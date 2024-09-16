The Peacock Theater just turned into an uproar of applause and cheers as HBO’s Hacks landed the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Many had already counted the other contenders out, as The Bear continued to be the title on the tip of everyone’s tongues this year. But Jean Smart and the rest of the cast and crew pulled through and landed the prestigious honor. In total, between the Creative Arts Emmys and tonight’s event, Hacks walked with three wins from its 14 nominations.

Along with claiming the title of Outstanding Comedy Series, the show’s leading performer, Smart, added another accolade to her lengthy list as this year’s recipient of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Three members of the show’s writing team, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, also secured the trophy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the trio’s work on the episode “Bulletproof”. Smart’s co-star, Hannah Einbinder, was up for Outstanding Supporting Actress, while Downs was on the ballot for Outstanding Supporting Actor, and Aniello was given a nod for her directorial vision in “Bulletproof”. At last week’s Creative Arts Emmys, various members of the team were nominated for categories such as Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, Outstanding Guest Actor (Christopher Lloyd), and more.

With a year in between its second and third seasons, Hacks has officially returned to the award circuit with a bang. Along with the Emmy’s biggest winner, Shōgun, the HBO comedy absolutely cleaned house at the Television Critics Association (TCA) back in July. While FX’s historical drama nabbed four awards when all was said and done, Hacks walked out the door with two. The news came in the spring that the comedy favorite would, in fact, return for a fourth season. While we don’t know the specifics — though the cast confirmed they're set to begin filming in just a few days — it’s good to know that the network recognizes the production’s staying power and popularity.

Which Other Shows Were Nominated?

The race for Outstanding Comedy Series was an undoubtedly tight one and tough decision for voters to make. As mentioned, last year’s number one favorite, The Bear, was also in the running. Other titles included FX’s Reservation Dogs, HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Apple TV+’s Palm Royale, and FX’s What We Do in the Shadows. Each of these titles brought something completely different and fresh to the table, with talent pouring from each of them by way of those both in front of and behind the camera.

Check out the rest of our Emmys coverage and stay tuned for more information about Season 4 of Hacks. Stream the show now on Max.

