Clint Eastwood is more than just a great actor, he's also enjoyed a very prolific and highly respected career as a director spanning more than 50 years. Eastwood is renowned for his unique minimalist approach to directing, preferring to maintain spontaneity and momentum by only shooting a couple of takes per scene. Many actors who have been fortunate enough to work with him have also noted how he doesn't yell 'action' or 'cut' on set, as many directors do, but rather lets the process flow naturally, which tends to result in a much more authentic experience for the actors and the audience.

From his directorial debut, Play Misty for Me, to his most recent (and forthcoming) Juror #2, Eastwood has directed a total of 40 movies and earned two Best Picture and 2 Best Director Oscars as well as countless other awards and nominations. While everyone has their personal Eastwood favorites, here's a look at those that had the most compelling characters portrayed by some of the most talented and inspiring actors.

10 'Pale Rider' (1985)

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty and Carrie Snodgress

In this gritty Western, Eastwood plays a preacher who wanders into a gold mining camp that is being besieged by a tyrannical landowner named LaHood (Richard Dysart) who is intent on stealing the people's claims by driving them off the land. The preacher becomes acquainted with local prospector Hull Barret (Michael Moriarty) and his intended wife Sarah (Carrie Snodgress) and her daughter Megan (Sydney Penny), but it turns out he's more than just a friendly stranger, and that he has an old score to settle.

Although it borrows a lot of elements from the classic Western Shane, Eastwood's Pale Rider is an incredibly entertaining film in its own right. Eastwood guides a fantastic cast in delivering a dramatic story against a suitable bleak and harsh backdrop. At just 13 years old at the time of filming, Penny did a remarkable job in her role as the strong-willed daughter, earning her Young Artist Award for Exceptional Performance by a Young Actress in 1986.

Pale Rider Release Date June 26, 1985 Director Clint Eastwood Cast Clint Eastwood , Michael Moriarty , John Russell Runtime 116 minutes

9 'Heartbreak Ridge' (1986)

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Marsha Mason and Everett McGill

Gunnery Sergeant Tom Highway (Eastwood) is a career marine, close to mandatory retirement, who's assigned to lead a recon platoon that has become lazy and undisciplined. Despite the obvious tension with his younger and more inexperienced superior, Major Powers (Everett McGill), Highway promises to transform his men into 'life takers and heartbreakers'.

Heartbreak Ridge is a film where Eastwood really shows his versatility, being the hard-nosed tough guy, concerned mentor and repentant romantic all at once. But, it's Mario Van Peebles, who plays Corporal Stitch Jones, that steals the show. His lively, larger-than-life- rock musician person is the perfect comedic complement to Eastwood's serious straight-man. Peebles' performance, quite rightly, earned him an NAACP award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

Heartbreak Ridge Release Date December 5, 1986 Director Clint Eastwood Cast Clint Eastwood , Marsha Mason , Everett McGill , Moses Gunn , Mario Van Peebles , Eileen Heckart , Bo Svenson , Boyd Gaines Runtime 130 Minutes

8 'Bird' (1988)

Starring: Forest Whitaker, Diane Venora and Michael Zelniker

In this compelling and tragic biopic, Forrest Whitaker plays legendary jazz saxophonist Charlie "Bird" Parker who quickly rose to fame after appearing on the New York City music scene at the onset of the 1940s. Parker gained widespread notoriety for his remarkable playing, but struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and, after the death of his young daughter, attempted to take his own life. Despite the support and relentless efforts of his wife Chan (Diane Venora), Parker suffered a heart attack and died at the age of 34.

Among his many other talents, Eastwood is a pianist and composer who has penned songs and scores for many of the movies he has directed. His lifelong love of jazz and respect for his subject shines through in Bird, with Eastwood delivering an honest portrayal of Parker. Whitaker and Venora's performances are amazing to watch and earned Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively.

Bird (1988) Release Date September 30, 1988 Director Clint Eastwood Writers Joel Oliansky

7 'American Sniper' (2014)

Starring: Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller

When his life takes an unexpected turn in his early 30s, in this true-to-life story, rodeo cowboy Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper) joins the Navy SEALs and becomes an incredibly adept American Sniper. However, after four tours of duty and more than 160 military kills, Kyle struggles to readjust to civilian life and become the loving husband and father he desperately wants to be.

American Sniper is easily one of Cooper's best movies and the intense physical and technical training he underwent to prepare for his role was rewarded with a Best Actor Oscar nomination. Interestingly, Eastwood was not the first choice for director, and he only landed the job after Steven Spielberg dropped out, but he clearly had a connection to the subject matter and this, combined with Cooper's intense performance, led to an exceptional piece of cinema.

6 'Changeling' (2008)

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Colm Feore and Amy Ryan

Changeling is one of the most compelling psychological dramas about gaslighting ever to make it to the screen. The story follows Christine Collins (Angelina Jolie) whose young son, Walter, goes missing. After six months have passed, the LAPD claim to have found the boy, but Collins is certain the boy they pressured her into taking home is an impostor. When she tries to protest, she is painted as a mentally unbalanced, unfit mother and committed to the psychopathic ward of the LA County Hospital.

A psychological drama like this may seem like quite an unusual addition to Eastwood's repertoire, but the fact that it is based on real-life events puts it firmly in his wheelhouse. Eastwood has a real knack for maintaining the integrity and authenticity of true-to-life tales without falling victim to over-dramatization. Jolie's performance in Changeling, which earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination, is heart-wrenching.

5 'Bridges of Madison County' (1995)

Starring: Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep

Based on the best-selling romance novel by Robert James Waller, The Bridges of Madison County tells the story of Francesca Johnson (Meryl Streep), an Italian-American World War II bride whose husband and children are away at the state fair for a few days. In their absence, Francesca meets and begins a brief but passionate affair with Robert Kincaid (Eastwood), a National Geographic photographer on assignment.

The Bridges of Madison County is a wonderfully written, bitter-sweet love story and Eastwood once again shows his mastery as an actor and director by staying close to the author's original. While he is more well known for his mean, gritty roles, Eastwood is just as convincing, bearing his romantic soul, and Streep is as brilliant as always in one of her most rewatchable movies. For those who haven't seen it, tissues at the ready, only the hardest of hearts could not be moved by this beautiful film.

The Bridges of Madison County Release Date June 2, 1995 Director Clint Eastwood Cast Clint Eastwood , Meryl Streep , Annie Corley , Victor Slezak , Jim Haynie , Sarah Zahn , Christopher Kroon , Phyllis Lyons Runtime 135 Minutes

4 'Invictus' (2009)

Starring: Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon

Invictus tells the true story of how, after being released from prison, the newly elected President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman), seeks to close the racial and economic divide and reunite his country in the wake of Apartheid. Believing the best way to bring his people together is through the universal language of sport, Mandella joins forces with the Captain of South Africa's rugby team, Francois Pienaar (Matt Damon) to rally the players to win the 1995 Rugby World Cup Championship.

Politics and sport are an unusual movie combination, but Eastwood manages to pull it off in Invictus. The film offers an eye-opening look into the aftermath of Apartheid from a variety of perspectives, while engrossing the audience in the inspirational story of a group of athletes that came together to help unite a nation in turmoil. Freeman and Damon received Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting and their performances alone are worth watching.

3 'Mystic River' (2003)

Starring: Sean Penn, Tim Robbins and Kevin Bacon

When Dave (Tim Robbins) was a young boy, he was abducted and sexually abused and while he survived the ordeal, it left him severely traumatized. Years later, when a young teenager named Katie (Emmy Rossum) is murdered, Dave becomes a prime suspect, because he happened to be one of the last people to see her alive. Things are further complicated by the fact that Katie's dad, Jimmy (Sean Penn) and the lead homicide detective Sean (Kevin Bacon), are old friends of Dave who know all about his past, but it turns out there are a few more skeletons in the closet.

Mystic River is a haunting, emotionally charged drama that delves into the depth of human interaction and the effects of trauma. The film received no less than six Oscar nominations, with wins for Penn and Robbins, who delivered incredible performances in their conflicting roles. Bacon was also brilliant in Mystic River, but sadly his contribution was overshadowed.

2 'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)

Starring: Hilary Swank, Clint Eastwood and Morgan Freeman

Aspiring boxer Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) tries desperately to convince trainer Frankie Dunn (Eastwood) to take her on, but he's adamant he won't train a girl. Eventually, Maggie's single-minded determination gets the better of him, and he takes her under his wing. Maggie turns out to be a star pupil and the two of them form a special bond, which is put to the test when she is tragically injured during a boxing match.

Million Dollar Baby is entirely fictional, but the remarkable talent of Eastwood and his cast make it feel like real life. Swank won a Best Actress Oscar and Morgan Freeman, who plays Dunn's old boxing buddy Eddie Scrap-Iron Dupris, also won for Best Supporting Actor. Eastwood was nominated for Best Actor but lost out to Jamie Foxx who played the lead in Ray, but he probably wasn't too disappointed, after securing the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director.

1 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman and Morgan Freeman