With the release of Scream VI on March 10, audiences can look forward to seeing actor Courteney Cox once again return to horror in a more leading role and showcase her versatility across different genres. In fact, other comedic actors along with Cox have shown their ability to transition into the horror media.

Whether they're playing victims or even antagonists, these actors have played a significant role in horror films over the last few decades and surprised viewers with their different acting performances to let them know that they're more than just able to make people laugh.

1 Courteney Cox – 'Scream' (1996)

Before starring in this Wes Craven Masterpiece, Courteney Cox at the time was known for mostly comedy and drama roles as she was best known as the intelligent character Monica Geller on NBC's Friends. That all changed when she played Gale Weathers in Scream, a cut-throat, fame-seeking reporter who chronicles the recent attacks of a masked killer.

RELATED: Sitcom Characters That Would Make Great Horror Villains

From the surface of her character, Gale appears to be a nosey journalist destined to be killed to raise the film's body count. However, with Cox's charm and the brilliant writing by Scream's scriptwriter Kevin Williamson, Gale showed a progression throughout the film as she had excellent chemistry with the other leads and even helped defeat the killers in the end and went on to have a much more heroic presence in the sequels.

2 Paul Rudd – 'Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers' (1995)

In this lackluster Halloween sequel, Paul Rudd gives a serious performance as a grown-up Tommy Doyle as he helps the now-retired Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) in his last crusade to stop Michael Myers and the evil cult using him for sinister means.

Though not well praised, Rudd still gives a straightforward performance as a horror movie protagonist. He comes across as genuine in some scenes, even if in others when he can't help but lighten the mood with his comedic facial expressions. Overall, he's still a unique addition to the film; for some fans, he's the most interesting part.

3 Danny McBride – 'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant had mixed reactions from both fans and critics when released in 2017. However, the casting of comedian Danny McBride as the standout supporting character, Tennessee, proved to be an interesting addition to the film.

McBride gives a surprisingly dramatic performance as Tennessee, showing his ability to express moments of despair and grief and appear stoic in the face of danger. Though he still graces the screen with moments of humor and fun, McBride seems believable in his role and shows that he can shine in more than just raunchy comedies.

4 Ty Burrell – 'Dawn of the Dead' (2004)

Before becoming known as the goofy and loveable Phil Dunphy on ABC's Modern Family, Ty Burrell made one of his early supporting appearances as Steve in Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead remake. Steve is a stereotypical jerk rich guy and the last person anyone wants fighting next to them during a zombie apocalypse.

RELATED: The Best Zombie Movies of All Time, Ranked According to Letterboxd

Steve is supposed to be hated throughout the film as he's shown to make terrible decisions, act cowardly, and get his fellow survivors in danger. It's a complete reversal from Burrell's more chipper roles, but he still feels believable as one of the zombie genre's most unlikable characters.

5 Adam Scott – 'Krampus' (2015)

Adam Scott became best known during the late 2000s to early 2010s for his hilarious performances in Parks and Recreation and Step Brothers. In this Michael Dougherty horror comedy, Krampus, Scott subverts his comedic quirks by delivering a grounded performance as a man struggling to keep his family safe.

Scott plays the character Tom, a father dealing with a failing marriage, obnoxious in-laws, and a supernatural demon intending to harm him and his family. Though the film's premise is ridiculous, Scott plays the straight man of the group of survivors, reacting to the situation's absurdity. He becomes a great source of drama as he comes across as a genuinely caring parent.

6 Justin Long – 'Barbarian' (2022)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Though he was also known for his works in other horror films like Jeepers Creepers and Tusk, Justin Long truly shines in Zach Cregger's unpredictable horror film Barbarian. Long plays a failed actor named AJ, a man who lost his career in Hollywood due to a harassment accusation and returns home in disgrace only to be roped into a terrifying situation after trying to sell one of his properties.

AJ is not a good person throughout the story as he's accused of predatory behavior and is willing to sacrifice others to save himself when push comes to shove. What separates his cowardly character from those in other horror films is Long's comedic charm and ability to act dramatically in moments where his character self-reflects and shows moments of guilt.

7 John Krasinski – 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

Image via Paramount Pictures

John Krasinski made audiences fall in love with his hilarious performance as Jim Halpert on NBC's quintessential workplace sitcom, The Office. Krasinski later took a dramatic turn by directing and starring in his survival horror film, A Quiet Place. In the movie, he plays Lee Abbott, a father trying to keep his pregnant wife and children safe in a world ravaged by alien invaders.

Krasinski separates from his iconic comedic role in this film, playing a wise, cautious, protective father willing to sacrifice himself for his loved ones. Lee's a father torn by tragedy and stress but ready to make the necessary decisions to ensure his family's survival. It also shows that Krasinski is capable of more complex and dramatic roles.

8 Leslie Nielsen – 'Creepshow' (1982)

Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures

During his career transition from a serious dramatic actor to becoming a spoof movie icon, Leslie Nielsen appeared in Stephen King's horror anthology film Creepshow as the murderous Richard Vickers. He's the kind of character that some viewers would never have expected from such a recognizable comedy star.

RELATED: The Best Anthology Films

Nielsen's performance in this film is a unique addition to his career as he plays Richard with a believable sense of malice, and he lets the audience know he's not there to joke around or be the comic relief but to leave them with an unsettling feeling and let them know he's playing something darker. It's a rare but intriguing performance apart from his decades-spanning list of roles, and he leaves an impression that any fan of his can get behind.

9 Bill Hader – 'It Chapter 2' (2019)

Bill Hader has been recognized in the media for his spot-on celebrity impersonations and having a hilarious stint on Saturday Night Live. When It Chapter 2 was released, and Hader played the now grown-up Richie, audiences were treated to a more touching and dramatic performance that Hader was not usually known for at the time.

Hader plays Richie as a man troubled by his childhood and struggles with his repressed feelings for his best friend, Eddie (James Ransone). The ending mainly showcases Hader's dramatic ability by showing him breaking down in a realistic and heartbreaking crying scene after Eddie's death. His character sheds new light on Hader's acting and lets viewers know he's able to do different performances across different genres.

10 John Goodman – '10 Cloverfield Lane' (2016)

The talented John Goodman has become a household name for his laugh-out-loud performances on ABC's Roseanne and the Coen Brothers' masterpiece, The Big Lebowski. However, in 2016, Goodman shocked audiences with his terrifying portrayal as the wild doomsday prepper Howard in Dan Trachtenberg's 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Goodman steals the show with his intimidating presence and unpredictable behavior. The audience doesn't know what to make of Howard as he comes across as rational and understanding at one moment, then threatening and nonsensical as the story progresses. His actions throughout the film are monstrous, and the tension never lets up once on-screen. Though he has taken other non-comical and villain roles in the past, Howard is truly one of Goodman's best roles and shows his talents in genres he is not regularly associated with.

NEXT: Funniest (and Scariest) Horror Comedies, Ranked