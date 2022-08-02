Is there a better feeling than stumbling upon a new TV series that has direct access to your funny bone? Whether you like your comedy animated, wacky, witty, sarcastic, silly, or even dark, the mountain of content now available means, there's something for everyone. Between historical comedy shows and female-led comedy stories, there are unlimited choices.

Of course, not all comedy shows have a universal appeal. Some attract only niche audiences while others become globally renowned. Some of these shows are the best of the best. And we can't wait to watch them all over again.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' — 8.8

Created by and starring Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm follows Larry David as a fictionalized version of himself and the many predicaments he stumbles into with his friends and complete strangers. With eleven seasons already released and a twelfth season confirmed to be on the way, the long gap between seasons eight and nine have done nothing to slow the momentum of this comedy juggernaut.

L.D. is not the only comedy great lending his talent to the project. He stars alongside Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, and J.B. Smoove in the exceptional series that has won two Emmys thus far and will likely win many more awards before it eventually concludes.

'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' — 8.8

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia recently became the longest-running live-action American series of all time, and it's an accolade that the hysterical show truly deserves. The series, which is the brainchild of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton, received a bumper renewal in 2020 that will see the show air until series 18 at least.

Also starring Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito, the show follows the owners of Paddy's Pub, who may just be the worst people in the world. Across the series, the gang has done many terrible things, including selling booze to children, stealing drugs from the mafia, and breaking just about every law in desperate attempts to make more money. It's crazy in the best possible way, and everybody should watch it.

'Monty Python's Flying Circus' — 8.8

The fact that Monty Python's Flying Circus, a show that first aired in 1969, is considered the 49th best TV show of all time, according to IMDB, is a testament to the quality of the surreal sketch show and the hilarity of the Monty Python troupe. The series, which won three Bafta awards, starred comedy legends John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Graham Chapman, and Michael Palin.

The Monty Python troupe wrote all the sketches, operating under the rule that whoever pitched a sketch would be cast as the lead role in that sketch. The show poked fun at just about everything and, even to this day, still has a cult following who rewatch all forty-five episodes on a regular basis.

Seinfeld — 8.9

With a whopping ten Emmys to its name, it's no surprise that Seinfeld is considered one of the best comedy series ever made. The series, which starred Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander, followed the misadventures of New York comedian Jerry Seinfeld and equally dysfunctional friends.

Given that Jerry Seinfeld created Seinfeld, it's no surprise that it's gut-bustingly funny. The problems encountered by Jerry and his friends are relatable (especially if you live in New York), and the characters are easy to root for. Seinfeld perfected the sitcom, and many, many shows have tried and failed to emulate its success in the years since.

'Nathan For You' — 8.9

Nathan For You is an oddity of a TV show in the best way. The series follows Nathan Fielder as he uses his business degree and life experience to try and help real small businesses turn their fortunes around. However, his unorthodox approach to business ends up placing people in unusual and unexpected circumstances and situations.

The show ran for four seasons and saw Nathan try to help a wide array of business owners, from the owner of a struggling coffee shop to a Bill Gates impersonator. Fielder's new show, The Rehearsal, has earned rave reviews for its impressive way of turning anxiety into comedy.

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' — 8.9

Could a TV show be any more iconic? If you read that in the ever-sarcastic voice of Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), you're probably familiar with F.R.I.E.N.D.S, arguably the most popular TV show of all time. The series, which followed the personal and professional lives of six friends living in New York, transformed its six main characters into some of the biggest names in TV.

Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer all became synonymous with the characters they played, and hope for a follow-up film or a reunion series has never ceased amongst fans. While that may seem unlikely, at least we can rewatch the ten seasons on a loop and finally decide if Ross and Rachel were actually on a break or not.

'Clarkson's Farm' — 9.0

Clarkson's Farm is a simple concept. British TV personality Jeremy Clarkson (probably most famous for being fired from Top Gear) tries to operate a successful working farm. Only one season of the show has hit our screens thus far, yet the show is considered to be the fortieth best TV series ever, according to IMDb.

The series also acts as a time capsule of sorts, given that production began before and then continued into the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, making it even harder for Clarkson to make his farm a success. Farming through the eyes of an amateur helps to welcome complete newcomers into the world, inviting audiences of all ages and professions to enjoy Clarkson's struggles.

'Only Fools and Horses' — 9.0

This time next year, we'll be millionaires. That was the line used relentlessly by Del Boy (David Jason) as he and his brother Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) as they schemed and searched for the big score that would make them rich. First airing in 1981, Only Fools And Horses won six Bafta awards and, according to IMDb, is the thirty-second best TV show of all time.

Combining wacky comedy with a surprisingly touching emotional core, Only Fools And Horses is arguably the most iconic British TV show of all time. The characters are relatable, and the performances are perfect. If you want to laugh until you cry, Only Fools And Horses is the show for you.

'The Office' — 9.0

The Office, a US adaptation of the hit British series created by Stephen Merchant and Ricky Gervais, followed Michael Scott, a bumbling office manager who'd rather be friends with his employees than run a successful business. The series was phenomenally well cast, starring Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, and Rainn Wilson, to name just a few.

The Office was a huge hit, taking on board what its predecessor did well and adjusting the material to provide more emotional arcs for supporting characters while also dialing up the wackiness. The series won five Emmy awards, and talk of a reunion has never ceased, although not everybody is convinced that would be a good idea.

'Rick and Morty' — 9.2

So, here we are. According to IMDb, Rick and Morty, an animated series following the adventures of the most intelligent man in the universe and his dim-witted grandson, is officially the best comedy series of all time. The series, which Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon created, continues to amaze fans with its combination of sharp wit and relentless pop culture ridicule.

Roiland voices both titular characters, with Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Chris Parnell providing the voices for the rest of the Smith family. Season five ended on a massive cliffhanger, and we fans have spent months praying for news on the upcoming sixth season. Thankfully, our prayers have now been answered, as it was recently confirmed that the sixth season of Rick And Morty would officially release on the fourth of September. Now we just have to hope that Mr. Poopybutthole makes a return too.

