while struggling to save the lives of those forced to fight it. Altman’s signature style of overlapping dialogue and meandering camera shots arguably came into its own with MASH, with the film proving so timeless thanks in large part to Altman’s deft handling of the subject matter and his way of using the film as a pointed commentary on the Vietnam War. Starring Donald Sutherland and Elliot Gould, MASH is both one of the best comedies and war movies ever made; it never shies away from finding laughs in the fog of war while always showing audiences that, sometimes, the hardest battles aren’t being fought on the frontlines but rather in the tents where those soldiers who fight for us are fighting for their lives.

Patton (1970)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Before he directed The Godfather, filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola wrote this WWII epic about the larger-than-life General Patton and his efforts in WWII that made him, well, Patton.

George C. Scott is perfect in the titular role, which won him a Best Actor Oscar and you can see why: His first scene in Patton, where the General addresses the troops while standing before a giant American Flag, is instantly iconic. It also sets the tone for this three hour-plus odyssey that’s as unflinching with its subject matter as it is engaging.

Alien (1979)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Alien is seemingly comprised only of iconic scenes. From our first glimpse of the xenomorph egg and Facehugger, to the bloody Chestburster sequence, Ridley Scott’s genre-defining work is a master class of grounded restraint and unrelenting tension. It’s a monster hunt centered around the blue-collared officers aboard a mining vessel confronted with an extra-terrestrial evil that literally makes chests explode.

Alien made Sigourney Weaver a movie star and her director an icon — while simultaneously paving the way for smarter, female-driven genre fare. Many films, to varying degrees, owe their existence to this one, which is responsible for teaching us that, in space, no one can hear you scream.

9 to 5 (1980)

Image via 20th Century Fox

‘80s classic 9 to 5 is the essential workplace comedy, bolstered by the triple threat of Dolly Parton, Lilly Tomlin, and Jane Fonda.

These three scene-stealers have chemistry to spare, playing undervalued and overqualified office workers struggling to get their piece of the corporate pie and dealing with a sexist, misogynist boss played by the great Dabney Coleman. Much of 9 to 5’s funniest bits come from each of the three’s various fantasies where they imagine how to take down their boss — which culminates in one of the genre’s most satisfying and hilarious finales. In addition to being the 20th highest-grossing comedy of all-time, the hit film also made singer/songwriter Parton a permanent pop culture staple that, 40 years later, fans can’t help but stan.

The Fly (1986)

Image via 20th Century Fox

“Be afraid. Be very afraid.” David Cronenberg’s masterpiece updates the campy ‘50s B-movie into a gory, tragic tale about a brilliant scientist (a never-better Jeff Goldblum) who transforms into a human-sized fly.

The unlikely combo of Cronenberg and producer Mel Brooks yields an always fascinating, never compromising body horror tragedy unafraid (pun intended) to explore the darker, twisted parts of human nature when it comes to using science to advance humanity at the cost of losing what makes us human. From the jaw-dropping (and stomach churning) practical make-up effects, to Howard Shore’s haunting score, The Fly is not just a great horror film — it’s one of the best movies ever made.

Aliens (1986)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Aliens is the rare sequel that is better than the original.

James Cameron’s action-packed follow-up to the 1979 original is one of the best and most essential films of the ‘80s. It mixes war movie tension with horror film scares to further the Alien legacy with a more nuanced and character-driven that finds Ripley struggling to re-enter her life after spending decades in cryosleep following her fatal encounter with the alien. When a civilian colony is overrun with the acid-bleeding beasts, Ripley must go there with an elite team of Colonial Marines to take out the threat — which, of course, results in a higher body count for the humans than they predicted.

Cameron gives each scene the exact amount of whatever it needs, especially in the quieter moments where Ripley gets to be a surrogate mother to Newt, a young child and sole survivor of the aliens’ attack on the colony. It’s this mother-daughter dynamic that helped earn star Sigourney Weaver a Best Actress Oscar nom for her performance.

The Color of Money (1986)

Image via Touchstone Pictures

A follow-up to the 1960s classic, The Hustler, director Martin Scorsese’s first sequel The Color of Money finds pool hustler “Fast Eddie” Felson drawn back to the high-stakes game when he takes a young hot shot (Tom Cruise) under his wing. Come for Scorsese’s riveting and inventive visuals, stay for Cruise’s very 1980s flat top hair style.

Broadcast News (1987)

Image via 20th Century Fox

James L. Brooks turned broadcast journalism into a perfect vessel for inspired romantic comedy-drama with a lot of heart with the Oscar-nominated Broadcast News.

The film centers on a brilliant news producer (Holly Hunter) caught in a manic love triangle between her friend and seasoned reporter Albert Brooks and his charismatic, lead anchor-worthy rival played by William Hurt. Broadcast News excels at exploring both the breakneck pace of TV newsrooms and the impact telling others’ stories has on those who do it for a living while still trying to figure out how to tell their own. The film is less concerned with analyzing how TV journalism works and, thankfully, more fascinated by making relatable the people that work within that profession.

Predator (1987)

Image via 20th Century Fox

“If it bleeds, we can kill it.” “Get to the choppuh!”

They don’t make action movies like Predator anymore. Director John McTierrnan (Die Hard) elevates the B-movie material into a hard-R, machismo-fueled combat film — but with a strong dose of horror and sci-fi.

As Dutch, Arnold Schwarzenegger leads an elite team of soldiers into the Mexican jungle to retrieve missing U.S. Government personnel and, along the way, has a close encounter with an intergalactic hunter that turns his victims’ spines into trophies. Jim and John Thomas’ well-structured script clicks into place like safe tumblers, with each set piece raising the stakes and our blood pressure. Stan Winston’s impressive practical creature effects bring the titular threat to life and, in doing so, create one of film history’s most iconic villains.

Pretty Woman (1990)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

The movie that made Julia Roberts a movie star, Pretty Woman is arguably the ‘90s’ most essential rom-com. The 1990 hit’s meteoric rise at the box office led to it becoming a pop-culture staple, one audiences can’t help but still fall for 30 years after its initial theatrical release. Pretty Woman’s long shelf life can be accredited to the effortless chemistry between its two leads — Roberts and Richard Gere — and late director Garry Marshall, who invests this unconventional love story with a near-perfect balance of laughs and heart. Endlessly quotable and rewatchable, Pretty Woman is perfect comfort food for movie fans.

Speed (1994)

Image via 20th Century Fox

“Pop quiz, hotshot.” Speed was the little engine that could at the Summer 1994 box office, with its “Die Hard on a bus” premise exceeding both its studio and the audience’s expectations to become a pop culture staple. Speed turned Keanu Reeves into the most unlikely action hero ever, and helped Sandra Bullock achieve must-deserved movie star status. Jan de Bont’s feature directorial debut meshes practical stunts and action sequences with then-early CG to create one of the most fun and engaging summer blockbusters, a modern classic that sticks with you long after the end credits roll.

A Civil Action (1998)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

This underrated 90s legal drama, based on the book of the same name, scored two Oscar nominations thanks to writer-director Steven Zallian (Schindler’s List) and his engrossing take on the true story about a ambulance chaser lawyer (John Travolta) taking on a lawsuit that pits small-town PA families against the chemical company that poisoned their water. In doing so, Travolta’s attorney finds a renewed sense of purpose (and an increasingly-uphill battle) to find justice for his clients. Hollywood doesn’t make movies like this anymore for the big screen, so if you missed A Civil Action during its theatrical run, Movies Anywhere can help you remedy that.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Image via Buena Vista Distribution

The Sixth Sense was a word-of-mouth hit before a frame screened in multiplexes around the world, thanks to Touchstone Pictures making the film’s “twist ending” — one of the most unforgettable in movie history — a huge part of its marketing campaign. The mythos surrounding M. Night Shyamalan’s paranormal drama prior to its August 1999 debut gave it an air of “must-see” and audiences saw it in droves, turning it into one of the most successful blockbusters ever. Bruce Willis delivers an all-timer performance as a child psychologist struggling to save Cole (Haley Joel Osment), a troubled boy who can really “see dead people.”

Fight Club (1999)

Photo by Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

With Fight Club, David Fincher didn’t set out to make a movie whose poster would become a staple on many a film school student’s dorm room wall, but, in retrospect, that result seemed inevitable. Because Fight Club seemingly targeted that demographic with its bleak cautionary tale about the premiums we place on all the things we own that, to paraphrase the film, end up owning us.

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton headline Fincher’s unyielding commentary on the urges that lead to violence, the consequences that violence has on who you are, and, ultimately, who you convince yourself to be — and it all goes down with blacker-than-black comedy and lots of punching. Fincher’s adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk’s novel is as faithful as it is cynical, as it takes on “the System” with a convincing argument for why it should overload.

The Insider (1999)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Michael Mann, fresh off his 1995 LA crime saga, Heat, turned to real-life as his follow-up: The true story of Big Tobacco whistleblower Jeffrey Wigand (Russell Crowe) working with 60 Minutes producer Lowell Bergman (a very restrained Al Pacino) to expose the truth about the tobacco industry and weathering the near-fatal consequences that come with it.

While not as flashy or as mainstream as Mann’s previous studio fare, The Insider represents the director at the height of his powers; he delivers a brisk, unflinching drama about journalism as “infotainment” that’s equal parts thriller and bio-pic. Not an easy combo to pull off, but Mann — along with his exceptional cast and production design — make it all seem effortless. If you missed this underrated Best Picture nominee when it was originally released, Movies Anywhere has got you covered.

