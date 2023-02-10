It is well known that when watching sports, as well as when there is competition in any setting, including in movies and television, we are activated; excitement is heightened. Consequently, filmmakers take advantage of the circumstance and produce numerous movies and television shows about sports drama annually.

In addition to the players in any movie or show, the coaches are also crucial in pointing the players on the right route to victory. These coaches are significant, often even more iconic than their students, whether they are the main character in their own show or merely supporting one.

10 Ted Lasso - ‘Ted Lasso’ (2020 - )

Ted Lasso centers on the titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis, an American college football coach who is employed to lead an English soccer team with the secret intention that his inexperience will cause the team to fail. However, his homespun, upbeat leadership turns out to be surprisingly effective.

Ted Lasso encourages his team to strive for excellence in all facets of life by being optimistic and engaging. He is a beloved and renowned coach because of his unequaled positivity and passion despite his lack of experience in the field. Additionally, Ted still has difficulty controlling his unpleasant emotions, which makes him more relatable and easier to connect with his team than only showing them his enthusiasm.

9 Herman Boone — ‘Remember The Titans’ (2000)

Based on the actual account of Herman Boone, played by Denzel Washington, a football coach at T. C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia. Remember the Titans follows his efforts to integrate the squad in 1971 racially.

Coach Boone trains his squad to put aside their racial differences while simultaneously guiding them through an unbeaten season. Boone is incredibly harsh, yet his tactics are simply intended to help his players become the best versions of themselves. Although he takes a severe, boot camp-like teaching style, he is a compelling leader who also believes in forcing the players to recreate themselves as a team.

8 Ken Carter - ‘Coach Carter’ (2005)

Coach Carter is based on the true account of Richmond High School basketball coach Ken Carter, portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson, who gained notoriety in 1999 after he suspended his unbeaten team owing to subpar academic performance.

By making the high school basketball team work as hard on their grades and character as they do on the court, Coach Carter radically transforms their life. He is also an excellent basketball coach who emphasizes effort, quickness, and agility. He also showed many admirable attributes to his team, like perseverance, dedication, discipline, sportsmanship, respect, and heart. He is not only an effective leader but also a role model for his athletes.

7 Mickey Goldmill — ‘Rocky’ (1976)

Rocky follows the titular character, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), an ignorant club fighter and debt collector, who is given an unusual chance to challenge Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) for the world heavyweight championship. Rocky is later approached and trained by Mickey Goldmill (Burgess Meredith).

Goldmill is tenacious, loud, and even plain mean. He pushes Rocky to the brink of exhaustion in an effort to help him reach his full potential because he is aware of what it takes to become a champion. Mickey does, in fact, have a kind heart, and he cares deeply for his pupil.

6 Norman Dale - ‘Hoosiers’ (1986)

Hoosiers depicts the tale of an Indiana high school basketball team from a small town that competes in the state finals. Norman Dale (Gene Hackman), a new arrival, is hired by his old friend, a high school principal, as the civics and history teacher and as head basketball coach.

Dale works diligently and is deeply committed to his unconventional approaches. Even when the entire team begins to dislike him, Dale won't alter his fundamentals-first coaching methods. He stands up for what he believes in and is a guy of his beliefs. Despite having a relatively difficult past, Dale manages to put it behind him and inspires these young men.

5 Tony D’Amato — ‘Any Given Sunday’ (1999)

Partly based on NFL defensive end Pat Toomay's 1984 novel of the same name, Any Given Sunday follows a once-great fictional American football team, the Miami Sharks, which is having difficulty qualifying for the 2001 Affiliated Football Franchises of America (AFFA) playoffs. Tony D'Amato (Al Pacino), a thirty-year veteran, is their coach.

D’Amato is a football coach who can deal with extreme pressure and the brutal politics that surround the game. Although he has made some errors over the course of his life and career, he is a skilled player who can motivate others. Moreover, he can always come up with motivational speeches for his team in their darkest times.

4 Mr. Miyagi — ‘The Karate Kid’ (1984)

The Karate Kid centers on Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), a young man to whom Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) teaches karate so that he can protect himself from the bullies and participate in a contest.

Mr. Miyagi teaches Daniel more than just karate. He gives him the motivation to grow as a person and imparts many valuable lessons in the process. Mr. Miyagi is somewhat mysterious to the untrained eye due to his broken English and various eccentricities. However, underneath lies a wise, cunning, and extraordinarily kind elderly man who readily gives more than takes.

3 Johnny Lawrence - ‘Cobra Kai’ (2o18 - 2023)

Cobra Kai is the sequel series to 1984 The Karate Kid and takes place thirty years after the All-Valley Karate Tournament. The series focuses on the original movie’s antagonist, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who is now in his 50s and revives the Cobra Kai karate school to give him an opportunity to relive his past.

Lawrence isn't a typical sensei because he's been known to motivate children as well as inspire them. Nevertheless, he will fight for his students because he cares a great deal about them and wants to see them succeed. Moreover, the fact that Lawrence steadily develops into a sensei and must learn from both his teacher and his own faults is what makes him so remarkable.

2 Gary Gaines — ‘Friday Night Lights’ (2004)

Based on the book Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream by H. G. Bissinger, Friday Night Lights follows the players and coach Gary Gaines (Billy Bob Thornton) of an Odessa, Texas, high school football team. The film follows the journey as the team pursued the state championship.

Gaines manages the extreme strain and consistently follows his instincts and intuition. He shows his team that he genuinely cares by offering advice and displaying intense passion. Additionally, his position requires him to have both political and coaching skills. Because the performance of the Permian Panthers is inextricably linked to municipal morale, he must continuously manage the expectations of the locals.

1 Eric Taylor - ‘Friday Night Lights’ (2006 - 2011)

Based on the 1994 movie of the same name, Friday Night Lights is a sports drama TV show that centers on the fictional town of Dillon, a small, tight-knit community in rural West Texas, and its high school football team coached by the head coach, Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler).

Coach Taylor is a smart, tenacious, and skilled motivator. He not only communicates with his players and helps them develop into better guys, but he also obviously understands the game. He strives to see his colleagues thrive as men and serves as an inspiration and role model for them with his iconic line “Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose.”

