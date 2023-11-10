The Big Picture Beetlejuice's dinner scene turns a sophisticated night into a synchronized dance and lip-sync to "Day-O (Banana Boat Song)."

Catherine O'Hara suggested Calypso music, resulting in the iconic scene.

The dinner scene's influence extends beyond the movie, with the song recurring throughout the film and even being featured in the Beetlejuice Broadway Musical.

Dinner scenes in movies really capture the essence of a film. They bring a family together or tear them apart, whether with the Berzattos from The Bear, The Rocky Horror Picture Show misfits celebrating Rocky's birthday, the Fockers getting together in Meet The Parents, or the lost boys from Hook. They make or break the characters and shed light on hidden feelings, some in better fashions than others. But which one is the best? You might not want to say this name three times, or there might be consequences. But let's give it a shot anyway. Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Bee-cause you can't get enough of the possessed characters as they dance around the room singing Harry Belafonte's "Day-O (Banana Boat Song).

What Happens During Beetlejuice's Dinner Scene?

If you have yet to hear of the Tim Burton classic Beetlejuice, you should give it a watch. It follows Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin), who are spending their vacation at home, but die in a tragic car accident on the way back from a trip to town. When they finally get home, they realize they've become ghosts, unable to leave their beloved house. Not long after, Delia (Catherine O'Hara) and Charles (Jeffrey Jones) Deetz buy the Maitlands' former home, moving in with their teenage daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder). The Maitlands do everything in their power to get rid of the Deetz, but instead, they attract the attention of Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), a rambunctious spirit who loves to cause chaos.

It's no surprise that there's a dinner scene on this crazy ride. What was supposed to be a sophisticated night of business and elegance turns into a chaotic possession. Delia and Charles invite some potential business investors and their partners (Dick Cavett, Susan Kellerman, Glenn Shadix, and Adelle Lutz) over for dinner in an attempt to sell Delia's art and convince Charles' boss of his latest money-making scheme. As everyone begins to enjoy their meals and Delia re-directs the conversation away from the subject of ghosts, she suddenly bursts into "Day-Oh (the Banana Boat Song)" by Harry Belafonte. Confusion ensues around the table as everyone joins in a synchronized supernatural dance and lip-synch. To finish off the ensemble, they all sit down to demon shrimp hands springing up from their appetizers and throwing them to the ground. The best thing about this scene is that it takes a room of stuffy people and loosens them up as they dance around in pure buffoonery while an unpossessed Lydia watches along with us in pure amusement.

Beetlejuice Had An Alternate Dinner Scene.

Michael McDowell wrote the original script, which ended the movie with a darker, weirder conclusion and finished its music-less dinner scene with the Deetz's guests getting wrapped in vines. It was close but missing that extra Hollywood pizzazz. The script was handed over to Warren Skaaren, who is famous for the Beverly Hills Cop 2 and Batman screenplays, for a rewrite. He came up with the idea of a supernatural singalong in the dinner scene and wanted something in the R&B genre, like Inkspot's "If I Didn't Care."

It was Catherine O'Hara who had suggested Calypso for the dinner scene due to its upbeat and catchy tunes, allowing the Bellafonte classic to be in the feature film. As a bonus, the song was cheap for a low-budget film. In one of the earlier script versions, it was to be an R&B-type song, but O'Hara suggested something like a calypso song, which would be more energetic and memorable for audiences. And we're glad she did, as it works perfectly with the movie. It's sure to be stuck in your head from the moment you start singing along.

Apparently, the scene was relatively easy to film, although it had so much movement. The only challenging part was the shrimp that grabbed everyone's faces at the end of the scene. To film that, there were people under the table controlling the mechanical shrimp, but they couldn't see the actor's faces, making it tricky to get the scene right until Dick Cavett suggested they film it backward. There was some skepticism that it would be way too exuberant and overboard for the film, but after shooting it and seeing how smoothly it went, it was obvious that the scene would be a great sequence to add to the film. But the only problem was, Burton didn't think it was very funny. He didn't think it would go over very well with audiences. But little did he know that audiences would be obsessed with the scene and continue humming the tune for decades after its release.

The Influence of Beetlejuice's Dinner Scene.

The dinner scene isn't the only reason you'll have this tune stuck in your head, though. It's interwoven in multiple areas of the film as a recurring theme. Especially after the Maitlands find out they are dead, and they flip through the Handbook for the Recently Deceased, the song plays softly in the background, planting a subliminal message in the viewer's mind that the theme might be back. As well, Lydia sings one of Harry Belfonate's songs. After an academic success, she bursts into Jump In The Line and has her own lip-synch solo.

It's been 36 years since the original film, and audiences are still thinking about how brilliant it is. In between that time, however, there was a smashing Broadway Musical: Beetlejuice: The Musical. It features all our favourite characters and has a score that's out of this Neitherworld. After all, Beetlejuice was "a graduate of Julliard;" why shouldn't he have a musical? Told from the point of view of Lydia, the musical gives us an inside scoop about how she must have been feeling and her motives. Each catchy tune will be stuck in your head for an eternity with masterful songs like "The Whole 'Being Dead' Thing," "Ready Set Not Yet," "Say My Name," and, of course, "Day-O." If you have yet to listen to the album, give it a listen. Beetlejuice 2 is already set to mirror the original and hopefully will incorporate aspects of this score into the new film, allowing theater kids everywhere to rejoice.

