When it comes to classic movies, the Golden Age of Hollywood is deemed to be the height of cinema, delivering an array of influential and vital films, including Gone With the Wind, Casablanca, and The Wizard of Oz, which laid the groundwork for the future of movies. For any serious film fan, there is a collection of classics that are pivotal, but there are also some titles, such as Sudden Fear, Stranger on the Third Floor, and All Through the Night, that are, unfortunately, overlooked but still more than worthy of being in this prestigious category.

To be fair, it's not easy to see every fabulous classic film without some guidance, which is where this list will come in handy for anyone who is interested in expanding their viewing horizons. From Ida Lupino's intense film noir, The Hitch-Hiker, to one of the most underrated psychological thrillers of all time, Taste of Fear, starring Susan Strasberg and Christopher Lee, these are 10 of the best classic movies you haven't seen.

10 'The Hitch-Hiker' (1953)

Directed by Ida Lupino