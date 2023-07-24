The Big Picture San Diego Comic-Con 2023 featured a wide variety of exclusive merchandise, costumes, and props from popular films and shows.

Collider's editor-in-chief, Steve Weintraub, visited various booths, showcasing detailed collectibles like statues, replicas, and Marvel statues.

The Heritage Auctions booth displayed genuine props from the Star Wars franchise, while a massive collection of comics was also available at the convention.

One of the biggest fan events in the world is finally coming to a close with San Diego Comic-Con 2023. While it has been an unusual year with numerous panel and showcase cancelations due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there were still more than a few awesome things to see at the convention's show floor. Both major studios and freelance artists were able to show off their new merchandise, costumes and props from popular films and shows, and so much more.

Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub has had a busy weekend at the convention, moderating the panels for Collider's Directors on Directing, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, and Invincible. However, Steve still managed to find time to visit some of the many booths at the panel to showcase the various exclusive items on display. In case you weren't able to visit the convention in person, Steve also got the whole tour on video, which you can watch below:

The first booth Steve dropped by was the Elite Creature Collectibles one, who had some remarkably detailed statues based on Ron Perlman's Hellboy and Doug Jones' Abe Sapien from Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Those are far from the only collectibles on display, as the next booth showcased was Factory Entertainment. There, Steve got a hands-on look at was a collectible Medical Tricorder from Star Trek: The Next Generation, which comes complete with all sorts of screen-accurate bells and whistles. Steve also saw an early prototype of a very detailed Flux Capacitor replica from Back to the Future. Finally, the last Factory Entertainment items Steve showed were a detailed replica of the U.S.S. Enterprise, the U.S.S. Excelsior, and Next Generations's version of the U.S.S. Enterprise from Star Trek, which also comes with signed plaques from William Shatner and George Takei.

Next, Steve showed off the life-sized Marvel statues from LM Treasures, where you can see and buy some very impressive (and very expensive) depictions of Thanos (Josh Brolin), Groot (Vin Diesel), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and more. Steve then went to see the Studio Ghibli booth which has all sorts of much more affordable collectibles from the legendary animation studio's films. Also shown later in the video are some comic-accurate X-Men figures and an impressive Super7 Cats Lair from Thundercats.

Perhaps one of the most must-see attractions at Comic-Con this year was the Heritage Auctions booth, which showed off some genuine props from the Star Wars franchise, like Luke's (Mark Hamill) blaster from Empire Strikes Back and Count Dooku's (Christopher Lee) lightsaber from Attack of the Clones. Finally, it wouldn't be Comic-Con without comics, so Steve concludes his tour of the convention with a massive collection of comics available to those attending the convention.