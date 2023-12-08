For as long as cinema has been a mainstay in culture and society, comedy movies have been the perfect avenue for film to bring joy and laughter to audiences worldwide. Some of the most recognized and well-known movies of all time are comedy films, with every filmmaking era having its standout picks of amazing comedies that define the era. The 2020s have already proven to be another great decade for comedy, with many hilarious and iconic films to have already been released.

The amount of already iconic and widely renowned comedy movies released in the 2020s is a great sign for even more inventive comedy movies to be released during the rest of the decade. Especially with the rise of streaming services, the amount of high-quality comedies being released is at a staggeringly high rate. From massive blockbuster successes that millions worldwide have watched to more niche indie darlings that received massive critical praise and awards nominations, there is no shortage of notable comedies released in the 2020s.

15 'No Hard Feelings' (2023)

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky

Image via Sony Pictures

The raunchy R-rated studio comedy is a specific style of film that, while massively popular throughout the 2000s and 2010s, has seemingly fallen out of favor in the modern landscape of franchises and streaming services. However, one major example that proved the genre's fluidity and proven success is No Hard Feelings, which harkens back to the classic type of chaotic, sex-fueled comedies in the vein of Superbad and Saving Sarah Marshall. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie, a girl who, in an attempt to earn money to save her childhood home, agrees to be paid by a 19-year-old's helicopter parents to go on a date with him before college.

There is an inherent charm and honesty present within No Hard Feelings that is largely missing from comedies of the modern era, making its simple execution and style hit that much harder for a contemporary audience. Lawrence proves that she has exceptional comedic chops in the film, largely elevating the material and committing to the chaos required to make its premise work well. Especially for those who are looking for a comedy in the same vein as classics from previous eras, No Hard Feelings is definitely worth seeking out.

14 'Another Round' (2020)

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg

Another Round is a Danish film that follows a group of four high school teachers who, as a way to add some spice and variety into their increasingly boring lives, launch their own experiment in making day-to-day life more enjoyable. They attempt to continuously drink alcoholic drinks to hold a constant low level of intoxication going forward, including while working their job as well as their time at home. The experiment proves itself to come with upsides as well as major difficulties, as it becomes a balancing act for each of them to adjust to the new lifestyle.

While international movies always seem to be harder sells for more general audiences, Another Round is easily one of the most accessible and adaptable international films to be released in recent memory. The film's very simple yet highly effective premise leads to a great deal of comedy and shenanigans, which are only further amplified by the terrific performances of everyone involved and the great directing style of Thomas Veinterberg. The film made enough of a splash worldwide that there are even plans for an English remake starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Another Round Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date December 18, 2020 Director Thomas Vinterberg Cast Mads Mikkelsen , Thomas Bo Larsen , Lars Ranthe , Magnus Millang , Maria Bonnevie , Susse Wold Runtime 117 minutes

13 'Emma.' (2020)

Directed by Autumn de Wilde

Image via Focus Features

Adapted from the iconic classic Jane Austen novel, Emma follows the story of the well-meaning but selfish young woman of Emma, living in 1800s England as she meddles with the love lives of her friends and family. As she continues to play matchmaker in the lives of everyone around her, Emma soon enough finds herself unknowingly at the center of her own romance as it begins to unfold around her.

The story of Emma has been adapted to film a multitude of times throughout film history, both through direct adaptations of the novel and loose adaptations like the teen sensation Clueless. However, Autumn de Wilde's Emma is able to perfectly combine the themes and attributes of the original novel with enough modern flair and conventions to make it an exceptional comedic period piece. The true highlight of the film is Anya Taylor-Joy, who provides an iconic and scene-stealing comedic performance in the leading role of Emma.

12 'Hit Man' (2024)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Image via Netflix

Richard Linklater has helmed a wide variety of exceptional comedy films over the years, including the likes of School of Rock and Dazed and Confused. Hit Man is simply the latest smash hit comedy from the director, using an ingenious premise to get a wide variety and laughs and mileage out of one of Hollywood's biggest rising stars, Glen Powell. The film sees Powell as Gary Johnson, a mild-mannered professor who works on the side as a fake hitman in police stings, who finds himself in the middle of a major predicament when he begins to fall for his latest client.

Hit Man fully delivers on the comedic potential of its concept, giving free-range for Powell to show off his comedic chops in a wide variety of fun and hilarious performance styles and personalities. However, what continues to make the film one of the biggest and most acclaimed comedies of the streaming service era is the signature heart and charm that is present within all of Linklater's works. The phone call sequence at the end is especially one of the greatest comedic setups in recent memory, and is emblematic of the entire film's overwhelming charm and electrifying energy.

Hit Man Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Richard Linklater Cast Glen Powell , Adria Arjona , Austin Amelio , Retta , Molly Bernard , Mike Markoff Runtime 113 minutes

Watch on Netflix

11 'Palm Springs' (2020)

Directed by Max Barbakow

Image via NEON

Palm Springs follows the story of carefree spirit Nyles and reluctant Maid of honor Sarah, who after their brief encounter during a Palm Springs wedding, find themselves at the center of a supernatural event. The duo is stuck in an endless time loop where they are forced to repeat the day of the wedding over and over and subsequently exhaust all possibilities of what could happen on the wedding day. With endless time on their hands, the duo soon form a connection and bond, which begins to crack as the duo attempts to find a way to escape.

Time-loop movies have become a staple of comedy ever since the massively popular Groundhog Day, yet Palm Springs stands out as the first comedy since Groundhog Day to make perfect comedic usage of the premise. Palm Springs understands both the inherent comedy and potential present within time loops as well as the eventual dread and harrowing that come as a result of exhausted possibilities. The primary focus of the film being on a duo as opposed to a singular person only further adds to the comedic potential, as well as the inevitable crash and burning.

10 'The Menu' (2022)

Directed by Mark Mylod

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The Menu follows the story of a couple who travel off to a coastal island in order to eat at a highly prestigious exclusive restaurant in which the head Chef Slowik has prepared an extensive and lavish menu. As the night progresses, it becomes more and more apparent that the planned menu and dinner are much more sinister, as the guest's lives are on the line. Already an outsider to this exclusive and high-class world, Margot attempts to do everything that she can to escape the dinner before it's too late.

The Menu is a film that is as highly sinister and disturbing as it is hilarious and satirical in its lambasting and portrayal of the upper class and the culture that it perpetuates. The film is filled with hilarious characters and set pieces that complement the rising tension and stakes of the film perfectly. The film is all brought together by the comedically terrifying central performance of Ralph Fiennes as Chef Slowik, who perfectly balances being a cold and calculating villainous force with the comedic service industry revenge fantasy.

9 'Poor Things' (2023)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Director Yorgos Lanthimos has etched out a signature niche for himself in the realm of film with his strange style of black comedy that isn't afraid to delve into uncomfortable topics and themes for the sake of uncomfortable laughter. While he's made several exceptional films over the years, Poor Things has quickly become the standout film of his career, creating a wildly creative world brimming with personality and off-brand humor. The film explores the life and ventures of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a woman brought back to life with the mind of a child, yet the body of a fully grown adult.

Poor Things employs a wild and experimental style of humor that, while certainly not landing for every audience out there, is one of the funniest and shockingly hilarious films of recent memory for those on the same wavelength. The ingenious mixture of innocence, depravity, and sophistication within Bella Baxter makes her one of the most interesting and dynamic comedy protagonists of recent memory, with her only being a single piece to the grandiose sci-fi world of the film.

8 'Licorice Pizza' (2021)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Image via Universal

Licorice Pizza is an unconventional love story set in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s that follows the growing friendship and relationship between rising child actor Gary Valentine and his crush, Alana Kane. The duo find themselves in a variety of mischief and misadventures as they attempt to traverse and succeed in their early years of adulthood, forging a path to become a famous figurehead.

Paul Thomas Anderson has always been terrific at creating a portrait and snapshot of a specific space in time, which continues with Licorice Pizza's perfect encapsulation and depiction of the 70s Valley. The film's style of comedy is highly quirky and eccentric, which fits perfectly not only with the setting and characters but with the overall tone and easygoing plot and sequence of events. The film is further amplified by the terrific performances from Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman as the leads of the film.

7 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (2022)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Image via Netflix

The sequel to the massively popular and successful Knives Out, Glass Onion follows another eccentric and high-profile murder mystery, this time surrounding the personal friend group of tech billionaire Miles Bron. When detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously invited to Bron's private island in Greece for a murder mystery birthday party, it becomes immediately apparent that a sinister plot is afoot. With little to no time to spare, it becomes up to Blanc to get to the center of this mystery and solve the case before the party's guests suddenly turn into victims.

It was a difficult task in itself to follow up on one of the most renowned and beloved whodunits in recent memory, yet Glass Onion was able to deliver and expand on everything that made the first film great. The film brings together another all-star cast of personalities and characters that bounce off of each other constantly for another great comedic hijinks and infighting. The comedy continues to come together to further amplify the mystery at the center, which is as satisfying and engaging as possible for a modern whodunit.

6 'Triangle of Sadness' (2022)

Directed by Ruben Östlund

Image Via Neon

Triangle of Sadness is a satirical black comedy that follows the unfolding chaos and nightmarish events that take place on a luxury cruise attended by a gallery of super-rich passengers. One thing leads to another and the entire cruise event soon unfolds into a disgusting display of chaos, further amplified by a collection of vomiting, turbulence, and marooning. The passengers soon find themselves trapped on a desert island, with very few of them having any idea of how to navigate and survive their newfound conundrum.

Director Ruben Östlund has always been well regarded for his numerous satirical black comedies, yet Triangle of Sadness is easily his most prominent and most infamously hilarious achievement. From highly philosophical and intricate examinations of political affiliations and perspectives to a highly engaging and disgusting display of vomit-inducing visuals, Triangle of Sadness balances these styles of comedy perfectly. The film was beloved enough to even receive nominations for Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards.