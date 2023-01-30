More than twenty years into his career, Colin Farrell is finally an Oscar nominee. The Irish actor earned his first nomination for his performance in Martin McDonagh's tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin. He has already won numerous critics awards and the Golden Globe, making him a genuine threat for the Oscar win.

Beginning his career as a bad-boy leading man, Farrell transitioned to more introspective and versatile roles starting in the 2010s. Still, his career is full of highly-acclaimed pictures, from blockbusters to indie projects, many of which rank highly on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'In Bruges' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Farrell's first collaboration with Martin McDonaghand Brendan Gleesonwas 2008's comedy In Bruges. The plot centers on two hitmen, Ray and his mentor, Ken, who hide in the quiet Belgian city of Bruges after a job gone wrong. While Ken finds the city charming, Ray considers it his idea of hell.

In Bruges was a game-changer for Farrell's career. Breaking away from the traditional standard for a leading man, the film showcased a new side to him, showing his ability to lose himself in a character and a story. In Bruges earned Farrell a Golden Globe and McDonagh an Oscar nomination. The film has aged superbly and is now considered one of the great hidden comedy gems of the 2000s.

9 'The Batman' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Colin Farrell had an incredible 2022. The actor starred in several pictures, among them The Batman, Matt Reeves' neo-noir take on the superhero genre. The film chronicles an early case in Batman's career, pitting him against the Riddler. The Penguin, played by Farrell under heavy layers of prosthetic makeup, plays a key supporting role.

The Batman received acclaim from critics, who praised Robert Pattinson's performance, Reeves' noir-ish approach to the source material, Michael Giacchino's score, and the film's large ensemble. Farrell will reprise his role in an upcoming HBO Max series centered around Penguin's quest to take over Gotham's underworld.

8 'Thirteen Lives' (2022)

Image via Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Ron Howard quietly released Thirteen Lives in mid-2022. Starring an ensemble including Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman and Farrell, the film dramatized the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue, in which a group of children and their coach became trapped in a set of underwater caves.

Thirteen Lives is a pleasant return to form for Howard, who had it particularly rough in the last few years. The film is an effective and often powerful dramatization of an incredible real-life event, favored by Mortensen and Farrell's confident and reliable performances.

7 'The Lobster' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

The 2010s were the decade in which Farrell decided to go all-in on the weird, and who better to work with than Yorgos Lanthimos? Farrell starred in the Greek director's 2015 absurdist black comedy The Lobster opposite Rachel Weisz. The plot follows a hotel where people must find a partner in a given time, or they'll be transformed into animals.

Deliciously dark and wicked, The Lobster is peak Lanthimos. Farrell makes for a compelling leading man, lending himself to Lanthimos' sensibilities and delivering one of his most human performances. The Lobster received positive reviews from critics, and Lanthimos earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

6 'Minority Report' (2002)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Steven Spielberg recruited Farrell for his daring 2002 sci-fi Minority Report. The film – set in a futuristic world where a police department uses three psychics to apprehend criminals before they can commit their crimes – stars Tom Cruise as a police chief accused of the future murder of a man. Farrell plays Danny Witwer, a Department of Justice agent sent to investigate the organization's dealings.

Ambitious and challenging, Minority Report is not exactly light entertainment. However, fans of thinking-person sci-fi will delight at the film's scope. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews during its original release but has since been reevaluated as one of Spielberg's best.

5 'Crazy Heart' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Scott Cooper's 2009 drama Crazy Heart stars Jeff Bridges as Otis "Bad" Blake, a fading country star who enters a relationship with a much-younger reporter, played by Maggie Gyllenhaal. Farrel plays Tommy Sweet, a popular country star and Blake's former mentor who plays a crucial role in Blake's eventual reformation.

Crazy Heart is a well-meaning, character-driven drama elevated by excellent performances from Bridges and Gyllenhaal. Both received Oscar nominations for their work, with Bridges winning Best Actor. The film also won the Oscar for Best Original Song for the country theme "The Weary Kind."

4 'After Yang' (2021)

Image via A24

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

After Yang is one of the most ambitious sci-fi pieces in recent years. Farrell stars as Jake, a man who attempts to repair his daughter's beloved android, Yang, after it malfunctions. His process leads him to rediscover his relationship with his daughter and his estranged wife. Jodie Turner-Smith and Haley Lu Richardson also star.

Farrell gives one of his best performances in After Yang, delivering a quiet, tender, reflective turn that ranks among his finest. The film received near-universal praise, with critics praising the script, thematic resonance, and Farrell's emotional work.

3 'Widows' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Steve McQueen's 2018 underrated heist masterpiece Widows features a large ensemble led by Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, and Elizabeth Debicki. The plot centers on three women who must deal with their recently-deceased husbands' debts to a dangerous crime boss. Farrell plays Jack Mulligan, a politician from whom the women want to steal $5 million.

Farrell excels in a key and antagonistic supporting role. However, the film is a showcase for its three leading ladies, particularly Davis, delivering one of her most committed and raw performances. Unfortunately, Widows attracted little awards attention in the 2019 season, despite receiving rave reviews from critics.

2 'It's Not Yet Dark' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Documentaries about filmmaking can be a great way for audiences to know more about the process and the people behind it. However, they become more powerful when the subject is someone with an inspiring story, which is the case with 2016's It's Not Yet Dark.

The film centers on Irish man Simon Fitzmaurice, diagnosed with ALS at 34. Refusing to give up on his ambition to direct a feature film, he accomplishes his goal by using his eyes to communicate via a computer. Farrell serves as the documentary's narrator, lending his deep and expressive voice to narrate a profound and inspiring story. It's Not Yet Dark received rave reviews from critics, praising the subject and the documentary's uplifting message.

1 'The Banshees Of Inisherin' (2022)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

It's not always that an actor's highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes is also his most recent release. Alas, that is the case for Farrell, whose second collaboration with Martin McDonagh and Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin, ranks as his most celebrated project thus far.

Farrell plays Pádraic, a meek man sent in a downward spiral after his long-time friend Colm professes his desire to end their friendship. The Banshees of Inisherin is a beautiful, heartbreaking, and thoughtful exploration of life, male dynamics and human connection elevated by career-best work from Farrell and Gleeson. It's no surprise the film earned rave reviews from critics and gave Farrell his first Oscar nomination.

