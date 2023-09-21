Often prevailing in American crime dramas of the post-WWII era and characterized by its usage of anti-hero protagonists, a femme fatale, and high contrast lightning, among other crucial elements, classic noir movies remain one of the most beloved film genres. Furthermore, when combined with romance, it becomes equal parts engaging and all the more bewitching.

Over time, countless great films that bend the genres have conquered the hearts of many. From Gun Crazy to Rebecca, these are some of the most essential and overall best classic romantic film noirs of all time, according to IMDb.

10 'Gun Crazy' (1950)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Directed by Joseph H. Lewis, Gun Crazy tells the story of two weapon enthusiasts: John Dall's Bart Tare and Peggy Cummins' Annie Laurie Star. After being offboarded from a traveling show, the unconventional young couple embarks on a successful robbery spree. That is until their one last job, which Annie insists on doing.

Masterfully acted with impeccable direction to match, the solid film noir is essential to anyone who enjoys the genre; no doubt, whether one is in for the suspense and action or the romance and melodrama, Gun Crazy is ultimately a memorable film with beautiful visuals and unforgettable characters.

9 'Leave Her to Heaven' (1945)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Featuring a remarkable acting effort from Gene Tierney, this technicolor melodrama by John M. Stahl tells the story of a twisted relationship between Cornel Wilde's writer Richard Harland and the beautiful Ellen Berent as the latter progressively obsessed, proving to be extremely jealous and highly unstable.

The same amounts strange and intense, Leave Her to Heaven is assuredly an incredible film of the genre. It is a well-crafted and overall captivating psychological thriller with film noir elements. (Bonus points: it is also one of the first film noirs in color.)

8 'Gilda' (1946)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

A small-time gambler (Glenn Ford) just arrived in Argentina after being hired to work in a Buenos Aires casino by Ballin Mundso (George Macready), who saves him from an unfortunate situation. Down the line, Johnny Farrell discovers that his employer's new wife (Rita Hayworth) is his former lover.

It would've been impossible not to mention Charles Vidor's pulp noir and sensual Gilda in such a list; it is not for no reason that it is widely regarded as a classic. In addition to Hayworth's impeccable performance (arguably her career's finest), this must-watch romantic film noir is packed with twists and turns that will have audiences invested.

7 'To Have and Have Not' (1944)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Set during World War II, To Have and to Have Not combines adventure comedy with captivating results. In the Howard Hawks movie, an American expatriate played by Humphrey Bogart must help transport a French Resistant leader and his wife to Martinique. In the meantime, he romances a lounge singer (Lauren Bacall).

Based on Ernest Hemingway's novel of the same name, which features some of the best romantic chemistry of all time — marking Bacall and Bogart's first meeting —To Have and to Have Notis a distinctive film of its kind. It is stylish romantic, and provides viewers with an enthralling narrative.

6 'Mildred Pierce' (1945)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

In the intriguing and iconic crime drama Mildred Pierce, a hard-working and devoted mother (Joan Crawford, who earned great acclaim, including an Oscar, for her performance), struggles to maintain a relationship with her ungrateful daughter while trying to build a successful restaurant business after her divorce.

Adapted from James M. Cain's novel of the same name, Mildred Pierce endures, after all this time, one of Hollywood's most remarkable pieces of the genre. Furthermore, it sends out a strong message on the damage class and money can make, namely in relationships.

5 'Notorious' (1946)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Often regarded as Alfred Hitchcock's most romantic, Notorious is a spy film noir that depicts the relationship between the daughter of a convicted Nazi spy (Ingrid Bergman) and government agent T.R. Devlin (CaryGrant), who asks her to gather information regarding her father's Nazi friends following his conviction.

Depending on the viewer's taste, Notorious may as well be considered Hitchcock's true masterpiece, even if it is his least "Hitchcokian." It is, technically, an extremely well-crafted achievement with top-notch leading performances and a thrilling story that is a hundred percent worth checking.

4 'In a Lonely Place' (1950)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Directed by Nicholas Ray, the 1950 movie In a Lonely Place tells the story of a screenwriter (Bogart) who becomes a murder suspect. While his lovely neighbor (Gloria Grahame) helps clear his name, her doubts start to mount over time.

Featuring the legendary Bogart in what is, perhaps, his most challenging and complex role, the psychological noir In a Lonely Place is intense and well worth the watch. All in all, it has a gripping and gritty murder mystery narrative that perfectly blends with romance and is surely guaranteed to surprise audiences.

3 'Out of the Past' (1947)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Jacques Tourner's stand-out noirOut of the Past is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. The story follows Robert Mitchum's character, Jeff, a private investigator who tries to leave his past behind by running a gas station in a small town. However, his past catches up with him, and he is forced to return to the dangerous and corrupt world of the big city, where he faces double-crosses and a deceitful young woman (Jane Greer).

Visually alluring, well paired, and equal halves melancholic and exciting, Tourner's 1947 movie is essential for film buffs who enjoy the genre — that is reflected by its high IMDb score. On top of this, it contains top-notch performances that elevate it even further.

2 'The Maltese Falcon' (1941)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

This time, Bogart plays San Francisco private detective Sam Spade. When a beautiful, mysterious woman (Mary Astor) puts good money on the table in exchange for protection and safety from a man, he takes it. As such, an intriguing journey involving eccentric criminals and their quest for a prized statuette begins.

Suspenseful and masterfully directed with a fitting next-level cast, The Maltese Falcon is easily one of the greats and peak entertainment. It is humorous and overall delightful, with a storyline that holds its rewatch value and endures an enjoyable one all these years later.

1 'Rebecca' (1940)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Based on Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel of the same name, Hitchcock's astounding film takes the cake for the best romantic film noir, at least according to many users on the platform. In the movie, a young woman (Joan Fontaine) adjusts to her new role as an aristocrat's (Laurence Oliver) wife while attempting not to be haunted by his late wife's spooky presence.

Rebeccais enthralling from beginning to end, offering viewers a mysterious and atmospheric premise with a romantic twist that is still considered a fine classic. Moreover, Hitchcock's Best Picture winner is beautifully shot and brilliantly performed with memorable and three-dimensional fictional personalities.

