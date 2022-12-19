You can hear these jokes over and over and never get tired of them.

Comedy movies are perhaps the most difficult movies for studios to produce, given that comedy is subjective and no two people's sense of humor is exactly alike. That being said, when a comedy film works, it delights audiences in a way that few other genres can. The Menu is a recent example of a brilliant comedy that appealed to audiences on a mass scale, already being considered one of the best black comedies of the 21st century.

The best comedy movies are written and directed in a manner that encourages repeat viewings, whether that's for audiences to catch jokes they missed the first time or bask in the nostalgia of a beloved, classic film that brings you back to your childhood.

'Step Brothers' (2008)

Nobody does absurd comedy better than Will Ferrell, and Step Brothers is easily one of the funniest movies the beloved actor has starred in. The film follows two middle-aged losers who are forced to move in together and share a room when their parents get married.

Step Brothers is filled with moments of comedic genius that highlight the brilliant chemistry and timing of Ferrell and John C. Reilly, in addition to the exceptional direction of Adam Mckay. No matter how many times you've seen the hysterical classic, each additional viewing will bring about gags you never noticed and allow you to focus on the subtle comedic performances of the film's main characters.

'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

When it comes to nostalgia, there's nothing better than a trip back to a sun-filled day in which Ferris Bueller and his friends skipped school to enjoy the best day of their young lives. The movie, written and directed by John Hughes, became an instant classic when it hit theaters in 1986 and has aged like a fine wine ever since.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off sees the titular character live out every high school student's fantasy, skipping school and doing everything they want while making his overly angry principal look like an idiot at just about every turn. The 80s classic deserves to be viewed again and again because of Matthew Broderick's infectious charm and John Hughes' fun-filled script.

'The Hangover' (2009)

Rather than coming back to watch either of the film's two middling sequels, we strongly suggest you head back to Las Vegas to catch up with the Wolfpack in their first (and best) adventure. The Hangover is an absolute laugh riot that assembled one of the best comedic casts of recent years. And yes, we include baby Carlos in that.

Starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis, The Hangover follows a group of friends who, after a wild bachelor party in Vegas, wake up to find the bachelor missing. Their adventure to find him puts the gang in a number of wacky and wild situations, all of which merit repeat viewings. After all, there's nothing more fun than watching Mr. Chow spring out of the trunk of a car and beat the gang up with a crowbar.

'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Edgar Wright is a writer/director with a direct line to the audience's funny bones, and Hot Fuzz may just be his crowning achievement. The film, which sees a big city cop uncover a sinister plot after being transferred to a seemingly perfect small town, stars Wright's regular collaborators, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

Though the acting is terrific and the locations are wonderfully scenic, the script (co-written by Wright and Pegg) is the star here. Every line of dialogue, even seemingly irrelevant, comes back to either help move the plot along or act as the punchline in a joke you never saw coming. Each repeat viewing opens our eyes to another of the script's hidden gems, so we'll continue to watch Hot Fuzz again and again.

'Elf' (2003)

Though most people only watch Elf when the seasons change and snow begins to fall, the truth is Elf deserves to be recognized as much more than just a Christmas film; it's actually one of the funniest films of the 21st Century. Most significantly, the film features one of the best performances of Will Ferrell's career.

So why should you give Elf a second viewing? Well, beyond the overwhelming Christmas spirit and heaps of junk food, Elf operates as both a sweet romantic tale and also a hysterical look at a man experiencing human life for the first time. Buddy's innocence makes him one of the most lovable protagonists of all time, and watching him obliterate some bullies with an army of snowballs is as joyous a cinematic experience as you're likely to find.

'Back to the Future' (1985)

Back to the Future, while not an out-and-out comedy, has more than enough heart and humor to put it among the greats. The film follows Marty McFly, who, after being sent thirty years into the past, must work tirelessly to ensure that his parents meet and fall in love.

There are countless reasons that Back to the Future deserves to be watched multiple times. Be it Christopher Lloyd's eccentric and zany performance or the sheer thrill of seeing George Mcfly finally stand up to Biff, you certainly won't regret returning to Hill Valley. No wonder Reddit users consider the film to be a 10/10.

'Superbad' (2007)

Superbad is iconic in almost every sense of the word. Not only did it introduce us to the hilarious manner in which Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg write dialogue, but it also turned its three stars, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. The list of movies influenced by Superbad is countless, and it's fair to say the film is still influencing modern comedies.

The film is loaded with subtle jokes and character reactions that they'll likely be missed on the first viewing, making a second watch imperative. Beyond the hysterical jokes, however, the theme of friendship is apparent throughout, and it promotes a positive message regarding male friendship and the separate paths people take in life.

'Ghostbusters' (1984)

The Ghostbusters franchise may still be alive and kicking thanks to the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel set to be directed by Gil Kenan, but we don't think any future spin-off or sequel will ever compare to the sheer joy, inventiveness and hysterical sequences of the 1984 classic.

Ghostbusters is a part of pop culture lore now, and one of the best aspects of rewatching the film is seeing where those timeless lines and moments originated from. Not to mention, the core cast comprising Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis, and Dan Aykroyd all have so much fun in their roles that it becomes infectious. We dare you to watch this movie without smiling.

'Palm Springs' (2020)

Palm Springs is one of the best comedies of the last decade, if not the best. It's a moving tale that forces the audience to contemplate life, love, death, and the meaning of all three. And best of all, it manages to prompt all these thoughts while still being hilarious.

Starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, the film follows two wedding guests who live the same day over and over again after finding themselves stuck in a time loop. In addition to the comedy and the deep themes, the film also features an incredibly engaging romantic subplot, and a second viewing will allow you to pick up on everything you missed the first time.

'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' (2004)

Image Via DreamWorks Pictures

We're not saying that Will Ferrell is the best comedic actor of our generation, but we don't think it's a coincidence, given his leading roles in some of the best comedies ever. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is probably the dearest of these movies to his heart, though, given that he was a co-writer on the project too.

Set in the 1970s, the film follows successful anchorman Ron Burgandy and his news team as they try to come to terms with the fact that a woman has been hired as a reporter. Anchorman is a near-perfect comedy film, chocked so full of jokes, one-liners, and physical comedy that you're guaranteed to find yourself belly laughing at something new on each viewing.

