Throughout history, the comedy world has been predominantly occupied by men. Many of the stand-up comics who would go on to have their own sitcoms and comedy series on television happened to be men. Because of this patriarchal foundation in American society, women were deemed “unfunny” and not as interesting in terms of comedic appeal.

Now, that stereotype and limiting constraint is finally being lifted, and the 21st century is the female comedian's golden age. Hardworking, hilarious women are getting the rightful attention they deserve and there are quite a few comedy shows with top-notch female casts.

‘Hacks’ (2021-)

One of the prime examples of showing women in comedy is the show Hacks. The series follows a down-on-her-luck, struggling comedy writer who is forced to write for a legendary comedian named Deborah Vance (played by Jean Smart). The two, both from different generations and having such different tastes for comedy (and most everything else), form an unlikely friendship from the arrangement and take on the world together.

In addition to conversations about women in comedy, Hacks also deals with understanding modern feminism in general—and does so hilariously. Hacks has won 3 Emmys and was renewed for a third season.

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ (2021-)

Image via HBO Max

The Sex Lives of College Girls is a teen comedy series created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. The series follows the lives of four 18-year-old freshmen girls (who are roommates as well) as they attend the prestigious Essex College in Vermont. They must struggle together through sexuality, the hardships of growing into an adult, and the college experience in general.

This show is genuinely a hilarious watch, especially for teens looking for a quirky and raunchy watch. The show tackles some great conversations as well, including feminism and LGBTQ+ identities.

‘Orange is the New Black’ (2013-2019)

Orange is the New Black is one of the most famous Netflix series to date. The series, based on Piper Kerman’s memoir titled Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison, follows a woman named Piper who is sentenced to a year and a half behind bars at a minimum-security women’s federal prison in upstate New York.

The show is highly-acclaimed and was once Netflix's longest-running series. The show humorously deals with some very interesting topics while also commenting on the prison system in America.

‘Grace and Frankie’ (2015-2022)

Netflix’s longest-running original series is none other than Grace and Frankie. The comedy series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as Grace and Frankie, two older women who form an unlikely friendship after their husbands reveal they are gay lovers and decide to get married.

The series provides a unique perspective, as many comedy series do not focus on people who are middle-aged and married. Grace and Frankie prove to be one of the most iconic and hilarious comedy series to date, starring two powerful women.

‘The Golden Girls’ (1985-1992)

Image via NBC

Perhaps one of the most well-loved and adored comedy shows of all time was The Golden Girls. The Golden Girls was a sitcom created in the mid-1980s that focused on four older women (played by the legendary Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty) who share a home together in Miami, Florida. Throughout the run of the show, The Golden Girls received tons of critical acclaim and won several awards.

The show was groundbreaking, and the girls took strides in many social issues for the show being produced in the 1980s. Anyone looking for a masterclass in comedic acting and/or writing should watch The Golden Girls.

‘Insecure’ (2016-2021)

Image via HBO

Insecure is a comedy series by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore that is based on Rae’s web series called Awkward Black Girl. The show centers around the awkward experiences of being a black woman in America during the 21st century.

Insecure ran for 5 seasons, and was even selected by the American Film Institute as one of the top 10 television programs of the year! Rightfully so, because the series tackles some very tough issues but always with a touch of well-timed comedy.

‘Mom’ (2013-2021)

Mom is a sitcom series starring Anna Faris and Allison Janney as a dysfunctional mother/daughter duo who, after being estranged from each other for years and both having struggled with substance abuse and addiction, find each other. As they try to put their darkly comedic lives back together, they attend Alcoholics Anonymous programs together and end up re-bonding.

Mom is utterly hilarious, and both Faris and Janney bounce off of each other in the most perfect of ways. Two legends in one show? What more is there to ask?

‘Girls’ (2012-2017)

Girls is a comedy series that premiered on HBO in 2012 and ran until 2017. The show depicts the lives of four young women living in New York City. The main character, based on the creator’s (Lena Dunham) own life, no longer has financial support from her parents and struggles to become a writer.

The series was quite well-received, and was known for being very, very funny. The show also deals with topics like sexuality, love, a woman’s career, and more.

‘GLOW’ (2017-2020)

GLOW is a comedy-drama series from Netflix. The series is heavily focused on the fictionalization of the characters and gimmicks of the 1980s syndicated women’s professional wrestling circuit. That’s right—women’s professional wrestling, otherwise known as GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling).

Ruth wilder is a struggling actress who auditions for GLOW and ends up questioning her entire method and career after joining the very quirky cast. GLOW is such a unique show, and shines a light on the truth of women’s wrestling.

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ (2017-)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is Amazon Prime’s pride and joy! The period comedy-drama series follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a New York housewife who discovers her secret skill of performing stand-up comedy and decides to pursue a career in it. The series will have five total seasons and has a ton of stars who have been a part of the series in one way or another.

The series was groundbreaking and well-received for its originality. Additionally, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is one of the few comedy shows to feature a Jewish-American protagonist. The series will end with the fifth season.

