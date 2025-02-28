Some of the most iconic films of all time have been comedies. From early examples like Charlie Chaplin's The Gold Rush to more recent successes like Greta Gerwig's Barbie, the genre has been a reliable source of classics for well over a century now, cementing it as a favorite in the hearts of many moviegoers.

However, while there are plenty of great comedies out there, not every one is an absolute must-watch. Some comedies stand above their contemporaries either for impacting the film industry as a whole, or just for being some of the best examples of their genre. These are 10 examples of must-watch comedy movies.

10 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Image via Rogue Pictures

In 2004, director Edgar Wright and co-stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost kicked off the iconic Cornetto Trilogy with Shaun of the Dead, a comedic take on zombie films in which the titular Shaun (Pegg) works with his best friend Ed (Frost) and a number of other friends and acquaintances in order to make their way to the Winchester, a pub where they hope to wait out the apocalypse. In the years since, the film has maintained a reputation as one of the best horror comedies of all time.

This is largely due to the fact that Pegg and Frost have great comedic chemistry, with the script throwing them into some incredibly creative and amusing situations, with highlights including a scene where they dig through a collection of vinyl records, searching for albums that Shaun is okay with being tossed at a zombie, and another where Shaun and his group of survivors attempts to shuffle through a crowd of the undead by acting as them. In all honesty, every entry in the Cornetto Trilogy is a must-watch for different reasons, but Shaun of the Dead is still the most essential of the three.