Book Club: The Next Chapter, the follow-up to the 2018 Book Club, will be released in theaters on May 12th. Like many previous films with the term "Club" in the title, this one surrounds a community where everyone has a common interest.

“Club” movie can be a drama, thriller, or coming-of-age movie. Whatever the genre is, it will depict a story happening within the club, among its members, about universal themes and daily struggles that some viewers may feel relatable. Thus, every "club" film will make spectators feel that they are a part of it, ready to solve its problems, and sympathetic towards its members, regardless of the genre.

10 ‘The First Wives Club’ (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 50%

The First Wives Club follows three wives who had spent years assisting their husbands in achieving success and have been replaced with newer, sexier models. But the trio is committed to using their suffering for their own benefit. Thus, they devise a cunning strategy to really hurt their ex-partners financially.

The movie is smart and feisty and represents the pinnacle of 1990s feminist cinema, despite receiving a rather low rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, even though the material is sometimes ridiculous, Bette Midler, Diane Keaton, and Goldie Hawn deliver it with enough sass to make spectators chuckle.

9 ‘The Emperor's Club’ (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 50%

Based on the 1994 short story, The Palace Thief by Ethan Canin, The Emperor’s Club follows an ambitious prep school teacher named William Hundert (Kevin Kline) at Saint Benedict's, a boys' boarding school. William's life changes when an unredeemable new student, Sedgewick Bell (Emile Hirsch) enters his classroom.

The Emperor's Club, which is similar to the Dead Poet Society, provides viewers with something enjoyable but isn't particularly inventive. Additionally, it's a compelling historical drama that tackles problems of morality, fate, and character that are very pertinent to today's society.

8 ‘Book Club’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 54%

Book Club follows four women who have been meeting once a month for a book club for 40 years, becoming close friends while discussing recommended books. They read Fifty Shades of Grey one day and are intrigued by the material. They decide to broaden their lives and pursue joys that have escaped them because they see it as a wake-up call.

To see an adult rom-com with strong writing, engaging performances, and an older target audience is quite encouraging. Additionally, Book Club demonstrates why romantic comedy is still a popular genre through the cast’s beautiful chemistry, adult gags, and a certain feel-good time after watching the film.

7 ‘Geography Club’ (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 67%

Based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Brent Hartinger, Geography Club centers on the titular after-school club at Goodkind High School which is established by a group of students of various sexual orientations as a private forum of communication.

A soft, upbeat high school drama, Geography Club explores how little courage it really takes to break through teenage terrified silence and welcome everyone's individuality. Thus, the movie will probably be relatable to and entertaining to current high school pupils. Moreover, the supporting cast of the film primarily shines, occasionally overshadowing the main characters.

6 ‘The Cotton Club’ (1984)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 77%

Based on the 1977 book of the same name by James Haskins, The Cotton Club centers on the famous titular Harlem nightclub, the narrative of both the patrons and operators of the club as well as how the jazz music that made the Cotton Club so well-known in the 1920s and 1930s.

The Francis Ford Coppola feature film adaptation of The Cotton Club is chock-full of sly humor and inventive visual design, in contrast to the shoddy original theatrical rendition of the play. Gangsters, tap dancers, and jazz musicians collide is a film that, although receiving a lot of conflicting reviews, seems like a ride.

5 ‘Fight Club’ (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 79%

Based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Chuck Palahniuk, Fight Club follows an unnamed depressed insomniac (Edward Norton) who meets an odd soap salesman, Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), and ends up moving into Tyler’s filthy mansion after his ideal apartment is damaged. The two guys create an underground club with stringent regulations, where they engage in fighting with other men who are tired of living mundane lives.

Fight Club is one of the most important cult films of the contemporary era since it is daring, rough, rebellious, and unflinching, and the narrator beautifully captures the frustrations of many people. It also wonderfully captures the roiling anger of the 1990s and the geopolitical and economic chaos that would explode globally in the following decade.

4 ‘The Joy Luck Club’ (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 86%

Based on the 1989 novel of the same name by Amy Tan, The Joy Luck Club follows four elderly Chinese immigrants from San Francisco who routinely get together to play Mahjong, dine, and share stories. The ladies and their daughters' histories are revealed, along with how the collision of Chinese and American cultures affects their lives as they try to comprehend their relationships with one another and their families.

The film is an incredibly ambitious film about the lives of three generations of Chinese women in both China and the United States that somehow succeeds greatly. The Joy Luck Club invites the viewers to comprehend its characters more via our emotions than through our brains through its sentimental dialogue, gentle looks, and an at-home feel.

3 ‘The Club’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 88%

The Club follows a crisis counselor dispatched by the Catholic Church to a small beach hamlet in Chile where discredited priests and nuns who are suspected of crimes such as child abuse and stealing babies from unmarried mothers inhabit seclusion.

The Club is a really risk-taking piece of art that doesn't hold back when it explores one of Christianity's most sinister secrets. Moreover, director Pablo Larraín leads us to a brave investigation of unsolved tensions between suffering, guilt, and the closed ranks of institutional injustice by focusing on forensic issues and using dark humor.

2 ‘The Breakfast Club’ (1985)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 89%

The Breakfast Club centers on five students from various high school cliques who serve a Saturday detention under the strict supervision of their vice principal. They are described as “a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, and a criminal.”

As each character exhibits a pantheon of unfiltered emotions, the movie is an exceptionally well-balanced mixture of humor, grief, and wrath. John Hughes also demonstrates his talent as a director by creating films about and for teenagers that are sympathetic and moving, giving the intended audience a sense of being heard and seen.

1 ‘Dallas Buyer Club’ (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 92%

Dallas Buyer Club centers on an electrician and rodeo cowboy, Ron Woodroof (Matthew McConaughey), an AIDS patient who was diagnosed in the middle of the 1980s and founded the titular club to smuggle illegal pharmaceuticals into Texas for use by other AIDS patients.

Without going into too much detail, Dallas Buyer Club’s a highly educational movie on a facet of the AIDS issue that we didn't know much about before. Moreover, the appeal of McConaughey and Jared Leto is their ability to go above the clichés and achieve some extremely moving scenes. Also, the movie never strays into melodrama or overt emotion; instead, it remains realistic.

