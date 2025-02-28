Oscar-winning filmmaker, actor, and composer, Clint Eastwood, is a Hollywood icon who is universally recognized for his Western classics such as The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, The Outlaw Josey Wales, and Unforgiven. Eastwood initially made his mark in cinema with his signature role as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone's spaghetti Western Dollars trilogy, becoming one of the greatest stars of the Western genre.

Even though Eastwood eventually ventured into other genres, ranging from romantic dramas to action-packed thrillers, he still reigns as one of the most recognizable faces of the Western genre. Out of the star's extensive list of exceptional Western films, including Pale Rider, For a Few Dollars More, and Two Mules for Sister Sara, these are the ten must-see Eastwood Western movies, ranked!

11 'Honkytonk Man' (1982)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Eastwood directs and stars in Honkytonk Man as a country Western singer, Red Stovall, who, after being diagnosed with tuberculosis, is given the opportunity to make it big at the Grand Ole Opry. As he and his nephew (Kyle Eastwood) travel through the American South towards Tennessee, Stovall hopes he will be able to find fame and success along the way before his illness takes hold of him.

The 1982 Western musical comedy, Honkytonk Man, is based on the 1980 novel of the same name, written by Clancy Carlile, who also wrote the film's screenplay. Eastwood establishes a steady, smooth pace which correlates with the film's heartfelt plot, and while it's not a work of perfection, Honkytonk Man is a heartfelt, feel-good movie that leaves an everlasting impression on audiences, rightfully earning it a place on this list of essential Eastwood Westerns.