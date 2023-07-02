Because they help set a tone, create symbolism and emotion — while also contributing to a film's aesthetics — the importance of color in movies, as well as lightin, is undoubtedly huge and assuredly helps effectively tell a story, consequently keeping viewers invested.

Through the years, countless talented directors have resorted to certain color palettes as a means to enhance the emotional aspect of their films, managing to come up with wonderful, visually stunning films as a result. From Drive to Hero, these are some of the best usages of color in film, according to Reddit.

10 'Drive' (2011)

Starring Barbie star Ryan Gosling, Nicolas Winding Refn's anxiety-inducing action drama is guaranteed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. It follows the actor's mysterious character, an action film stuntman who works multiple jobs at once and ultimately attempts to help his neighbor's husband rob a pawn shop.

On top of an excellent soundtrack, Drive also features astounding cinematography by NewtonThomas Sigel, showcasing a memorable usage of colors. According to Bwian, the film has "the best usage of the blue-orange dynamic" they have ever seen. Not only is the Drive extremely stylish and atmospheric to look at, but it features tons of symbolism "everywhere," as tomediarch would agree.

9 'Her' (2013)

This Joaquin Phoenix-led science fiction drama is nothing short of incredible mostly due to the way it questions near-future highly-advanced technology and the unconventional romantic storyline it features. Her centers on a lonely writer who develops a strong connection with an operating system.

Spike Jonze's futuristic feature, which was shot by Hoyte van Hoytema, is not only immensely thought-provoking but deeply satisfying to look at. "Watching the film 'Her' made me wish I knew more about cinematography," jdg2w admitted in a comment on the platform. "The color scheme felt very deliberate in every shot; everything from the background sets to Phoenix's choice of clothing seemed like it set a tone for the whole movie."

8 'Amélie' (2001)

This quirky, lighthearted French magical realism feature directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and shot by Bruno Delbonnel tells the story of a shy waitress (Audrey Tautou) who is often caught up in her own imaginative world and on a never-ending quest to help others find happiness.

Featuring delicious reds, yellows, and greens, Amélieholds a lot of symbolism behind the colors it uses, namely green, which obviously stands for hope. "Never has something been as bright and reflective of the story around it as Amelie managed to pull off," CinemaLights commented. "A flat out gorgeous movie."

7 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg' (1964)

It isn't for no reason that the movies of the French New Wave director Jacques Demy serve as inspiration to many even today. In the colorful The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, one of the filmmaker's most influential and well-known features, viewers follow a woman (Catherine Deneuve) who is set apart from her lover when he is drafted to serve in the Algerian War.

When bellsofwar3 mentioned the iconic feature on a Reddit discussion about films that have the best use of color, spacednlost could not help commenting, "My first thought. Highly recommend this movie." The film's lively palette may not be everything there is to The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, but it is certainly one of its most striking aspects.

6 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

In this timeless tale, young Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) and her dog Toto are carried away by a turbulent storm from their Kansas farm. When they step foot in the fantastical Land of Oz, the two quickly set out on a quest to find the Wizard who will send them home.

Given its brilliant use of technicolor, it is no news that Victor Fleming's The Wizard of Ozis one of the most groundbreaking movies ever made. "I will never forget the first time I saw it as a four year old," CMelody wrote. "I instantly knew that when Dorothy emerged in Oz that she had emerged in a magical place without anyone having to explain it to me." The film was shot by HaroldRosson.

5 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Set in German-occupied Poland during World War II, Steven Spielberg's (Janusz Kamiński-shot) distinctive war drama centers on real-life German industrialist, Oskar Schindler (played by Liam Neeson), who grows worried about his Jewish employees as he witnesses the Nazis' persecution.

Color — or rather the lack of it — is obviously a huge part of Schindler's List, as it helps evoke a tragic era and consequently deepen the emotional impact of its narrative. The little girl in the red coat is the only bit of color in the entire movie and symbolizes innocence and hope. "Schindler's List was pretty powerful," gordo31 said. "Schindler's list seems to be the go to movie for most people to highlight great usage of color," parallelpolygon commented on a different post.

4 'The Fall' (2006)

Directed by Tarsem Singh, The Fall centers on a tale of five mythical heroes as told by a wounded stuntman to a young girl with a broken arm in the hospital. As the story progresses, the distinction between fiction and reality becomes more and more hazy because of his shattered mental state and her creative imagination.

Wonderfully shot by ColinWatkinson, this visually striking picture is, according to Key-Bug8085, a "truly outstanding movie." Although the film itself may not be everybody's cup of tea, there is no way to deny how aesthetically pleasing it is. "A lot of care was taken in producing beautiful set-pieces with vibrant colors," Bwian said.

3 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

In Wong Kar-wai's spellbinding masterpiece, two friendly neighbors (Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Maggie Cheung) who suspect their spouses' extramarital activities find themselves being extremely drawn to each other but reluctantly agree to keep their connection platonic.

In the Mood for Love is a beautifully made and intense romance that explores muted lust and desire through a compelling storyline. What's more? Shot by Christopher Doyle,Mark Lee Ping-bing, and Kwan Pun Leung, the2000film is filled with rich colors and powerful symbolism. "You could take any screenshot from it and hang it on your wall," a user noted.

2 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

It would be a crime not to mention the works of Wes Anderson when discussing the masterful usage of color in film, and Redditors seem to agree. The Grand Budapest Hotel, one of the most mentioned flicks on the platform, recounts the adventures of a legendary concierge at a famous European hotel (Ralph Fiennes) and the lobby boy who is his right-hand man (Tony Revolori).

"Most Wes Anderson movies make good use of color," a now-deleted account said when a user mentioned the film. "Anything by Wes Anderson specifically Grand Budapest," another deleted user remarked on a different post. In truth, it is hard to remain indifferent to Anderson's colorful and quirky flicks with excellent set designs, and that is also thanks to DoP Robert Yeoman's, a frequent collaborator, astounding work.

1 'Hero' (2002)

In this stunning film by Yimou Zhang, a nameless fighter (Jet Li) is awarded for slaying three of the king's most fearsome adversaries. The movie is set in China and recounts the battles Nameless won while the king interjects with his takes.

On Reddit, Ecole_Buissonniere could not help gushing over the breathaking film. "Hero is my favourite use of colour by far," they wrote. "Every fight has a different color hue," BrainzRYummy commented on a different post, to which a deleted user replied: "Not just the fights! The colors also represent different versions of the same plot from various perspectives." The Christopher Doyle-shot film features five colors as the main narrative elements.

