Joel and Ethan Coen are responsible for creating some of the most iconic characters in film history, and have a track record so strong that it is hard not to compare them to all-time great filmmakers like Stanley Kubrick, David Lean, or John Ford. Currently, the pair is not directing movies together anymore; Joel most recently helmed the adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth starring Denzel Washington, and Ethan directed the ensemble comedy Drive Away Dolls.

Although their films are often praised for their visual qualities, the Coen brothers have worked with many of the greatest actors that the industry has, and it is unsurprising that so many famous stars have an interest in working with them. Every single Coen brothers film has unique dialogue that gives their stars a chance to make the material feel fresh. Here are the ten best Coen brothers movies with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘The Man Who Wasn’t There’ (2001)

Starring Billy Bob Thorton, Scarlett Johansson, and James Gandolfini

The Man Who Wasn’t There was a fascinating neo-noir thriller in which the Coens were attempting to do their own version of an Alfred Hitchcock film, as it was even shot in black-and-white to reflect what the 1940s looked like. Leading the ensemble is Billy Bob Thorton as a morally ambiguous barber who ends up committing murder, only to find himself trapped within a conspiracy involving dangerous criminals. A young Scarlett Johansson also has a standout role as an enigmatic femme fatale.

By far the most interesting performance in The Man Who Wasn’t There is James Gandolfini, whose performance as a sad sack couldn’t be more different than his role as Tony on The Sopranos. Although it was sadly the only film he made with the Coen brothers, The Man Who Wasn’t There proved what a versatile actor Gandolfini was.

The Man Who Wasn't There A laconic, chain-smoking barber blackmails his wife's boss and lover for money to invest in dry cleaning, but his plan goes terribly wrong. Release Date November 16, 2001 Director Joel Coen

9 ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ (2018)

Starring Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, and Zoe Kazan

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is the last film that the Coen brothers directed together, and serves as an anthology of different stories set amidst the wild west. Included within this stacked ensemble is Tim Blake Nelson as a singing cowboy with the fastest hand in the west, James Franco as a particularly unlucky bank robber caught up in his own greed, Tom Waits as an elderly man searching for lost gold, Liam Neeson as a ruthless carnival entertainer who betrays his longtime co-worker, Zoe Kazan as a lonely bride-to-be thrown into a violent conflict, and Brendan Gleeson as a peculiar Irish traveler.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs thematically ties together all six narrative arcs to create a message about facing death, and also features stand out supporting performances by Harry Melling, Sam Dillon, Stephen Root, and Willie Watson among others.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs: Presented as a series of six vignettes, this Western anthology explores themes of life and death on the American frontier. Each segment delves into the stories of various characters, ranging from a cheerful gunslinger to a beleaguered prospector, showcasing the unpredictability and hardship of the Old West. The film juxtaposes lighthearted moments with darker, introspective tones, reflecting the complexities of human nature and the rough landscape. Release Date November 9, 2018 Director Joel Coen , Ethan Coen

8 ‘Raising Arizona’ (1987)

Starring Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter, and John Goodman

Raising Arizona was the film that seemingly invented the Coens’ style of wacky comedy, as it had an erratic sense of humor that was notably different from many of the other independent arthouse projects at the time. The best aspect of Raising Arizona are the performances from Nicolas Cage as a charismatic criminal and Holly Hunter as the straight-laced police officer that falls in love with him; even though the two characters seemingly couldn’t be any more different on a surface level, the film gives viewers a reason to invest in seeing them fall in love with each other and struggle to become parents.

Although it also featured a memorable performance from John Goodman, in what would be the first of many collaborations with the Coens, Raising Arizona has a fantastic role for Randall Cobb as the villain known as “Leonard Smalls.”

7 ‘True Grit’ (2010)

Starring Jeff Bridges, Hailee Steinfeld, and Matt Damon

True Grit is one of the rare remakes that is actually better than the original, as the Coens’ version of the classic novel of the same name is far more emotionally rich than the 1969 film. Although John Wayne won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as the idiosyncratic U.S. Marshall Rooster Cogburn in the original film, Jeff Bridges is able to turn the character into a more compelling hero, particularly due to the relationship he has with his young employer played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Although both Bridges and Steinfeld ended up receiving Oscar nominations for this work in the film, True Grit features one of Matt Damon’s most underrated performances as a loudmouthed Texas ranger with a heart of gold, as well as a particularly frightening role for Josh Brolin as a particularly ruthless gunslinger.

True Grit A stubborn teenager enlists the help of a tough U.S. Marshal to track down her father's murderer. Release Date December 22, 2010 Director Ethan Coen , Joel Coen

6 ‘A Serious Man’ (2009)

Starring Michael Stuhlbarg, Fred Melamed, and Richard Kind

A Serious Man is one of the Coens’ darkest films, and despite receiving a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards, is also one of their most underrated. At the center of the story is Michael Stuhlbarg as a mild-mannered Jewish professor whose life begins to descend into chaos after he gets into a patty dispute with a student; what starts off as a comedy of errors becomes much more serious when a tornado threatens to destroy his home.

Stuhlbarg’s performance is the perfect type of cringe-inducing comedy that the Coens are best at, as the film pushes the awkward humor to its extreme. While it is great to see an underrated actor like Stuhlbarg get the opportunity to take on a leading role, A Serious Man also features some absolutely hilarious supporting performances from Fred Melamed and Richard Kind.

A Serious Man Larry Gopnik, a Midwestern physics teacher, watches his life unravel over multiple sudden incidents. Though seeking meaning and answers amidst his turmoils, he seems to keep sinking. Release Date November 6, 2009 Director Ethan Coen , Joel Coen

5 ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ (2013)

Starring Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, and Justin Timberlake

Inside Llewyn Davis may be the most personal film that the Coens have ever made, as the story of a struggling artist trying to make it in a world that doesn’t appreciate them is obviously one that they would have been able to relate to. Oscar Isaac proved that he was one of the great actors of his generation with his soul-crushing performance as the titular folk singer; in addition to the beautiful singing, Isaac nails the consummate sadness that defines an artist who always puts his heart into whatever he is working on.

Inside Llewyn Davis examines the strange characters that are involved in the world of folk music, including two particularly odd singers that Llewyn performs a duet with that are played by Justin Timberlake and Adam Driver. Their rendition of the song “Please Mr. Kennedy” is one of the film’s funniest moments.

Inside Llewyn Davis Release Date October 13, 2013 Director Ethan Coen , Joel Coen

4 ‘The Big Lebowski’ (1998)

Starring Jeff Bridges, Steve Buscemi, and John Goodman

The Big Lebowski is one of the most beloved cult films of all-time, as it would go on to spawn a massive following from dedicated fans, despite initially being perceived to be a box office disappointment. Jeff Bridges’ performance as “The Dude” is perhaps the most singular character in all of the Coen brothers’ canon; he’s a philosopher, a detective, a charlatan, and a romantic lead all at one, and Bridges was the best actor to play the role.

The Big Lebowski is at its best when it focuses on the chemistry between Bridges, Goodman, and Steve Buscemi, even though Julianne Moore is quite charming as The Dude’s love interest, who often appears to him in strange dream sequences. John Turturro’s performance became so popular that he would even go on to star in and direct the spinoff film The Jesus Rolls.

3 ‘Barton Fink’ (1991)

Starring John Turturro, John Goodman, and Michael Lerner

Barton Fink was a great showcase for the Coens’ brand of dark comedy, as it is the rare film that is both absolutely hilarious and at times very gripping. Turturro is a veteran actor who has appeared in multiple Coen brothers films, but the performance he gives as the titular writer in Barton Fink was the perfect encapsulation of Jewish anxiety and the drive for artistic perfection. Turturro is great at playing quirky characters, but Barton Fink was an instance where he played a universally relatable protagonist who was met with a constant streak of bad luck.

Michael Lerner earned an Academy Award nod for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as a creatively in depth veteran of the entertainment industry, but Goodman is perhaps even better as the obnoxious neighbor that really gets under Fink’s skin as he begins to feel like his life is spiraling out of control.

Barton Fink Release Date August 1, 1991 Director Joel Coen , Ethan Coen

2 ‘Fargo’ (1996)

Starring Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, and Steve Buscemi

Fargo is responsible for creating one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history in Frances McDormand’s role as the police officer Marge, which won her the first of her three victories at the Academy Awards for Best Actress. Marge is kind-hearted, good at her good, and surprisingly optimistic in the face of a very cruel world. Fargo has a very dark sense of humor, but the moments in which McDormand is afforded the opportunity to be completely sincere make it quite moving.

William H. Macy earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role as a selfish husband who bargains with his wife’s safety for the sake of lining his own pocket; it’s the type of despicable performance that has an element of humanity to it that gets truly unsettling. Buscemi is also quite funny as an incompetent criminal who the film seems to take great pleasure in mocking.

Fargo Minnesota car salesman Jerry Lundegaard's inept crime falls apart due to his and his henchmen's bungling and the persistent police work of the quite pregnant Marge Gunderson. Release Date April 5, 1996 Director Joel Coen , Ethan Coen

1 ‘No Country For Old Men’ (2007)

Starring Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Tommy Lee Jones

No Country For Old Men is the only Coen brothers film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and also won Javier Bardem the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his role as the ruthless serial killer Anton Chigurh. Chigurh is one of the scariest villains in film history; he says very few words, and seems to have an ability to ruthlessly dispatch with his targets in an almost robotic nature. The specificity that Bardem gave to the role made it even more intense.

Tommy Lee Jones gives a heartbreaking performance as an aging lawman who can’t understand the rise in violence that has overtaken his community. Also strong is Josh Brolin as a rancher who makes the mistake of taking a stash of cash, only to deal with the deadly consequences when he ends up crossing paths with Chigurh.

