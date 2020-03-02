We all need a laugh sometimes. There's a reason why sitcoms are always in syndication and topping streaming metrics -- everyone loves to kick back, have some giggles and hang out with their favorite comedic actors for a while.

Good news for those of you looking for some humor, Prime Video has some of the all-time best comedy series of all time, from classics to the latest critical hits, satires, sitcoms, sketches, and everything in between. Their library includes everything from bonafide all-timers like Scrubs and Community, to Amazon's best streaming originals like awards darlings Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag, and pretty much everything you need for an easy laugh on demand.

Check out the best comedy series and TV shows on Amazon right now in the list below.

RELATED: The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video Right Now

Upload

Image via Prime Video

Created by: Greg Daniels

Cast: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley

In a future where death just means uploading to the cloud, Upload mixes romance and comedy with this series from Greg Daniels, who not only helped create hits like Parks and Recreation and King of the Hill, but also developed The Office. In the vein of his other shows, Upload is loaded with humor. From the comedic twist on an almost-dystopic future to the laugh out loud physical comedy moments that technology brings, the series has it all. Led by Robbie Amell, who has surprisingly good comedic timing, his the series has heart too. The burgeoning romance between Amell's Nathan and Andy Allo's Nora is packed with chemistry and charm. Whether it's the talking dog therapists or the surprisingly philosophical moments, Upload has something for everyone. — Therese Lacson

The Office (U.K.)

Image via BBC

Created by: Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant

Cast: Ricky Gervais, Martin Freeman, Mackenzie Crook, Lucy Davis, Stirling Gallacher, Oliver Chris, Ralph Ineson

If you loved the American sitcom that launched the careers of stars like Steve Carell and John Krasinski, then it's well worth checking out the original BBC series that inspired it. See Ricky Gervais in the role that made his career. Don’t worry about catching up another 200+ episodes either; the BBC miniseries ran for only two short seasons. Each of the original episodes is hilarious in its own right, and big fans of the American version may recognize some of the most famous gags (such as the famous “stapler in jello”). Who's the better boss, Michael Scott or David Brent? It’s a debate we are still having. — Liam Gaughan

Psych

Image via USA Network

Created By: Steve Franks

Cast: James Roday Rodriguez, Dulé Hill, Timothy Omundson, Corbin Bernsen, Maggie Lawson, and Kirsten Nelson

Psych is more than just your run-of-the-mill procedural buddy comedy. This eight season series follows “psychic detective” Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) as he solves crimes in and around Santa Barbara. Despite his father’s best efforts, Shawn has no desire to take his life too seriously. He bounces from job to job, only to land a gig as a psychic consultant for the Santa Barbara police department after solving a high-profile crime. The catch? Shawn isn’t really psychic. He’s just incredibly observant thanks to his dad Henry (Corbin Bernsen) teaching him detective skills from a very young age. With the help of his childhood friend Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill), Shawn forms his own consulting agency, Psych, to maintain the ruse and make money in the process.

Psych maintains a truly chaotic comedic energy through Shawn and Gus without compromising the stakes of the cases they’re trying to solve. Some episodes see Shawn and Gus going undercover on a bachelor-style reality show to investigate a murder, while others see them tracking down a serial killer through a twisted scavenger hunt. The presence of detectives Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) and Juliet O’Hara (Maggie Lawson) also keep the series grounded amongst the catchphrases, running gags, and general shenanigans that Shawn and Gus bring to the table. It can be hard to believe at times that these serious detectives truly believe that Shawn is a psychic, but the beauty of this show lies in suspending disbelief and just enjoying the ride. — Brynna Arens

Community

Created by: Dan Harmon

Cast: Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Chevy Chase

Community is a television series that defies definition as much as it defies genre. The meta-comedy follows a Spanish study group who becomes an unlikely found family at a community college. But actual studying quickly falls by the wayside as the group gets sucked into the insane vortex of outrageous occurrences and wacky hijinks that is Greendale. Whether it’s a paintball game, a pillowfort, a glee club competition, or an actual zombie outbreak, the escapades of Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) and his friends tend to escalate quickly into school-wide madness. We’re still waiting on a movie, but there are six seasons of goodness waiting for you to dive into right now. — Mary Kate Carr

Scrubs

Image via ABC

Created by: Bill Lawrence

Cast: Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, Ken Jenkins, Neil Flynn

Despite how zany a sitcom Scrubs is, it’s often been heralded as one of the most realistic medical shows ever. While J.D.’s (Zach Braff) witty personality and hilarious imagination bring plenty of laughs, the series also shows how exhausting, heartbreaking, and challenging it can be to work at a hospital. Still, even though the show knows how to execute a tear-jerking moment, those are far outweighed by the humor of everyday life at Sacred Heart hospital. From his bromance with Turk (Donald Faison), to his will-they-won’t-they relationship with Elliot (Sarah Chalke), to his tense mentorship with Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley), J.D.’s relationships with his quirky co-workers is far and away the highlight of Scrubs. — Mary Kate Carr

How I Met Your Mother

Created by: Carter Bay and Craig Thomas

Cast: Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan

Before Sophie and How I Met Your Father, there was Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) and his quest to find love. Supported by his settled-down best friends from college Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily (Alyson Hannigan), his single playboy pal Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), and his erstwhile ex Robin (Cobie Smulders), present-day Ted has a series of rollercoaster romantic escapades, narrated by his older self to his future kids. Come for one of television’s best rom-coms, and stay for the impeccable friend group dynamic. With lots of inside jokes, beloved running gags, and twisty non-linear storytelling tricks, How I Met Your Mother will have you engaged and falling in love right up to the infamous finale – one of the most controversial in sitcom history. — Mary Kate Carr

Fleabag

Created By: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman, Bill Patterson, Brett Gelman

Playwright Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s exceptional half-hour series Fleabag is a raw, honest, and often uproarious portrait of a young single woman’s life in London that somehow manages to avoid all of the genre’s tropes and pitfalls. Waller-Bridge stars at the title character, narrating her life and giving knowing glances to the camera, using it to make us confidants and partners in crime, as well as to admonish our assumptions, or to confirm how absurd a situation is. And while the likable and relatable Fleabag likes pointing out other’s faults, she’s not always easy on herself, either. Struggling through modern dating (where there’s plenty of humor to be found), she’s also haunted, increasingly over the first season’s 6 episodes, by the recent and unexpected death of her best friend. It’s a dark river coursing through the season that, as in real life, floods over in unexpected moments.

Fleabag is charming and openly confessional about sex, grief, loneliness, and financial frustrations, and Waller-Bridge does an exceptional job of making viewers feel like we’re right there with her through each humiliation and dark realization, even though it’s masked with an extremely clever, dry-witted humor. Fleabag is never too dark, though (its finale almost disrupts that notion), even when it’s disarmingly honest. A particularly aching moment happens in the fourth episode when Fleabag and her perfectionist sister Claire (the excellent Clifford) go to a silent retreat, and she sees a loan officer she had a heated exchange within the premiere. She sits in silence while he details what he really wants in the wake of his personal transgressions—to just go home and unload the dishwasher and watch his wife drink a cup of coffee—to which Fleabag answers, finally, breaking her silence, “I just want to cry all the time.”

She resists, but the acknowledgment of the impulse is as emotionally raw as it comes. Marrying an exceptional comedic sensibility while allowing its characters to have real feelings, doubts, and fears is what elevates the series past its more shallow or scattered dating-centric counterparts. Fleabag unpacks the life of a complicated young woman—with all of its pain, insecurity, anger, humor, friendship, impulses, and more—with a unique sensibility that makes it an essential viewing. — Allison Keene

The Tick

Image via Prime Video

Created by: Ben Edlund

Cast: Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, Valorie Curry, Scott Speiser

It’s hard to believe that in this time of Peak TV we haven’t reached Peak Superhero (especially when you consider the cinematic universes), yet still, they come. As it gets increasingly difficult to differentiate between the similar storylines and emphasis on dark/gritty takes, there is one superhero series that has found a way to stand out: Amazon’s The Tick.

The half-hour live-action show (the latest iteration of this character) remembers something essential when it comes to super-powered TV: it should be fun. Even shows that started off lighthearted have been reduced to too much focus on doom and gloom (looking at you, The Flash). And while The Tick isn’t going to win any awards for its production value or for taking on emotionally intense narratives, it is an incredibly weird and unique series that is helping to mitigate superhero fatigue. -- Allison Keene

Good Girls Revolt

Created By: Dana Calvo

Cast: Genevieve Angelson, Anna Camp, Erin Darke, Chris Diamantopoulos, Hunter Parrish, Jim Belushi

Picking up more or less where Mad Men left off for characters like Joan and Peggy, Good Girls Revolt takes place at a time when women are accepted into the newsroom, but only as researchers. Heaven forbid a woman write! That is what led to the first class-action lawsuit by female journalists against an employer, a real-life event that took place among Newsweek employees in the late 60s and early 70s. Good Girls Revolt fictionalizes a lot of the details (here it’s called “News of the Week” and the leads are all new characters, save for Mamie Gummer as Nora Ephron and Joy Bryant’s ACLU lawyer Eleanor Holmes Norton), but the themes remain intact, and sometimes uncomfortably relevant.

Though the 60s have become a wearily overused setting for movies and TV series (you can guess the soundtrack before it even begins), Good Girls Revolt is bolstered by a strong cast and a unique take on newsroom culture, one which includes some vile “locker room talk” that’s been in heavy media rotation lately, but also in more nuanced ways as well. At News of the Week, women are often paired with men and given a facade of power and influence, but they must ultimately be deferential to those male counterparts. The culture is sexist and patronizing, but the strong women at the center of the series — Angelson is a pushy, counterculture broad, Camp is sly with a bouffant style, and Darke is a repressed wife who longs for options — have very different responses to it.

Good Girls Revolt is careful to not demonize anybody; both the men and women have copious flaws. And though the cultural touchstones may feel a little tired at this point given its setting, what the show does do well is create a workplace atmosphere that feels both contemporary and retro, a sometimes startling commentary on how far we’ve come, yet how far we still have to go. As Mad Men’s Joan said, “no dull times or dull men tolerated.” — Allison Keene

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Image via Prime Video

Created by: Amy Sherman-Palladino

Starring: Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle

Fans of Gilmore Girls will recognize the familiar patter and manic pacing of a Sherman-Palladino production, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel does not disappoint. The pilot is a high-energy retro romp that focuses on an Upper West Side housewife and her wannabe comedian husband. It’s clear from the start that Mrs. Maisel, a.k.a. Midge (Brosnahan), is the beauty and brains behind her husband’s comedic aspirations, even bringing brisket down to the club to bribe the promoter to give him a better spot while she takes notes about his best jokes (which, it turns out, he stole). But despite giving everything to her husband and his dream (with a perfection when it comes to just about everything), the lout decides to unceremoniously dump her and their two (rarely seen) children, which sends the sardonic Midge spiraling downward and right into an unexpected career as a real comedian in 1960s New York (complete with some advice from Lenny Bruce).

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is begging for a series that gives Midge (a gabby broad if ever there was one) her full due. And while it may give off the appearance of a show that is clean-cut, it is anything but. It uses swearing and nudity to immense humorous effect, never overplaying its hand, but knowing exactly how and when to surprise us. Like Midge, it’s an utter delight. — Allison Keene

Catastrophe

Image via Prime Video

Created by and Starring: Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan

Wickedly smart and bitterly funny, Catastrophe’s two short seasons reveal uncomfortable but honest truths about marriage and children, especially in the case of its two leads who were never looking for either (at least, not with each other). An unexpected pregnancy after a one-night stand turns into a patchwork relationship that is more realistic than anything else on television, one where its protagonists struggle, mess up, make terrible decisions, yet ultimately choose to be together through all of it while being genuinely warm and funny. Delaney and Horgan are fantastic, as are Ashley Jensen and particularly Mark Bonnar and Jonathan Forbes in supporting roles. Catastrophe is a show to binge quickly, and then go back and watch again immediately. It’s cringe-comedy at its finest and most revealing, whose only sin is brevity. — Allison Keene

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video Right Now (March 2022)

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Collider Staff (381 Articles Published) The Collider Staff is a diverse collection of talented writers who bring a wealth of experience, thoughtfulness, and knowledge to their analysis of entertainment. Whether you want a searing hot take on the MCU or you still can’t get over that ‘Game of Thrones’ finale, Collider’s writers always approach the world of entertainment with a keen eye and a ready mind. More From Collider Staff