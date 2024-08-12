It is often said that comedy is harder than drama, as more humorous films require the audience to have a natural reaction to the material being presented to them on screen. While a dramatic film that doesn’t hit the right marks can still be appreciated for its effort, sitting through a bad comedy is simply an unpleasant experience that no one wants to have while they are at the theater. This makes it even more impressive when a comedic film is able to incorporate genuinely great performances.

Comedy films aren’t always given the respect that they deserve, as there are only a few that have won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Nonetheless, many of the greatest actors of all-time got the start to their careers with more comedic work. Here are the ten best comedy movies with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘City Lights’ (1931)

Directed by Charlie Chaplin

City Lights was one of the most important films of Charlie Chaplin’s career, proving that he was capable of telling highly entertaining stories as both an actor and filmmaker. Although Chaplin’s talents had been evident ad early as The Gold Rush and The Kid, City Lights served as the inspiration behind the romantic comedy genre as a whole; modern favorites like Roman Holiday, Annie Hall, Crazy Stupid Love, and 10 Things I Hate About You would not exist without the precedent that City Lights set.

City Lights is an example of how great silent actors were at conveying their emotions through facial expressions, as the film did not need vocalization to convey its deeply sensitive qualities. While Chaplin’s later work on Modern Times and The Great Dictator was perhaps more profound, City Lights helped turn “The Tramp” into an icon that would be remembered for generations.

9 ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ (1975)

Directed by Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones

Monty Python and the Holy Grail was the boldest, and arguably best of Monty Python's cinematic endeavors, as it turned the historical epic genre on its head by lampooning Arthurian legend. Although much of the humor in Monty Python and the Holy Grail is derived from the visual gags, it's also the best that the comedy troupe has ever been as an ensemble. Graham Chapman gave a performance as King Arthur that put more serious interpretations to shame, but Eric Idle’s role as the comically aloof knight Sir Robin may have been the scene-stealer.

The success of Monty Python and the Holy Grail inspired the cast to reunite for many other films, including The Life of Brian, The Secret of Life, Time Bandits, and A Fish Called Wanda. It also inspired the acclaimed, Tony Award winning musical version of Spamalot!

8 ‘Airplane!’ (1980)

Directed by David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker

Airplane! was among the first spoof movies to make fun of the disaster movie genre, and is actually a whole lot smarter than it is often given credit for. The brilliance of the original Airplane! is that the cast isn’t going over-the-top and playing absolute caricatures; Julie Hagerty and Lloyd Bridges are trying to give somewhat authentic performances, which only makes the film even funnier. A surprising cameo by basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was just the icing on the cake.

Airplane! is best known for launching the career of Leslie Nielsen, who would go on to reunite with directors David and Jerry Zucker in the highly popular Naked Gun spoof series. Although ironically Nielsen started off his career in more serious disaster and thriller films, his performance in Airplane! is often cited as one of the funniest characters in cinematic history.

7 ‘The Is Spinal Tap’ (1984)

Directed by Rob Reiner

This Is Spinal Tap is the best mockumentary ever made because its cast actually felt like they could be in a real band; ironically, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, June Chadwick, and Tony Hendra have actually reprised their roles in several live performances in character as the band. In one of his best films as a director, Rob Reiner created a version of the music industry that was painfully accurate for anyone who had ever been involved.

Quotes like “dial it up to eleven” are now part of cinematic history, but This Is Spinal Tap would not be nearly as iconic if it weren’t for the realistic performances. Despite its goofy tone, the cast reflects the real comradery of lifelong bandmates that begin to feel like a family over the course of several tours in which they spend a little too much time with one another.

6 ‘Groundhog Day’ (1993)

Directed by Harold Ramis

Groundhog Day invented the time loop movie format that has been reiterated in films like Palm Springs and Edge of Tomorrow, but the real legacy of the classic is featuring the most sensitive and romantic performance of Bill Murray’s entire career. Murray may have perfected a snarky persona in films like Ghostbusters and Stripes, but Groundhog Day allowed him to play a flawed character who was capable of making positive changes in his life and becoming a better person.

Groundhog Day pulls off a realistic romantic storyline that gets surprisingly emotional at times, as Murray’s chemistry with Andie McDowell is simply delightful and truthful to a fault. The film also features an incredible supporting performance by the great character actor Stephen Tobolowsky, whose role as the obnoxious childhood friend Ned Bryerson may be the most scene-stealing of the entire film.

5 ‘The Big Lebowski’ (1998)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

The Big Lebowski created one of the single most iconic movie characters of all-time with “The Dude,” the highly philosophical, stoner noir hero that Jeff Bridges crafted to perfection. Bridges had already been acclaimed for decades of great performances, but his wacky role in Joel and Ethan Coen’s cult classic may be the part that he is now most widely recognized for among viewers today.

The Big Lebowski features a ton of the industry’s most underrated character actors, including Steve Buscemi, John Goodman, and John Turturro, all of whom have never been nominated for an Academy Award, despite giving iconic performances for many years. The addition of Philip Seymour Hoffman and Julianne Moore in some of their silliest roles helps diversify the ensemble of The Big Lebowski, ensuring that the audience has more than enough great characters to invest in.

4 ‘Office Space’ (1999)

Directed by Mike Judge

Office Space is a cult classic that originated from Mike Judge’s now iconic Saturday Night Live short films, and has subsequently been hailed as one of the most accurate depictions of what it is like to be in an oppressive working environment. The success of Office Space hinged on the relatable performance by Ron Livingston as Peter, a character that virtually anyone who has ever hated their job or dealt with obnoxious coworkers could relate to.

Office Space is populated with a truly phenomenal cast of supporting character actors, including Gary Cole, Deidrich Bader, David Herman, and Stephen Root. The film is also notable for featuring a substantial role for Jennifer Aniston, who proved in the midst of Friends’ popularity as the most widely watched sitcom of an entire generation that she could be just as successful as a movie star.

3 ‘Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’ (2006)

Directed by Larry Charles

Borat is a testament to the genius of Sacha Baron Cohen, who co-wrote and starred in a film that merged the mockumentary genre with oblique scripted elements that provided a loose narrative structure for the wacky shenanigans. Bravery is not a strong enough word for what Cohen does in Borat; he showed a willingness to embarrass himself by playing an idiotic character, and ended up revealing just how shallow and ignorant his interview subjects were.

Borat became one of the most quotable comedies of the 21st century, as the titular character was quickly accepted as a comedic icon. Living up to the precedent that the first film had established was no easy task, but Cohen managed to revitalize the series with the critically acclaimed sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which earned breakout star Maria Bakalova an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

2 ‘Superbad’ (2007)

Directed by Greg Mottola

Superbad became one of the most beloved coming-of-age films of an entire generation, as it merged the relatable teen storylines of a John Hughes film with the raunchy humor that was initiated by Judd Apatow’s films. Despite the incredible amount of gags that the film includes, Superbad managed to get surprisingly emotional at times because Jonah Hill and Evan Goldberg feel like such authentic best friends who are forced to confront the reality that they may not see each other again when they leave for college.

Superbad truly excels with its supporting characters, with Seth Rogen and Bill Hader giving standout performances as two particularly dim-witted police officers. The film also featured an early role from Emma Stone as Hill’s love interest, and helped kick-start her career as one of the comedic icons of a generation with Easy A, La La Land, The Favourite, and Poor Things.

1 ‘Bridesmaids’ (2011)

Directed by Paul Feig

Bridesmaids is one of the funniest movies of the 2010s because it finally allowed for a raunchy, female-fronted comedy in a genre that was often dominated by men. Kristen Wiig’s performance felt particularly endearing, as she also co-wrote (and, alongside Annie Mumulo received an Academy Award nomination for) the screenplay. However, Bridesmaids is perhaps best remembered for the incredible, Oscar-nominated performance by Melissa McCarthy as one of the funniest characters in recent memory. The physical gags that Wiig and McCarthy pull off take more effort than a majority of the more “serious” roles that are treated with immense praise.

Great actresses like Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph, Ellie Kemper, and Rebel Wilson round out a robust supporting cast that makes the film’s universe feel even more lived-in. Although it's understandably a film that puts its female characters front and center, Jon Hamm should not be forgotten for his hilarious supporting role.

