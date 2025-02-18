From the earliest days of cinema, comedy has been one of the most dominant genres. In the silent era, stars like Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin brought laughs to audiences worldwide, while comedians like Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy proved to be some of the most profitable stars of the 1980s.

However, while comedy is a beloved genre, that doesn't mean that every comedy is made equally in terms of laughs. Some, like North or The Love Guru, are blatantly unfunny due to poor writing, while others, like The Truman Show and Palm Springs, are great films, but they lack the laugh-out-loud moments that some might be looking for in a comedy. The following 10 comedies are examples of the genre that are hilarious from start to finish; almost guaranteed to earn laughs from just about any viewer.

10 'National Lampoon's Vacation' (1983)

Directed by Harold Ramis

Image via Warner Bros.

National Lampoon's Vacation is a classic 1980s comedy starring Saturday Night Live alumnus Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold, a well-meaning but overbearing father who wants to give his family a great road trip as they make their way to the theme park Walley World. The film launched a successful franchise, with one of its sequels, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, becoming a yearly watch for many families, but the 1983 original is still the funniest entry in the series.

A large part of what makes Vacation stand out is Chase's strength as a comedic performer. Clark is entirely single-minded in his quest to give his family the best vacation possible, leading to him doing some truly terrible things, like tying his wife Ellen's (Beverly D'Angelo) deceased aunt (Imogene Coca) to the top of their car, but Chase's charisma ensures that he remains a likable protagonist in spite of his actions. The film as a whole is an excellent showcase of the talents that made him SNL's first breakout star, and it stands as one of the funniest '80s comedies.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 National Lampoon's Vacation Release Date July 29, 1983 Runtime 99 Minutes Director Harold Ramis Writers John Hughes Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

9 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

Directed by Mark Dindal