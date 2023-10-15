While countless iconic and memorable comedies directed by men have certainly caught the attention of many over the years, there is no doubt that many women filmmakers have also made a name for themselves in the genre, proving that the female gaze is very much appreciated in films of the category.

It was just a few months ago that Greta Gerwig's Margot Robbie-led summer hit Barbie took the box office by storm, becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year so far, as well as the most lucrative female-directed film. To celebrate these visionaries who helped pave the way, we rank the best comedy films directed (or co-directed) by women, from Bridget Jones's Diary to Little Miss Sunshine.

10 'Bridget Jones's Diary' (2001)

A classic in the genre, Bridget Jones's Diary directed by Sharon Maguire draws inspiration from the iconic classic Jane Austen novel "Pride and Prejudice," making it a well worth the watch modernization of the memorable piece. The movie stars Renée Zellweger and follows the titular 32-year-old British woman as she navigates through life and ultimately finds love.

The 2001 movie is definitely not everyone's cup of tea — some may find it cliché or even underwhelming. However, it remains a highly popular pick in the genre, making for a sweet, lovable, and engaging comedy for those who find its premise appealing.

9 'Legally Blonde' (2001)

This Reese Witherspoon film arguably endures, after all these years, the star's career-making performance. Legally Blonde breaks stereotypes and reflects on female empowerment while telling the story of a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a Juris Doctor degree at Harvard.

Although the protagonist's initial reasons for pursuing her career path were not the best, viewers get to witness her character develop and flourish into the best version of herself. All in all, the Robert Luketic movie is assuredly a fun watch that shines a light on the importance of independence and the power of never underestimating yourself, especially as a woman.

8 'Clueless' (1995)

It is impossible to talk about "female-directed comedies" and not immediately think "Clueless." Alicia Silverstone steps into the shoes of the totally fab Cher in this Amy Heckerling movie, which blends the coming-of-age and comedy genres to hilarious results by telling the story of a shallow, wealthy, and popular schoolgirl who loves to play matchmaker.

A modern adaptation of Jane Austen's "Emma.," this top-notch comedy endures an extremely beloved movie in the genre, with many still wishing to own every piece in Cher's wardrobe. Stylish, light-hearted, and incredibly funny, Clueless is surely a must-watch.

7 'The Heartbreak Kid' (1972)

In Elaine May's The Heartbreak Kid, viewers follow a recently married couple Lenny (Charles Grodin) and Lila (Jeannie Berlin), whose relationship is put to the test when the needy side of Lila's personality emerges and Lenny becomes uncertain of his decision to marry her. In the meantime, he meets Kelly (Cybill Shepherd).

Reflecting on morals, egotism, and relationships, May's well-crafted and expertly executed satire — often mentioned in the same breath as The Graduate— counts with incredible comedic performances from its leads and an engaging narrative that will keep audiences invested throughout, surely stealing some chuckles off viewers in the meantime.

6 'Daisies' (1966)

Directed by feminist Czech filmmaker Vera Chytilová, Daisies remains one of the most groundbreaking comedies of all time. It is a masterful critique of communism and patriarchy by following two women (played by Jitka Cerhová and Ivana Karbanová) breaking the barriers of the society they live in.

Equal parts weird and hilarious, this surrealist, psychedelic, experimental comedy-drama makes for an incredible pick for those who want to give the compelling world of international movies a try. It is an unarguably incredible female-directed classic that deserves the love it gets.

5 'Shrek' (2001)

It is quite clear that the 2002 movie endures, after more than 20 years, one of the most beloved animated movies out there — proof of that is the new Shrek-themed Airbnb that has been taking social media by storm. The first installment of the engrossing franchise introduces audiences to its magnificent world and follows the titular ogre as he finds his home exiled by fairytale creatures. To get his home back, he must rescue a princess for the lord.

Directed by both Vicky Jensen and Andrew Adamson in their feature directorial debuts, this high-grossing animation movie stands among the most influential and referenced of all time, with an undeniable impact in pop culture, and remaining a very well-made feature that holds up today.

4 'Barbie' (2023)

Greta Gerwig's summer blockbuster is undoubtedly the movie that defined 2023 (so far) — that alone speaks for itself. In this live-action version of Barbieland, Margot Robbie plays Stereotypical Barbie. When she suddenly starts having strange thoughts surrounding her mortality and notices that her feet are becoming flat, Barbie realizes that she must embark on a self-discovery trip into the real world and find who is to blame.

While exploring identity and the search for meaning, Barbie deals with universal themes of womanhood, including the struggles women face on a daily basis (like misogyny and sexism). It manages to send out a strong message on women's empowerment, even if not a groundbreaking or necessarily revolutionary one.

3 'Shiva Baby' (2020)

Emma Seligman's top-notch new comedy, Bottoms, has understandably caught the attention of many. Nevertheless, her 2020 directorial debut, Shiva Baby, arguably remains her best work so far. Also starring Rachel Sennott as the main lead, the anxiety-inducing film, which is all set in a single day, invites viewers to take a sneak peek into the life of a day college senior who has an awkward encounter with her ex-girlfriend (Molly Gordon) and sugar daddy (Danny Deferrari) while at a Jewish funeral service with her parents.

Absurdly hilarious but also oddly daunting — a Queer Millennial Uncut Gems —the thrilling Shiva Baby is almost equal parts horror and comedy; it finds its lead Danielle caught up in an extremely unlikely and complex situation with nowhere to hide, making for an extremely intense and on-the-edge of your seat watch.

2 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' (2023)

Based on the 1970 book of the same name by Judy Blume, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is one of the highest-rated comedies of the year. It counts on an impressive 99% Rotten Tomatoes score and nothing but praise from global critics. The charming coming-of-age dramedy follows 11-year-old Maragaret (Ant-Man's Abby Ryder Fortson) as she navigates through life after moving from the city to the suburbs.

RELATED: Best Period Coming-of-Age Movies & TV Shows

With an amazing set and costume design and an endearing story to match, the warm Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is a faithful adaptation of its source material and makes for quite the fun — at times even emotional — watch. No doubt, this comedy-drama by Kelly Fremon Craig is worth checking.

1 'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton's touching comedy lives in many's heads rent-free to this day, and for good reason. Little Miss Sunshine is a wonderfully made film in the genre that counts on an extremely talented cast. It follows the dysfunctional Hoover family as they hit the road abroad on a VW bus and head to California to support a daughter's (Abigail Breslin) quest to win the Little Miss Sunshine Contest.

Reflecting on small victories and providing audiences with a thought-provoking satire on body image, this 2006 feature features an amazing script and impeccable acting performances that elevate the film even further. It is thoroughly engrossing and joyful throughout, resulting in the perfect comfort/feel-good movie.

