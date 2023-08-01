Comedy enthusiasts gather around for a streaming journey on Paramount+ filled with laughter. From timeless classics like Mean Girls and Anchorman to uproarious hits like Hot Rod and School of Rock, this curated collection promises rib-tickling adventures, heartwarming humor, and unforgettable moments that will leave viewers falling out of their seats from so much laughter.

This handpicked collection of comedies is brimming with hilarious moments and unforgettable lines. Whether it’s tapping into nostalgic humor with Clerks and Good Burger or keeping it light with Zoolander and Sonic the Hedgehog, there’s something for everyone.

Pain & Gain

Pain and Gain

The Lost City

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock in The Lost City
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman Cast

Clerks

Kevin Smith as Silent Bob in Clerks

Good Burger

good-burger-celebrates-the-weirdness-of-the-nickolodeon-generation-feature

Hot Rod

hot-rod

Jackass: The Movie

jackass-the-movie-butt-x-ray
The Jerk

The Jerk

Superstar

superstar-molly-shannon-will-ferrell

Zoolander

Ben Stiller as Zoolander, holding up two fingers, a man in the background.
Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic-the-Hedgehog-2

Mean Girls

Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, Amanda Seyfriend as Karen Smith, Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Wieners, Rachel McAdams as Regina George in Mean Girls
Clueless

Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone in Clueless
School of Rock

the-school-of-rock-jack-black-cast
Nacho Libre

Jack Black as Nacho Libre
A Night at the Roxbury

A Night at the Roxbury

The Heartbreak Kid

the heartbreak kid

