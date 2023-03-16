The 1960s were a transformative decade for cinema. Reflecting changes in the culture as a whole, movies became more cynical and more realistic. This can be seen most notably in horrors like Psycho and westerns like The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, but the trend extended to comedy as well. The screwball comedies of earlier decades gave way to more subtle comedy dramas like Breakfast at Tiffany's and the blistering satire of Dr. Strangelove.

The '60s also saw a rise in independent filmmaking, as well as challenges from television and foreign films. The result is one of the medium's most fascinating decades, which produced several comedy classics that remain popular to his day.

10 'Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

IMDb: 7.6/10

Breakfast at Tiffany's is a romantic comedy directed by Blake Edwards and based on a novella by legendary writer Truman Capote. Audrey Hepburn stars as Holly Golightly, a charming and eccentric socialite who becomes romantically involved with a struggling writer, played by George Peppard.

The script is sharp and uses humor to conceal some more serious themes. The theme song, "Moon River," has also become a beloved standard. However, the undisputed highlight is Hepburn. Out of a career chock-full of classics, Holly Golightly is her defining role. Her character's black dress, hairstyle, and oversized cigarette holder make for one of the most iconic images in cinema history.

9 'Mary Poppins' (1964)

IMDb: 7.9/10

Mary Poppins is probably the most beloved musical film ever. It was less of a movie than a cultural event. It follows the magical nanny, played by the inimitable Julie Andrews, as she helps the Banks family rediscover the joy and wonder of life. Dick Van Dyke plays Bert, a chimney sweep and jack-of-all-trades who becomes a close friend to Mary and the Banks children.

The film also features memorable songs such as "A Spoonful of Sugar" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," and combines live-action and animation to create a whimsical and enchanting world. Andrews' performance as the stern but loving nanny rightfully earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Even after almost 60 years, Mary Poppins continues to delight audiences of all ages. No other adaptation of P.L. Travers's books comes close.

8 'One, Two, Three' (1961)

IMDb: 7.9/10

One, Two, Three is a black-and-white film directed by iconic filmmaker Billy Wilder. It stars James Cagney as C.R. MacNamara, an ambitious and fast-talking Coca-Cola executive stationed in West Berlin during the Cold War. MacNamara's life is turned upside down when he is tasked with looking after his boss's daughter, Scarlett (Pamela Tiffin), who has fallen in love with a young East German communist.

The film is a fast-paced satire of American capitalism, Soviet communism, and the political climate of the early 1960s. With a witty screenplay and memorable supporting performances by the likes of Horst Buchholz and Arlene Francis, One, Two, Three is a great example of the way comedy films were growing more daring in the '60s.'

7 'Cléo from 5 to 7' (1962)

IMDb: 7.9/10

Cléo from 5 to 7is a masterpiece by French New Wave actress and director Agnès Varda. It centers on a young singer, played by Corinne Marchand, who is awaiting the results of a medical test that could reveal whether she has cancer. Set in Paris, the film captures Cléo's two-hour journey through the city as she grapples with her mortality and the fleeting nature of life.

With its innovative use of real-time storytelling and a documentary-like style, Cléo from 5 to 7 is a thought-provoking exploration of death, femininity, and the role of art in our lives. Marchand brings depth and vulnerability to the role, and the film's stunning black-and-white cinematography captures the beauty and chaos of Paris in the 1960s. It's a testament to Varda's status as one of the most influential filmmakers of her generation.

6 'Charade' (1963)

IMDb: 7.9/10

Thrillers were all the rage in the '60s, and Charade is director Stanley Donen's comedic spin on the genre. The film follows Regina Lampert (Audrey Hepburn), a widow who discovers that her late husband has stolen a fortune from the US government, and she is now being pursued by three dangerous men who want the money. Enter Peter Joshua (Carey Grant), a handsome stranger who offers to help Regina navigate the dangerous world of espionage and deception.

With its witty banter, plot twists, and glamorous Paris setting, Charade makes for a delightful romp. Hepburn and Grant are both at the height of their powers and have a sparkling chemistry. With a memorable score by Henry Mancini and stunning costume design by Givenchy, Charade more than holds up today.

5 'Divorce Italian Style' (1961)

IMDb: 8.0/10

​​​​​​Divorce Italian Style is a satirical black comedy directed by Pietro Germi. Marcello Mastroianni plays a Sicilian nobleman who is unhappy in his marriage and falls in love with his beautiful cousin Angela (Stefania Sandrelli). However, in order to divorce his unfaithful wife Rosalia (Daniela Rocca), he must catch her in the act of adultery according to Italian law.

The movie portrays the absurdity of the Italian legal system and societal norms of the time while showcasing Mastroianni's comedic talent. It demonstrates why he was one of Italy's defining movie stars. Germi's sharp direction and witty screenplay make Divorce Italian Style a classic of Italian cinema.

4 'La Dolce Vita' (1960)

IMDb: 8.0/10

La Dolce Vitais the masterwork of legendary Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini. It follows Marcello Rubini (Mastroianni), a jaded journalist in Rome who is constantly searching for meaning and fulfillment in his life. Over the course of seven days, he navigates a world of decadence, excess, and emptiness, encountering a cast of memorable characters along the way, including the beautiful and enigmatic Sylvia (Anita Ekberg).

With its iconic imagery, unforgettable characters, and meditations on the nature of life and happiness, La Dolce Vita is a seminal work of world cinema. Mastroianni's performance as Marcello is a masterclass in understated acting, and he captures the character's disillusionment and longing with a subtle intensity. Likewise, Fellini unleashes the full force of his visionary direction and unique blend of realism and surrealism.

3 'The Graduate' (1967)

IMDb: 8.0/10

Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft, and Katharine Ross star in this groundbreaking comedy directed by Mike Nichols. Benjamin Braddock (Hoffman) is a recent college graduate who is disillusioned with the superficial world of his parents' generation. He becomes embroiled in a complicated affair with Mrs. Robinson (Bancroft), the wife of his father's business partner, which ultimately leads to a tumultuous love triangle involving the beautiful and free-spirited Elaine (Ross).

With its memorable soundtrack featuring Simon & Garfunkel and its sharp critique of 1960s American society, The Graduate spoke to a generation of young people who were questioning the values and conventions of their parents' world. It was also the breakthrough role for Hoffman, catapulting him to the forefront of Hollywood. However, the standout performance might be Anne Bancroft's portrayal of Mrs. Robinson, which is both seductive and tragic. Not to mention, the opening sequence where Braddock rolls along an airport conveyor belt is one of the decade's most iconic movie moments, which has since been referenced and parodied ad nauseam.

2 'The Apartment' (1960)

IMDb: 8.3/10

Another classic by Billy Wilder, The Apartment follows C.C. Baxter (Jack Lemmon), a lonely office worker who lends his apartment to his superiors for their extramarital affairs in the hopes of advancing his career. However, things get complicated when he falls in love with the elevator operator Fran Kubelik (Shirley MacLaine), who is having an affair with one of his bosses (Fred MacMurray).

With its witty dialogue, unpredictable plot, and poignant moments of heartbreak and redemption, The Apartment has earned its place in the pantheon of great American films. Lemmon brings a blend of humor, pathos, and vulnerability to his character, and MacLaine is equally impressive, capturing Fran's pain and resilience with a delicate touch. It makes for a great transitional work between the comedy of the '50s and '60s.

1 'Dr. Strangelove' (1964)

IMDb: 8.4/10

One, Two, Three represented a step forward for satire in the 60s, taking shots at political issues of the day. However, Stanley Kubrick took things to a whole new level with Dr. Strangelove, probably cinema's most daring comedy up til that point. Less than a year after the Cuban missile crisis, he gleefully sets his cross-hairs on Cold War tensions, hapless politicians, and nuclear Armageddon.

Peter Sellers delivers a tour-de-force performance in three different roles, including the titular Dr. Strangelove, a wheelchair-bound ex-Nazi scientist. George C. Scott also shines as General Buck Turgidson, a gung-ho military leader. With its darkly subversive commentary on the absurdities of Cold War politics, Dr. Strangelove quickly became a cultural touchstone.

