These days, Colman Domingo seems to be collecting hit roles like they are going out of style. Through a series of impressive performances on television and film alike, he's made a name for himself as one of the most consistently interesting actors on the scene right now. After doing some relatively minor work in a number of films, he began to score some meatier supporting roles in big-name pictures like Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln and Spike Lee’s Red Hook Summer.

All the while, Domingo was showcasing his chops on the stage, acting in a diverse spectrum of roles from Shakespeare to modern musicals. Impressively, he also wrote and directed no small amount of works that frequently received critical acclaim. So, it's no surprise to see his big breakthrough into some of today's buzziest works. The man’s on fire, and surely if he continues his current trajectory, he'll be a household name in no time. In honor of the actor's many great performances, we've put together a list of some of his greatest roles–check them out below.

Zola – X

In the Twitter-thread-turned-dark-comedy Zola, Colman Domingo oozes menace as X, the mysterious roommate of Stefani (Riley Keough). Janicza Bravo’s hyperstylized film follows Zola (Taylour Paige), as she joins Stefani and X on a trip to Florida to earn extra money from stripping. Things quickly go south (no pun intended), and as Zola discovers the true personalities of her two tripmates, she finds that she’s gotten way over her head. X is the intimidating sort of untethered, and Domingo is an attention-grabbing force whenever he appears on-screen. Not quite villainous but certainly of questionable motives, X is an unpredictable firecracker of a role, and Domingo unquestionably delivers.

If Beale Street Could Talk – Joseph Rivers

In Barry Jenkin’s phenomenal adaptation of the James Baldwin novel If Beale Street Could Talk, Domingo plays Joseph Rivers, the father of the unexpectedly pregnant Tish (KiKi Lane). The actor lends a fatherly charisma to the character, creating a caring, loving man who melts into bliss when he hears about his daughter’s pregnancy. When Tish’s boyfriend Fonny (Stephan James) gets racially profiled and wrongfully arrested for an atrocious crime, Joseph begins to calculate methods to earn enough money to pay for the young man’s exorbitant legal fees. He’s the sort of person you’d want fighting on your side, patient and accepting, resourceful and dependable. Domingo excels in the role, joining a cast of exceptional talent and playing a pivotal role in the film’s theme of perseverance in the face of blatant injustice.

Candyman – William Burke

Nia DaCosta’s 2021 film Candyman directly follows the 1992 film of the same name and continues to build the mythology created by the original film. In it, Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) an artist obsessed with creating something “real” gets pulled into the gruesome legend of the murderous Candyman. Domingo appears as Billy Burke, an enigmatic resident of the Cabrini-Green housing project and an authority on the Candyman legend. As the story unwinds and Burke's eccentricities become all the more concerning, the character becomes all the more memorable. It’s a chilling performance from an actor giving it his all and a great opportunity for Domingo to create a lasting impression.

Selma – Ralph Abernathy

In the historical drama Selma, Domingo plays the civil rights activist Ralph Abernathy. The difficult task of portraying such an important figure in American history is something Domingo masters: he encapsulates the man while preserving his life and legacy. It's true that the film predominantly focuses on Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo), but that's not to say each actor doesn't play a vital role. Domingo's turn as Abernathy is subtle but excellently executed. Ava DuVernay’s film is an important piece, a dramatic history lesson about the dark moments of America’s past and the brave people who made a stand for something crucial.

Euphoria – Ali

Coleman’s role in the acclaimed HBO series Euphoria is a stunner. Ali is a recovering addict, a self-proclaimed “crackhead trying to do some good on this earth”. Really, he’s a tender, loving soul that acts as an emotional anchor for Rue (Zendaya). To her, Ali’s partly a NA sponsor, partly a mentor figure, but he’s also a conflicted and complicated figure with demons of his own. While initially a minor character in the show’s first season, Ali has fortunately since been given the depth and the screen time he rightfully deserves. Look no further than the special episode “Trouble Don’t Last Always”, which almost exclusively centers around a lengthy, late-night conversation between Rue and Ali in a diner booth. It’s an acting masterclass, with Domingo reeling off lengthy mouthfuls of dialogue without flinching. The actor manages to get by with apparent ease, capturing our hearts and fascination.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom – Cutler

Based on an August Wilson play, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is a film packed to the brim with acting talent. Taking place during a single recording session with blues singer Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), the film primarily follows the backing band as they struggle to perform what should be a simple day’s work. Domingo plays Cutler, a musical traditionalist, a proxy who speaks unofficially for Ma Rainey when the singer isn’t around, and dramatic contrast to the young, hotheaded Levee Green (Chadwick Boseman). A God-fearing man who simply wants to do his job without stirring too much trouble in the world, Cutler disapproves of Levee’s tumultuous personality, and Domingo manages to be expressive through a calm demeanor. Watching the two actors go at it is an absolute treat, with each of them taking their own respective approach to inhabiting their characters.

Fear the Walking Dead – Victor Strand

The cold, self-interested Victor Strand is one of the most compelling characters in Fear the Walking Dead. With a luxurious style and a tendency to look out for number one (himself), he frequently toes the line of outright villainy. He's a skillful survivor with a commandeering presence, and like the character, Domingo knows exactly how to take control of practically any scene. Through all of Strand’s cunning, there is a window of humanity in the man, and like any great antagonist, the character is layered and fascinating to watch. With Strand, Domingo gives viewers a tough nut to crack, a morally ambiguous character who’s hard to look away from.

First Match – Coach Castile

Domingo takes another mentor-type role with First Match’s Coach Castile. When teenage Monique (Elvire Emmanuelle) joins an all-boys wrestling team to impress her estranged ex-con (and ex-highschool-wrestler) father, she’s forced to take a deep look at herself to make sense of her inner demons. Coach Castille is a no-nonsense mentor to the teenagers he coaches, and his relationship with Monqiue is cemented in the sincere care and sympathy he holds for the young girl. Domingo is excellent, domineering when necessary but more often calm and approachable. As an actor, he knows how to share a scene, and with many of the moments between him and Emmanuelle, he knows when to give her the space she needs to make the drama work. Sometimes listening and reacting quietly is an art in itself, and Domingo succeeds.

