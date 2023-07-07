Movie franchises come and go, but there are a handful of sequels that surpass their predecessors. It's rare for a follow-up film to pack the same punch as the first movie. Comedy is one genre where sequels sometimes outdo the first films. The writers and actors manage to come back sharper and funnier.

A conversation unfolded over at r/movies where a user asked if there were any comedy sequels better than the original. Redditors were not shy about adding their favorite comedy sequels to the discussion. These are among the top-mentioned films among Reddit users.

10 'Wayne's World 2' (1993)

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey struck comedy gold with the blockbuster Wayne's World. The duo teamed up again in Wayne's World 2. Everyone's favorite late-night TV stars (Wayne and Garth) returned to the big screen to organize a rock concert while fending off a record producer (Christopher Walken) from stealing Wayne's girlfriend.

RELATED: 10 Stoner and Frat Comedies That Defined The 2000s

User Andro7 suggested on Reddit that the sequel was the better film, saying, "Wayne's World 2. I like the first one for sure, but the second is great. Christopher Walken and the Waynestock thing was hilarious, and Garth's side quest with Kim Basinger." These two films are the perfect double feature for SNL fans.

9 'Hot Shots! Part Deux' (1993)

Image via Walt Disney Company

Charlie Sheen nailed it as Topper Harley in the Top Gun parody Hot Shots! (which landed as one of the great movies with "hot" in the title). So it came as no surprise when he returned to the big screen in the Rambo parody Hot Shots! Part Deux. Directed by the king of slapstick comedy, Jim Abrahams (of Airplane! and Top Secret fame), many fans liked the sequel even more than the original.

DownVoteYouAll wrote on Reddit about the movie, "Hot Shots! Part Deux is tons better than the first one. I LOVE #2. I grew up watching it. I just watched it the other day. It still makes me laugh." There's no denying that both films are hilarious and are each awesome in their own way.

8 'Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls' (1995)

Jim Carrey unleashed his comedic genius in the successful film Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Fans were stoked when he returned to the role in the sequel Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls. Directed by Steve Oedekerk, the jokes are just as funny as the first (if not funnier).

Many Redditors think the second film is better. A user took to the site to suggest Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls. Redditor buickgnx88 agreed, writing, "For some, including me, it's superior to the first movie." To which Silverfate2 responded, "The rhino scene alone puts it above the prequel."

7 'A Very Brady Sequel' (1996)

Fans of the 1970s show The Brady Bunch loved the movie adaptation The Brady Bunch Movie so much so that the second film The Very Brady Sequel was successful in its own right. Carried by the same amazing cast (Shelley Long and Christine Taylor are standouts), the second film is an entertaining romp.

RELATED: The 10 Best Classic Comedies, According to Reddit

AliceIce7937 suggested the film over at Reddit. User PropaneSalesTax agreed with the sentiment, writing, "A Very Brady Sequel was great. The cast was so in tune with the original show. Great movies." Directed by Arlene Sanford (known for Desperate Housewives and Ally McBeal), it's a satisfying second film.

6 'Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey' (1991)

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure is a movie that defined the late '80s. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter play two slackers who use a time machine to write the ultimate report for history class. The guys team up again in the hilarious sequel Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey.

This time, the guys face evil replicants of themselves sent from the future to eliminate them. Reddit user Jack-so-Slack liked the sequel even better than the original, writing, "Bogus Journey all the way! Better art direction, funnier, darker, crazier. Everything is better IMO. I love that movie."

5 'Rush Hour 2' (2001)

Image via New Line Cinema

Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan are the dynamic duo in the action comedy Rush Hour. Their chemistry is so great that they joined forces in Rush Hour 2. The fish-out-of-water story takes them to Hong Kong where an intended vacation finds them embroiled in a counterfeit money scam.

User Duttywood took to Reddit to add the film to the discussion, saying, "Rush Hour 2?" Redditor ItsMeTk responded, "Good answer. Rush Hour is the better movie but Rush Hour 2 is the funnier comedy and is still a lot of fun."

4 'Addams Family Values' (1993)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Addams Family is a movie adaptation of everyone's favorite creepy and kooky family. While the original film is a favorite among fans, the sequel is treasured even more. Addams Family Values rejoined the stellar cast (a young Christina Ricci kills as Wednesday Addams) to bring even more laughs.

RELATED: 10 Modern Dark Comedies Destined To Become Classics

Redditor TheCosmicFailure agreed when another user suggested the film, writing, "I agree. It felt like Barry Sonnonfeld got to do what he wanted with the sequel. The jokes were riskier and darker than the first one. I also love how the film focuses on how weird "normal" people are. By using villains like Debbie and the camp counselors as well as the wealthy white families at camp."

3 'Horrible Bosses 2' (2014)

Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, and Jason Bateman are undeniably hysterical in Horrible Bosses, so it only makes sense that Horrible Bosses 2 would be just as comical. The trio starts their own company when a corrupt investor's son traps them in a kidnapping scheme. Chris Pine proves he can tackle comedy as the kidnap victim.

User TomTheJester added the title to the thread of the best sequels, writing, "Horrible Bosses 2. I can't stand the first movie and think it's downright awful in some places. The story was also really lacking. The sequel makes me laugh consistently every time."

2 '22 Jump Street'

Hollywood loves to release movie adaptations of popular television shows, and 21 Jump Street is one of the best. Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum star in the buddy cop comedy for the ages. It's hard to believe that the first film could be topped, but many fans liked 22 Jump Street.

Reddit DeutschSchoko writes, "22 Jump Street is better than 21 Jump Street. Both are hilarious, but 22 Jump Street literally had me crying in the theater." As a matter of fact, it landed as one of the best movie sequels that would make great stand-alone films, according to Reddit.

1 'Deadpool 2' (2018)

Ryan Reynolds was born to portray a foul-mouthed superhero in Deadpool. It's shocking that he could outshine his initial performance, but that's exactly what many Redditors think about his turn in the follow-up film Deadpool 2.

User FredererPower said about the movie, "How could I forget Deadpool 2?! That's a classic." User Supakoopa714 responded, "I honestly like the first Deadpool a bit less on rewatch, but Deadpool 2 just gets better each time I see it." With great power comes great irresponsibility.

KEEP READING: 10 Funniest Movies of All Time, According to Reddit