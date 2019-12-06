Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

The Best Comedies on Disney+ Right Now

by      December 6, 2019

0

Disney+ is chock full of content that can scratch all kinds of itches. You want a Star Wars? You got a Star Wars. Craving Marvel superheroes? Knock yourself out. Need some princesses in your life? Disney Plus is positively saturated with princesses. But what if your particular viewing needs on the Mouse House app aren’t so easily sorted? What if you’re in the mood to laugh, but don’t exactly know how? We’ve got you covered, friend.

Below, we’ve sorted 45 of the best and funniest comedies currently available to stream on Disney+. Many of them fall satisfyingly into the Disney wheelhouse, some of them are quite surprising, all of them will split your sides and tickle your funnybones. Without further ado, please enjoy the best comedies on Disney Plus streaming, oh, I dunno, RIGHT THE HECK NOW!

Related Content
Previous Article
Apple TV Drama ‘Lisey’s Story’ Adds ‘Fast and Furious’ Actor Sung Kang
Next Article
Live-Action 'Aladdin' Spinoff Reportedly In the Works for Billy Magnussen's Prince Anders
Tags

Latest News

Close