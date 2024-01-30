When it comes to comedy, it often seems like two heads are better than one. Sometimes, that's so one person can play the role of the "straight man" in contrast to a goofier sidekick, or two people can clash in other ways that emphasize humor and comedic misunderstandings. In other instances, perhaps the two people in a comedy duo (or double act, as it's sometimes called) will be similar personality-wise, and may, in essence, each try to outdo the other when it comes to what they do and how they act.

There are various ways for comedians/writers/actors to approach being one part of a comedy duo, as the following examples demonstrate well. Most of these are examples from film history, though a couple of these duos are just as deserving of recognition while being more noteworthy for their work on TV. These great comedy duos are ranked below, starting with the pretty funny and ending with the legendarily hilarious.

10 Jay and Silent Bob

Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith’s humor probably isn’t for everyone, and his more recent efforts have justifiably proven more divisive. Yet Smith was on fire during the 1990s, making movies that captured a certain prevailing cultural attitude in a way that felt funny and relatable, with Clerks and Chasing Amy being particularly good (aging not perfectly, sure, but still mostly holding up). And one part of that success came from Smith putting himself in his movies as one part of the duo known as Jay and Silent Bob.

Smith played the latter, and was defined by scarcely speaking at all (usually just one pivotal line or sometimes even conversation per movie). In complete contrast is Jason Mewes’ Jay, a profane, outspoken, arrogant, but ultimately loyal best friend of Silent Bob, with both feeling like ‘90s stereotypes – one reserved, and one brash – forced to adjust to a changing world in Kevin Smith’s post-2000s films, including 2006’s Clerks II and 2019’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

9 Bud & Terence

Bud Spencer and Terence Hill

Those who like Western movies with a rebellious or anarchic spirit ought to check out those featuring Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, two Italian actors who gained international recognition largely for their Spaghetti Westerns. And sure, films Ace High and They Call Me Trinity aren't quite as good as the sorts of Spaghetti Westerns Sergio Leone was known for making, but they still scratch a similar itch while being more broadly comedic than other Westerns that are otherwise comparable.

Beyond that, the duo, sometimes informally known as Bud & Terence, also starred in various comedies that weren't tied to the Western genre, including the auto racing-themed Watch Out, We're Mad! and goofy action/crime films like Crime Busters. The two had a natural chemistry, working together well despite how different they looked and acted on-screen. That contrast, of course, was part of the charm, and a big reason why they were a successful comedy team, credited with featuring in almost 20 different films.

8 Mitchell and Webb

David Mitchell and Robert Webb

David Mitchell and Robert Webb are two British comedians/actors who make up the team known as Mitchell and Webb. Unlike some other duos where each person’s gone off and done things independently, both David Mitchell and Robert Webb are defined by their work together, more than anything else, with the greatest thing they’ve done so far likely being Peep Show, which aired between 2003 and 2015 and had a total of nine largely great seasons.

Peep Show is about as dark as dark comedy gets, and though both Mitchell and Webb are the stars, they’re not often seen in the same frame together, owing to the unique way Peep Show is presented: almost every shot is from someone’s point of view, be they a main character or side character. Other notable projects Mitchell and Webb have collaborated on during their decades as a duo include the post-Peep Show TV show Back and the 2007 film Magicians.

7 Flight of the Conchords

Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement

Unlike many duos, Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement don’t use their names within the name of their duo, as they go by Flight of the Conchords, and they're best known for starring in the show of the same name. For some added confusion, though they play characters in the show, those characters have the same first names as the real-life men: Jemaine Clemaine and Bret McKegney, respectively.

Their sitcom was undeniably hilarious, albeit short-lived, featuring numerous songs that parodied various music genres while themselves being catchy and memorable. Ever since the HBO show ended after just two seasons, McKenzie and Clement have occasionally toured in-character as Flight of the Conchords, reunited for a 2018 comedy special called Flight of the Conchords: Live in London, and have expressed plans (admittedly, a while ago) to potentially make a movie with the characters.

6 Martin and Lewis

Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis

Though Jerry Lewis collaborated with Martin Scorsese for a particularly tense thriller/dark comedy in 1982, Scorsese’s not the Martin referred to within the duo known as Martin and Lewis. Instead, this Martin was well-renowned singer/actor Dean Martin, with Jerry Lewis, on the other hand, being more well-known as a comedian and actor, and the latter certainly playing the “goofier” role in the duo, as a result.

Both are known for finding great success outside the duo, especially after their rather messy split around 1956, with Lewis being in films like The King of Comedy and The Nutty Professor, and Martin becoming a member of the famed Rat Pack in the 1960s. As a duo, they rose to prominence on stage, but found a good deal of popularity on screen, too, starring together in movies like The Caddy, Scared Stiff, and Hollywood or Bust.

5 Pegg and Frost

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost

It’s hard to know how to refer to Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, as far as duo names go, considering they don’t have an official one. That being said, it’s hard to deny this duo is a dynamic one, considering they both rose to prominence by starring in things together. This started as early as the late 1990s with the cult comedy TV series Spaced, though the two experienced a rise in their respective profiles during the 2000s.

This is thanks to continued involvement with Edgar Wright, given Wright directed Spaced and then directed Pegg and Frost in classic films such as Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End. You could count the three as a trio, but then again, Pegg and Frost have been a team on a couple of occasions without Wright’s direct involvement, such as the 2011 film Paul and the short-lived 2020 TV series Truth Seekers.

4 Laurel and Hardy

Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy

Given they reached their peak as a duo in the 1930s, there’s a chance that Laurel and Hardy might not resonate as much with modern-day viewers, as their humor was certainly of its time and perhaps feels a little quaint nowadays. Yet one has to recognize the efforts of both Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy in helping to define how a cinematic comedic duo could function and thrive, as they first appeared in silent films before successfully making the transition to talkies.

Essentially, Laurel and Hardy walked so a good deal many other comedic duos in cinema history could run, and it’s their efforts – as well as how prolific they managed to be as a team – that put them up there with the all-time great comedy duos. As for specific films of theirs that are worth checking out, both 1937's Way Out West and 1933's Sons of the Desert each hold up pretty well.

3 Tim & Eric

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim

On paper, the duo known as Tim and Eric might not appear as one that’s deserving of iconic/legendary status, but time is starting to reveal this oddball team as revolutionary figures within the world of comedy. Their best-known work is the Adult Swim series Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, which is a sketch comedy show filled with bizarre, surreal, and very dark humor that’s more or less defined much of Tim and Eric’s work, as well as the sort of humor one is now likely to associate with Adult Swim as a network overall. It’s the kind of absurd comedy that’s since become popular on the internet throughout the 2010s and 2020s, too, and at least some of that could be traced back to Tim and Eric’s breakout series, which first started airing in 2007.

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim later made a feature film from the series called Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie, and the pair also appeared in the strange, haunting, and somewhat ironically titled 2012 movie called The Comedy. Both also founded Abso Lutely Productions, noteworthy for helping to fund an array of strange and oftentimes brilliant comedy shows like The Eric André Show, Comedy Bang! Bang!, and Nathan for You.

2 Cheech & Chong

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong

Okay, so if one were to assess comedic duos based purely on the quality of the movies they’d starred in, Cheech & Chong might not rank all that high, considering some of their films are pretty lousy, man. However, when a film starring Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong is watched under the right circumstances, or is one of their better efforts in general (their first film, Up in Smoke, is something of a classic), their work can hit the spot.

Their dynamic is also a unique and inherently likable one, and even if you dislike some of the films they’ve starred in, there is something endearing about their chemistry and the energy they emit on screen, somehow being simultaneously lethargic/laid-back and chaotic. They helped shape what would come to be known as a stoner comedy, and then, off the screen, found success as a music duo with various albums (many of them charting surprisingly high).

1 Abbott and Costello

Bud Abbott and Lou Costello

For as popular as Laurel and Hardy were for their time, by the early 1940s, things shifted to the point where Abbott and Costello arguably became the definitive cinematic comedy duo. Made up of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello, this duo was so tightly linked that it’s hard to hear the name “Bud Abbott” without also thinking of “Lou Costello,” and vice versa. They first appeared in a film together in 1940, then made between one and four every year until parting ways in 1957, with Lou Costello passing away just two years later.

For being seemingly inseparable and prolific, as well as featuring in plenty of movies that still hold up (their crossovers with horror characters like Frankenstein’s Monster, The Invisible Man, and Dracula are particularly fun), it’s hard to look past Abbott and Costello as the definitive comedy duo, at least when one prioritizes a duo’s cinematic output. Their routines and comedic films live on, all of their work together bringing out the best in each other as comedians and performers.

