From slapstick to deadpan humor, comedy reigns as one of the most versatile film genres that always seems to have something for every kind of movie fan out there. Since the early days of movies, the comedy genre was without question one of the first popular genres in cinema that mainly served as a humorous escape for audiences and, today, it stands to be just as if not more of a cherished genre.

There have been hundreds of monumental comedies and, when it comes to the last decade and a half, there are a handful of titles, such as Wedding Crashers, Borat, and Bridesmaids, that rank higher than the rest. Even though there are countless comedies that successfully raked in the laughs, hits like The Hangover, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Anchorman: The Legend of Rob Burgundry, far exceeded movie goers' expectations with its outrageous scenarios and non-stop laughter.

10 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Simon Pegg stars in the action comedy, Hot Fuzz, as an elite police officer in London, Nicholas Angel, whose successful track record makes the rest of his unit look bad, ultimately resulting in him being transferred to a small rural village. Once Angel arrives in his less desired area, he's soon assigned to investigating a series of brutal murders, adding a bit of an exciting silver lining to his situation.

Hot Fuzz is a hysterical homage to the traditional buddy cop film featuring the humorous dynamic of Pegg and Nick Frost, who originally caught audiences' attention with the parody film, Shaun of the Dead. The duo have a unique chemistry that is both comfortable and natural, conveying a convincing comedic duo that is one of the best in recent years. Aside from a few negative reviews, Hot Fuzz was overall well received by audiences and critics, who commended the film's use of clichés and puns of the traditional buddy cop genre.

9 'Team America: World Police' (2004)

Directed by Trey Parker

South Park creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, return to the big screen with the puppetry comedy, Team America: World Police, which is an over-the-top satire on the traditional action film. The film follows a special counterterrorism force who recruit a Broadway actor to help them save the world from Kim Jong Il and his coalition of terrorists and Hollywood's elite.

Inspired by the British science-fiction series, Thunderbirds, Team America had no problem catching audiences' attention with its unusual use of puppetry and miniature effects which conveyed Parker and Stone's signature style of comedy and antics. The movie has been regarded as one that will both equally offend and incite laughter in audiences, showing zero hesitation about the levels of offensive insults and exaggerated depictions of famous names. Team America earned generally positive reviews from critics, who praised its bold comedic formula of offending everyone on an equal scale.

8 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

Directed by Judd Apatow

Funny man, Judd Apatow, made his directorial debut with the outlandish romantic comedy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which stars Steve Carell as a middle-aged electronics employee, Andy, who is mortified when his co-workers discover he's still a virgin. Unwilling to let it go, Andy's co-workers help him find a woman to take his virginity, but as they set him up with disaster after disaster, Andy manages to find a woman who is more than just a one-night stand.

While the initial plot of the film seems a bit vulgar, The 40-Year-Old Virgin does have a sentimental side and a series of outstanding performances by an all-star cast including Seth Rogen, Jane Lynch, and Paul Rudd, that are impossible to deny as comedy gold.The 40-Year-Old Virgin takes an uncomfortable, sensitive subject and makes it approachable for audiences with its genuine and lighthearted humor, making it one of the best comedies in the last decade and a half.

7 'Borat' (2006)

Directed by Larry Charles

The mockumentary, Borat, was a cultural phenomenon that became one of the most talked about movies of the year, earning a reputation for its improvised humor and overly offensive scenarios by Sacha Baron Cohen. Cohen stars as the titular character, a reporter from Kazakhstan who travels to the United States to make a documentary. Throughout his journey, Borat manages to piss off and offend everyone he crosses paths with, resulting in an unpredictable series of events.

Borat is noted for Cohen's improvised interactions with people who are genuinely under the impression that he is from another country and filming a documentary about America. This leads to uninhibited, uncensored, and outlandish scenes that are the definition of unhinged comedy. Surprisingly, Borat earned positive reviews from critics, including Peter Travers of Rolling Stone, who stated, "You won't know what outrageous is until you see Borat. High-five!"

6 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Directed by Paul Feig

Kristin Wigg stars as a single woman, Annie, whose life is an utter mess ranging from having to move back in with her mom to losing her bakery. When her best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph), gets engaged, she's asked to be her maid of honor, which she graciously accepts, but she has her work cut out for her as she finds herself competing against Lillian's new, wealthy, and elite friend, Helen (Rose Byrne).

Bridesmaids is hands down one of the funniest and most entertaining movies of the last twenty-five years that accurately conveys the classic frienemy dynamic between women in an honest and hilarious light. While the movie is full of unforgettable, laugh-out-loud moments, it also has immense heart and, at the end, essentially reveals that everyone has their own batch of insecurities and problems in life. Bridesmaids reigns as the perfect rendition of the ups and downs of womanhood and friendship, blended with unhinged, raunchy comedy that never gets old.

5 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' (2004)

Directed by Adam McKay

Set in the 1970s, Will Ferrell stars as beloved San Diego anchorman, Ron Burgundy, who, along with his all-star news team, lives the ideal bachelor life. When a new female reporter, Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate), joins the team, Burgundy can't deny his affection for her, but as her dream of becoming the first female news anchor gets in the way of their relationship, Burgundy's life and career begin to unravel.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy was another comedy that took the world by storm with its well-developed, quotable characters and authenticity of satire centered around the male-dominated world of the 1970s. The film brilliantly pokes fun at arrogant masculinity and overinflated egos to a certain degree that still features redeeming and likable qualities in the main male characters. While the entire cast puts audiences in stitches, Ferrell and Applegate are the heart and soul of the movie and have all the makings of a comedy duo in a classic screwball comedy.