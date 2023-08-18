War movies are among the most enduring in American cinema. Although they usually explore harrowing themes, they are unafraid to mix genres, often lending themselves to go along with romance. Indeed, many of the best and most beloved war movies have a strong romantic angle, cementing them as certified classics of the acclaimed genre.

Classic Hollywood delivered many timeless love stories set in war times, many of which are widely considered masterpieces. Whether occurring in the Russian Revolution, the American Civil War, or World War II, these war romances are sweeping, timeless, and, more often than not, heart-wrenching.

10 'The African Queen (1951)

Image via United Artists

Two titans of the silver screen joined in John Huston's romantic adventure film The African Queen. Set in Africa during World War I, the plot concerns a British missionary, played by Katharine Hepburn, and a hardened streamer captain — Humphrey Bogart in his Oscar-winning role — who join forces against a German gunboat.

RELATED: The 10 Best Katharine Hepburn Movies, Ranked

Elevated by the chemistry between Hepburn and Bogart, The African Queen is a passionate and entertaining romantic adventure. The plot is more concerned with the characters' banter than their mission against the German gunboat, but the war and its implications loom largely in the background alongside the lush African jungle.

9 'The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp' (1943)

The Archers direct Roger Livesey and an outstanding Deborah Kerr in the 1943 war romance The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp. The plot chronicles the life of Major-General Clive Wynne-Candy, especially the deep influence that three women, all played by Deborah Kerr, had on his worldview.

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp is among the most memorable British films from the 1940s, thanks to a remarkably versatile performance from the underrated Deborah Kerr and her undeniable chemistry with Livesey. The film is a riveting and sprawling tale set against multiple wars, a thoughtful exploration of British identity, and a wickedly funny satire on the British Army.

8 'A Farewell to Arms' (1932)

Image via Paramount

Based on Ernest Hemingway's seminal semi-autobiographical novel, A Farewell to Arms stars Gary Cooper and Helen Hayes. Set in Italy during World War I, the film tells the story of the doomed romance between an American ambulance driver and an English nurse.

RELATED: 15 Greatest Classic Hollywood Actors, According to the AFI

Although less pessimistic than Hemingway's notoriously bleak novel, A Farewell to Arms remains a harrowing war romance. Cooper and Hayes are stellar as the tragic couple, with the film taking advantage of its pre-Code status to paint a full picture of the couple's physical and emotional connection. Bittersweet but rewarding, A Farewell to Arms does justice to Hemingway's novel and remains an all-time great war romance.

7 'The Cranes Are Flying' (1960)

The 1957 war romance The Cranes Are Flying is a brutal depiction of World War II from a Soviet perspective. The film centers on Veronika and Boris, who meet shortly before the war and promise to reunite before he leaves for the front. However, he misses the meeting, and she is left to wait for his return.

The Cranes Are Flying is among the all-time best World War II movies. It's also bleak and devastating, a somber portrayal of love and devotion against the cruelty of war. The Cranes Are Flying is profoundly anti-war, using the lovers' doomed romance to bring light to the inhumanness and futility of conflict.

6 'To Have and Have Not (1944)

Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall are among the all-time great movie couples, Their chemistry is legendary, and it was never stronger than in the 1944 romantic war drama To Have and Have Not. The film follows the romance between fishing boat captain Harry and wandering American girl Slim in Vichy France.

Sultry and captivating, To Have and Have Not is a classic of the war romance. Bogart and Bacall ignite the screen with each look, finding the heat in the most mundane situations. Their chemistry jumps out of the screen, creating one of the most passionate and unforgettable romantic dynamics in any war romance. The anti-fascist themes take a backseat to Bacall and Bogart's tête-à-tête, but there are enough political undertones to satisfy those looking for more in this war romance.

5 'Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Greer Garson won an Oscar and galvanized a nation with her tour-de-force performance in William Wyler's 1942 war drama Mrs. Miniver. The film tells the story of Kay Miniver, a middle-class English woman whose life is turned upside-down by World War II.

Strengthened by Garson's timeless portrayal of resilience and willpower, Mrs. Miniver was crucial in shaping the war's course. The film is a timeless love story about a woman's steadfast commitment to her husband, family, and, as it turns out, country, even at great personal cost. Mrs. Miniver is not a conventional love story, but it is among the most passionate war films of the 1940s.

4 'Doctor Zhivago' (1965)

Image via MGM

Omar Sharif and Julie Christie star in David Lean's 1965 romantic epic Doctor Zhivago. Set during the Russian Revolution, the plot centers on Yuri Zhivago, a doctor and poet who marries his cousin despite being in love with the beautiful Lara Guishar. Years later, Yuri and Lara reunite, and old feelings reignite.

Doctor Zhivago was a juggernaut at the box office and remains one of the highest-grossing films adjusted for inflation. The love story between Yuri and Lara is timeless and sweeping, with Sharif and Christie delivering passionate, enchanting performances amid the war drama. Unfortunately, Doctor Zhivago's shameless romanticism carries on to its depiction of the Revolution, but it remains a suitably epic and swoon-worthy war love story.

3 'From Here to Eternity (1953)

Fred Zinnemann's World War II romantic drama From Here to Eternity is among the best-known war romances in cinematic history. Set in Hawaii on the days leading to Pearl Harbor, the film follows three soldiers, one of whom is having an affair with a Captain's wife.

RELATED: The 10 Best Burt Lancaster Movies, Ranked

From Here to Eternity is most famous for the now-iconic scene where Deborah Kerr and Burt Lancaster emerge from the sea and roll around on the sand, passionately kissing. For 1950s audiences, this was as intense and provocative as seeing actual intercourse on-screen. Kerr and Lancaster are dynamite together, crafting a steamy, evocative romance that remains unmatched today. From Here to Eternity hasn't aged exactly well, but Kerr and Lancaster remain an all-time great romantic partnership.

2 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

Image via Loew's Inc.

The now-legendary epic romance Gone with the Wind remains a landmark cinematic achievement. Vivien Leigh stars as the iconic Scarlett O'Hara, a spirited and spoiled Southern belle infatuated with the dashing Ashley Wilkes before marrying the roguish Rhett Butler, played by Clark Gable.

Sprawling and larger-than-life, Gone with the Wind remains an impressive cinematic event. The film is guilty of romanticizing the Antebellum South, but its more questionable aspects can't overshadow its triumphs. Leigh and Gable are an ideal duo, two flawed characters finding solace, if not necessarily redemption, in each other's arms. Gone with the Wind is among the best films of the 1930s and further proof of why 1939 is widely considered Hollywood's Golden Year.

1 'Casablanca' (1942)

Image via Warner Bros.

Casablanca is the Nespresso of war romances; what else could be better? Humphrey Bogart and the equally iconic Ingrid Bergman star in the story of an American expatriate who must decide between pursuing the woman he loves or aiding her husband escape from the Vichy-controlled city of Casablanca to continue his fight against the Germans.

Filmed and set during World War II, Casablanca is the ultimate war romance and one of classic Hollywood's greatest achievements. Bogart and Bergman are the picture of wartime romance, embodying the universal tragedy of loving someone unobtainable. Casablanca has become synonymous with the romantic drama genre, taking a life of its own as one of American cinema's greatest love stories.

KEEP READING: The 9 Best War Romances of the 21st Century, Ranked