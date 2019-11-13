The Best Comedy Shows on Hulu Right Now

0

Ready to yuck it up? If you’re in the mood for some bingeable laughs, good news, Hulu is jam-packed with some of the best comedy shows, from sitcom classics to the latest hits. Whether you’re looking for animated gems like Rick and Morty or Bob’s Burgers or live-action staples like Seinfeld and Frasier, workplace comedy favorites like The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine or genre-defying essentials like Atlanta and Community, not to mention underrated must-watch shows like Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23.

In addition to a heavy selection from NBC, Fox and FX comedy favorites, Hulu is also bulking out an original content roster of their own with comedy winners like the Aidy Bryant-fronted Shrill, the Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg-produced Future Man, and the heartfelt early-aughts nostalgia trip PEN15.

