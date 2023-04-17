Since the release of Reefer Madness in 1936, arguably Hollywood’s first cult trip into the lives of potheads, the stoner comedy has quietly become one of cinema’s wildest-yet-entertaining genres. They are filled with movies that have mostly no plot, are infused with offensive jokes, and can be so visually bizarre we can’t help but be left feeling dazed and confused. Yet, movies about rolling a joint and getting high always have fans coming back for more.

From star-filled high school adventures to buddies hanging out, stoners have graced the silver screen for decades. So to celebrate 4/20 (the annual holiday for potheads everywhere) and the 30th anniversary of Dazed and Confused (the defining stoner comedy), these are some of the most iconic movies about getting stoned.

10 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

It’s 1976 in Austin, Texas, another school year is over, and the summer break has arrived. Written and directed by Richard Linklater, Dazed and Confused follows the day in the lives of several teenagers as they set out on a night of partying and getting drunk.

Linklater’s coming-of-age comedy is a cool, smooth-talking ride that tracks teenagers getting high and having fun. It stars a band of rising, up-and-coming actors (like Ben Affleck, Cole Hauser, Parker Posey, Adam Goldberg, and so on) and features a killer soundtrack filled with ‘70s rock n’ roll. Infused with an authentic view of 1970s Americana, Dazed and Confused also starred Matthew McConaughey, who stole the show as sleazy-yet-likable slacker Wooderson. Alright, alright, alright.

9 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' (1982)

Based on writer Cameron Crowe’s experience going undercover at a high school, Fast Times at Ridgemont High chronicles the life of Stacy Hamilton (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and several other California high school students who learn about sex and drugs.

Directed by Amy Heckerling in a memorable film directorial debut, Fast Times at Ridgemont High is an authentic look at teenagers growing up on-screen. Raunchy and fresh, the high school comedy also boasted an ensemble cast of actors who would go on to be major stars in the industry, like Phoebe Cates and Judge Reinhold. Sean Penn also delivered a memorable star-marking performance as carefree stoner Jeff Spicoli.

8 'We're the Millers' (2013)

When David (Jason Sudeikis), a middle-aged pot dealer, gets his stuff stolen by teenagers, he is ordered to pick up his supplier’s latest shipment in Mexico. In order to successfully carry out the mission, he creates a fake family, and they head across the border.

Filled with hilarious performances from a stellar cast (that includes the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Will Poulter, Emma Roberts, Nick Offerman, and several others), We’re the Millers was an entertaining adventure about a band of misfits smuggling drugs that became a big box office success in 2013. The Rawson Marshall Thurber-directed stoner comedy was packed with laugh-out-loud gags and great chemistry between Sudeikis, Aniston, Poulter, and Roberts.

7 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back' (2001)

When Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) hear that one of their comics is being adapted into a feature-length movie, they are filled with excitement at the thought of all the money they would make from it. But, when the two discover they aren’t getting any of the profits, they set out on a mission to stop the film being made at all costs.

Everyone’s favorite Hollywood duo returned in this entertaining stoner-filled adventure-comedy back in 2001. Filled with silly jokes and plenty of cameo appearances from famous stars (like Matt Damon, Wes Craven, Carrie Fisher, and James Van Der Beek), Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back is a stupid-yet-fun movie about two fan-favorite stoner buddies. Directed by Silent Bob himself, Kevin Smith, the film also starred Mark Hamill in a goofy and scene-stealing performance.

6 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' (1998)

Raoul Duke (Johnny Depp), and his lawyer, Dr. Gonzo (Benicio del Toro), travel to Las Vegas together to report a motorcycle race. When they arrive, the pair get stoned and go on a massive drug binge.

Based on Hunter S. Thompson’s novel of the same name, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is a bizarre and wacky fever dream from Terry Gilliam. The comedy-adventure became one of those box office bombs that gained cult status; it contained an off-the-rails performance from Depp, was visually striking, and featured cameos from the likes of Tobey Maguire and Cameron Diaz.

5 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski (Jeff Bridges), a fifty-something slacker who hangs out with his pals as they go bowling and smoke pot, is mistaken for a wealthy man with the same name. When his rug is ruined, however, he seeks compensation while enlisting his buddies with help in his search to find a missing wife.

The Big Lebowski has become a cult favorite ever since it was released in 1998, gaining more fans over the years. Led by Bridge’s lovable performance as “The Dude,” The Big Lebowski is an eccentric and funny crime caper from The Coen Brothers. It’s also infused with quotable one-liners, a brilliant soundtrack, and an oddly compelling dream sequence.

4 'Pineapple Express' (2008)

A stoner and his drug dealer find themselves on the run from a criminal gang when they witness the gang’s boss murder someone. Together, they are chased by a crooked cop and an evil drug lord.

Another pot-fuelled adventure that has since gained a cult following, 2008’s Pineapple Express was a fun-filled romp and generated lots of box office success. The chemistry between Seth Rogen and James Franco (the latter's misconduct allegations notwithstanding), the confident style, and a script full of low-brow laughs made Pineapple Express one of the most memorable stoner comedies in recent memory.

3 'Inherent Vice' (2014)

Adapted from a 2007 novel of the same name, Inherent Vice tracks the life of an L.A. detective in 1970s California who spends his days solving cases while taking marijuana. However, when his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend go missing, he is called into action to uncover the mystery.

While light on laughs, Inherent Vice is still infused with enough pot-smoking antics to be considered a classic in the genre of weed-centric movies. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film was also a mesmeric trip into the world of potheads and criminal bosses led by Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of Larry “Doc” Sportello (whose performance earned lots of praise), which made the neo-noir thriller a critical hit in 2014.

2 'Superbad' (2007)

Regarded as one of the best high school movies about graduation in recent memory, Superbad became a modern classic that became a generation-defining teen comedy back in 2007. Directed by Greg Mottola, the film is about two best friends on a quest to party and get laid before graduation.

The chemistry between Jonah Hill and Michael Cera is endearing and heart-warming, with the two sharing memorable scenes of razor-sharp wit and comedy. One of the most unforgettable parts of Superbad, however, is when Fogell/McLovin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) hangs out with two police officers (played by Seth Rogen and Bill Hader) as they smoke pot and get drunk while they bond.

1 'The Beach Bum' (2019)

Moondog (McConaughey) is a rebellious, pot-smoking, and fun-loving free spirit who lives life on his own terms. However, after a tragic accident, Moondog is forced to leave his relaxed lifestyle to look after his daughter as he tries to write a novel.

Directed by Harmony Korine, who bought his own unusual artistic style to the story, The Beach Bum is a joyous stoner trip through Florida. Led by a wildly captivating performance from Matthew McConaughey, who is in a role of a lifetime as a beer-drinking stoner that writes poems, The Beach Bum also stars a stellar cast (including the likes of Isla Fisher and Zac Efron) and was one of the most visually colorful films of 2019.

