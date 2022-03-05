Jackass Forever is currently dominating the box office, proving once again that gleeful idiocy always has a place with moviegoers. The Jackass crew may look like they’re just having fun, but pulling off multiple strong installments in a comedy franchise is a relative rarity. Comedy sequels rarely live up to their predecessors, and there have certainly been many notable failures. Just think of disasters like Caddyshack II, Airplane II, Beverly Hills Cop III, Son of the Mask, The Hangover sequels, and many more.

It’s hard to capture what made a film funny in the first place. Sequels often just repeat the same gags as the original or reset the storyline completely. If the initial concept was unique, coming up with an exciting new variation can be challenging. The best comedy sequels are those that find a way to reintroduce the original concept in a new context that feels relevant again.

There aren't many great comedy sequels out there, but these nine are classics in their own right.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

1983’s National Lampoon’s Vacation certainly didn’t fit the standard mold of “heartwarming family road trip” comedy. It was a raunchy, outrageous endeavor from director Harold Ramis that surprisingly still managed to be touching. The 1985 sequel National Lampoon’s European Vacation failed to capture the same mix of humor and heart that the Griswolds had created, but 1989’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation had the same magic of the original. Instead of sending the Griswolds on a doomed trip, the film focused on all the hijinks they get into during the holiday season at home. Clark (Chevy Chase) has been unlikeable during many installments in the series, but in Christmas Vacation he’s relatively sympathetic with his efforts to provide for his family with the help of a holiday bonus.

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

There’s certainly a much lazier way that a sequel to Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure could have gone; perhaps the two titular stoners are failing another class and need another time traveling fix from their futuristic mentor Rufus (George Carlin). Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey didn’t take the easy route at all. It opens with Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) being killed and replaced by evil clones. They have to fight their way out of hell in order to save the world in a mythic battle of the bands, ending with an incredible recreation of KISS’s “God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll To You.” How would expect a stoner comedy to have so many references to The Seventh Seal?

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Wayne’s World 2 didn’t only face the challenge of being a comedy sequel, but being another Saturday Night Live adaptation. The original Wayne’s World is one of the rare SNL adaptations that was successful (all apologies to Coneheads and A Night At The Roxbury). Wayne’s World 2 still works because it remembers that above all else, the first film gained a following because of the chemistry between Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey). The pair have an even more challenging task on their hands when they’re called on to create a new version of Woodstock, which they name “Waynestock.” The soundtrack is just as strong, and there’s just as many fun cameos from musicians like Aerosmith. Rob Lowe’s villain is replaced by the equally scene-stealing Christopher Walken.

22 Jump Street (2014)

21 Jump Street stood out in the action-comedy landscape because writer/directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller made fun of how cynical the idea of recreating a cult television series was. The concept was unbelievable, and 21 Jump Street makes frequent reference to why revamping it would be ridiculous if the film was taking itself seriously. Naturally, the sequel 22 Jump Street continued this self-aware trend by making fun of unoriginal movie sequels. Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) are dispatched on another undercover mission in college, and the story beats play out almost exactly like the first film for satirical purposes. 22 Jump Street also boosted the screen time for standout supporting performances from Ice Cube and Nick Offerman.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)

The mockumentary concept of tricking people into looking like idiots in the original Borat was shocking at the time. How could Sacha Baron Cohen possibly do something crazier? He somehow did with Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which covered the COVID-19 crisis as it developed and featured a surprise appearance by Rudy Giuliani in one of the most controversial (but funniest) moments in recent comedy history. What was even more impressive was that Cohen wasn’t even the subject of all the acclaim. Maria Bakalova’s breakout performance as Borat’s daughter Tutar earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

The 1999 sequel Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me wasn’t bad, but it was clearly more focused on cameos and gags than the satire of the original 1997 Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember righted the ship. It introduced Austin’s father Nigel, played in an uproarious performance by the signature British gentlemen, Michael Caine. Nigel challenges Austin (Mike Myers); he’s lived in his father’s shadow and has to deal with the same scolding he’s heard since childhood. Caine added heart back into the series and revealed a fun connection between Austin and Dr. Evil. More screen time for Seth Green’s Scott Evil and Verne Troyer’s Mini-Me is also never a bad thing!

The Trip to Greece (2020)

Like Jackass, The Trip franchise is the rare comedy series that has delivered four worthy installments. Of all the sequels, the most recent film The Trip to Greece is the strongest. It’s a film that allows the characters to age; Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon find that the impressions and snarky remarks that they used to laugh at just don’t have the same magic anymore. Instead of doing the same routine, they reflect on what their friendship actually means. As is the case with the entire series, the line between fiction and reality is blurred in the touching moments. The Trip films each featured powerful conclusions, and the oddly mature way that The Trip to Greece concludes is perhaps the most impactful of them all.

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch doesn’t only tackle the concept of sequels. It somehow takes down Hollywood, big business, genetic research, classic television, and the original film’s premise in one of the most ambitious studio films of the 90s. Director Joe Dante and makeup designer Rick Baker outdid themselves with a plethora of new Gremlins that wreak havoc in New York City. Key & Peele’s equally iconic sketch about the film’s writing process may not be that far off. It would be one thing if Gremlins 2 was just madcap insanity, but the film actually develops how Zack Galligan’s Billy Peltzer transitions to adulthood while retaining his childhood dynamic with Gizmo.

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

1979’s The Muppet Movie told the origin story of Kermit and the gang, but the second film The Great Muppet Caper took place in an alternate reality in which they’re reporters caught in a burglary plot. It was a fun adventure in its own right, but 1984’s The Muppets Take Manhattan served as a proper continuation and fitting conclusion to the initial run of films. The original Muppets series had wrapped up, and it was time for the films to reflect on what these characters meant to a generation. The Muppets have to perform their biggest show ever in New York in order to survive, and the film shows how lonely their lives would be without each other. Of course, the standout moment was seeing the actual wedding between Kermit and Miss Piggy, a rewarding development that fans had been asking for years to see.

